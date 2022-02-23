How To Follow Week 2 of the NCAA’s Conference Championship Meets

The second full week of Division I conference championship meets kicks off on Wednesday, with three more Power Five meets highlighting the action. Here’s a quick guide on how to follow all of this week’s meets.

POWER FIVE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The combined-gender Big 12 Championships will run over the next four days, plus the Men’s Big Ten and Women’s Pac-12 Championships. We’ve also got the Men’s Ivy League Championships on the docket after the meet didn’t happen last year due to the conference’s entire season canceled due to the pandemic.

Click Here To Follow The Big 12 Championships

Click Here To Follow The Women’s Pac-12 Championships

Click Here To Follow The Men’s B1G Championships

Click Here To Follow The Men’s Ivy League Championships

OTHER DIVISION I CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Beyond the three Power Five meets and Men’s Ivys, this week will also include the following meets, which you can follow by visiting our NCAA Mid-Major channel here.

Each conference’s fan guide is also linked:

For a more comprehensive look at all of the Division I conference championship meets, check out our primer here.