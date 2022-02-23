Albuquerque Academy Wins 2nd-Consecutive NMAA Girls Swimming & Diving Title

2022 NMAA GIRLS State Swimming Diving Championship

February 19th, 2022

Albuquerque Academy Natatorium, Albuquerque, NM

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Abq Academy – 308.50 Eldorado – 246 Los Alamos – 238 La Cueva – 211 Albuquerque – 140

Alburquerque Academy won their 2nd girls NMAA girls swimming and diving state title in a row this past weekend, competing at their home pool. They kicked the meet off with a win in the 200 medley relay, clocking a 1:48.21. Coralie Norenberg (27.44), Asiana Lee (30.38), Cindy Fan (26.30), and Maya Van Atta (24.09) combined to get the job done, getting to the wall first by over a second.

Coralie Norenberg went on from that relay to win the 100 free, swimming a 53.06. That was ACAD’s only other event win of the day.

Los Alamos sisters Kelly Wetteland (senior) and Anna Wetteland (sophomore) were some of the top swimmers of the meet. Kelly Wetteland picked up wins in both the 200 IM and 100 breast. In the 200 IM, Kelly, a Navy recruit, swam a 2:03.99, touching first by over 6 seconds. The swim was just slightly off her personal best of 2:03.58, which she swam a month ago. She then went on to swim a 1:02.42 to win the 100 breast, coming close to Lauren Burckel‘s NMAA record of 1:02.01.

Anna Wetteland first won the 50 free, swimming a 23.74 to earn the title in a decisive victory. She then raced in the next swimming event, the 100 fly, where she swam a 57.62 to win.

The Wetteland sisters were also both on the Los Alamos 400 free relay, which won in a time of 3:37.48. Anna led the team off in 52.87, with Sylvia Holesinger (58.19), Sophia Pieck (54.99), and Kelly (51.43) following.

Hope Christian won a few events this year as well. They took one of the relays, with Meghan Rodriguez (26.42), Jennifer Feist (25.98), Sienna Nordquist (24.94), and Reese Hinnerichs (24.40) teaming up for a 1:41.74.

Reese Hinnerichs was a double individual event winner, taking the 200 free and 500 free. In the 200 free, Hinnerichs was dominant, swimming a 1:52.18 to finish first by 5 seconds. She then went on to win a little closer race in the 500, swimming a 5:09.73.

Eldorado sophomore Makaela Perea won the 100 back in 56.96. Nadine Coulie (Farmington) won diving with a score of 467.35, leading the field by 73 points.