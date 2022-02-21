MacNeil Named Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Meet For Third Straight Year

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan senior Maggie MacNeil picked up Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Meet honors for the third straight year over the weekend, helping propel the Wolverine women to a runner-up finish in the overall standings behind Ohio State.

MacNeil has now won 11 out of the 12 individual events she’s contested in her conference championships career, sweeping the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly this season for the third straight season. For her career, she’s a perfect four-for-four in both the 50 free and 100 fly, while also having won three straight in the 100 free.

Maggie MacNeil is named the 2022 Big Ten Championship Swimmer of the Meet for the third time in her career!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mMztVPRp2n — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 20, 2022

The reigning national champion in both the 100 free and 100 fly, MacNeil said that she didn’t taper for the competition, being fully capable of winning her individual races while saving her best stuff for next month’s NCAA Championships.

The 21-year-old Canadian hit season-best times with her victories, clocking 21.32 in the 50 free, 47.10 in the 100 free and 49.74 in the 100 fly. With the Pac-12 and Big 12 conference championships still to come later this week, MacNeil currently ranks first in the nation in the 100 fly, third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free.

MacNeil also contributed on four of Michigan’s relays, leading the Wolverines to wins in the 200 and 400 free while taking on backstroke duties as they were the runners-up in the 200 and 400 medley.

MacNeil’s B1G Championship Swims (Finals)

200 medley relay – 2nd place, 1:34.69 (23.48 backstroke lead-off)

50 free – 1st place, 21.32

400 medley relay – 2nd place, 3:27.73 (50.58 backstroke lead-off)

100 fly – 1st place, 49.74

200 free relay – 1st place, 1:26.74 (B1G Meet Record, 21.01 anchor)

100 free – 1st place, 47.10

400 free relay – 1st place, 3:09.84 (B1G Meet Record, 46.14 anchor)

Taking second to MacNeil in terms of individual points was Wisconsin sophomore Phoebe Bacon, who swept the women’s backstroke events and took third in the 200 IM for 91 points.

Bacon, Peplowski Earn Diver & Freshman Awards

Also earning recognition at the meet was Minnesota senior Sarah Bacon and Indiana first-year Anna Peplowski.

Bacon was named Diver of the Meet, having swept the 1-meter and 3-meter as the reigning national champion in both events.

Peplowski was named Freshman of the Meet, piling up 81 individual points with runner-up finishes in the 200 free (1:43.92) and 200 back (1:53.30) while also taking fifth in the 100 back (52.38).