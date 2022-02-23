Cavan Gormsen Blasts 4:37.90 500 Free To Highlight TYR Senior Mets Champs

2022 MR TYR Senior Mets SCY Championships
- Thursday, February 17-Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY
- SCY (25 yards)
- Full Results (PDF)
Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC) swimmers showed out over the weekend at the 2022 TYR Senior Mets SCY Championships in East Meadow, with 16-year-old Cavan Gormsen leading the way with four individual victories.
Gormsen’s top swim came in the 500 freestyle, where she recorded a new personal best time of 4:37.90 to move into 11th all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group. The UVA commit’s previous best time of 4:38.45 was set back in December 2020, which ranked her 13th.
The swim was also a new Senior Mets Record, lowering the 25-year-old mark of 4:41.98 set by Jessica Foschi way back in 1997.
Gormsen won’t be joining the Virginia Cavaliers until the 2023-24 season, but if she had done that time at last week’s ACC Championships, she would’ve been a close runner-up to current UVA freshman Emma Weyant (4:37.23).
Gormsen added wins in the 100 free (49.20), 200 free (1:45.24) and 1000 free (9:35.71), with her time in the 100 marking a new PB and moving her into a tie for 77th all-time in the age group. She currently ranks 15th among 15-16s with her 200 free best of 1:44.48 and 19th in the 1000 with her PB of 9:35.18. The 200 and 1000 free swims were also meet records, including another 1997 record previously belonging to Foschi in the 1000 (9:37.33).
Another swimmer producing a top-15 age group time for LIAC was Reid O’Connell, who clocked 9:56.93 in the 1000 free to move into 13th in the boys’ 11-12 age group. O’Connell clocked a PB in the 1650 free of 16:42.31 to move into 16th in the age group’s historical rankings.
Team Suffolk’s Noah Cakir took six-tenths off his best time in the 200 breaststroke (set just two weeks prior) to claim the 19th spot in the boys’ 15-16 rankings, clocking 2:02.86 to win the final. Cakir also had a solid fourth-place showing in the 200 IM (1:52.93), just under a second off his 41st-ranked best of 1:51.96 set at the CHSAA Boys City Championships the week prior.
Along with Gormsen and O’Connell, ther LIAC swimmers that performed well included 17-year-old Tess Howley and 14-year-old Sean Green.
Howely hit best times in the 100 free (49.48), 200 free (1:45.56), 100 back (52.93), 200 back (1:54.19), 200 IM (1:59.03) and 400 IM (4:13.47), with the 200 back swim ranking her 90th all-time among 17-18s and the 200 free moving her into a tie for 94th.
Green didn’t put up lifetime bests in his primary events, but did come close, registering a time of 9:16.50 in the 1000 free, just shy of his best of 9:15.56 that ranks 18th among 13-14s. He also ranks sixth historically in the 1650 free with his PB of 15:23.14, and was 15:40.57 in the event here.
Other Notable Swims
- 14-year-old LIAC swimmer David Kushnirsky dropped nearly two seconds in the 200 breast with a time of 2:05.78, just .03 shy of cracking the all-time top 100 in the boys’ 13-14 age group.
- Hauppauge Athletic Assocation’s Martin Perecinsky, 15, undercut his PB by close to two seconds in the 200 back, touching in 1:49.18.
- Badger Swim Club’s Alexa Reyna, 16, hit new bests across four different events, highlighted by her 4:42.92 in the 500 free that put her second to Gormsen and ranks 66th all-time among 15-16s.