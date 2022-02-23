Cavan Gormsen Blasts 4:37.90 500 Free To Highlight TYR Senior Mets Champs

2022 MR TYR Senior Mets SCY Championships

Thursday, February 17-Sunday, February 20, 2022

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC) swimmers showed out over the weekend at the 2022 TYR Senior Mets SCY Championships in East Meadow, with 16-year-old Cavan Gormsen leading the way with four individual victories.

Gormsen’s top swim came in the 500 freestyle, where she recorded a new personal best time of 4:37.90 to move into 11th all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group. The UVA commit’s previous best time of 4:38.45 was set back in December 2020, which ranked her 13th.

The swim was also a new Senior Mets Record, lowering the 25-year-old mark of 4:41.98 set by Jessica Foschi way back in 1997.

Gormsen won’t be joining the Virginia Cavaliers until the 2023-24 season, but if she had done that time at last week’s ACC Championships, she would’ve been a close runner-up to current UVA freshman Emma Weyant (4:37.23).

Gormsen added wins in the 100 free (49.20), 200 free (1:45.24) and 1000 free (9:35.71), with her time in the 100 marking a new PB and moving her into a tie for 77th all-time in the age group. She currently ranks 15th among 15-16s with her 200 free best of 1:44.48 and 19th in the 1000 with her PB of 9:35.18. The 200 and 1000 free swims were also meet records, including another 1997 record previously belonging to Foschi in the 1000 (9:37.33).

Another swimmer producing a top-15 age group time for LIAC was Reid O’Connell, who clocked 9:56.93 in the 1000 free to move into 13th in the boys’ 11-12 age group. O’Connell clocked a PB in the 1650 free of 16:42.31 to move into 16th in the age group’s historical rankings.

Team Suffolk’s Noah Cakir took six-tenths off his best time in the 200 breaststroke (set just two weeks prior) to claim the 19th spot in the boys’ 15-16 rankings, clocking 2:02.86 to win the final. Cakir also had a solid fourth-place showing in the 200 IM (1:52.93), just under a second off his 41st-ranked best of 1:51.96 set at the CHSAA Boys City Championships the week prior.

Along with Gormsen and O’Connell, ther LIAC swimmers that performed well included 17-year-old Tess Howley and 14-year-old Sean Green.

Howely hit best times in the 100 free (49.48), 200 free (1:45.56), 100 back (52.93), 200 back (1:54.19), 200 IM (1:59.03) and 400 IM (4:13.47), with the 200 back swim ranking her 90th all-time among 17-18s and the 200 free moving her into a tie for 94th.

Green didn’t put up lifetime bests in his primary events, but did come close, registering a time of 9:16.50 in the 1000 free, just shy of his best of 9:15.56 that ranks 18th among 13-14s. He also ranks sixth historically in the 1650 free with his PB of 15:23.14, and was 15:40.57 in the event here.

Other Notable Swims