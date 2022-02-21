In Case You Missed it: 2022 ACC Men’s Championships Digest

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hey, we get it. Life gets busy, and not everyone has the time or devotion to do a deep dive on every single conference meet. So, we’re here to provide with you bite-sized overviews of the major conference meets from last week.

This year was unusual in that the ACC men and women competed together, instead of over two separate weeks, but we’ll break down the two meets separately.

NC State absolutely steamrolled to their 31st ACC championship, reclaiming the title after losing to Louisville by just two points last year. The Wolfpack had previously won six consecutive titles from 2015 to 2020, and the 2022 crown gives head coach Braden Holloway a total of seven men’s ACC championships.

The Wolfpack bookended the meet with victories in the 800 and 400 free relays, and they dominated through the week with a mix of top-ended talent and depth.

Ross Dant, David Curtiss, Luke Miller, Kacper Stokowski, and Will Gallant all won individual events. Freshmen Sam Hoover and Aiden Hayes impressed, with Hayes setting a new 17-18 NAG record in the 200 fly, and junior Hunter Tapp led the team with 80 individual points across three A-finals. No NC State swimmer won more than one individual event, but every swimmer scored at least 43 points.

Louisville took 2nd to NC State, but they actually scored more points (1192.5) than they did when they won last year (1181). The Cardinals lowered the ACC record in the 200 medley relay 1:21.84, faster than they swam to win this event last year at NCAAs, helped this week in part by a historic 19.50 fly split by Dalton Lowe.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes who competed last year, and Cardinal fifth-years Nick Albiero and Evgenii Somov took advantage of that by winning their unprecedented fifth-straight titles in the 200 fly (1:37.92, #2 all-time) and the 100 breast, respectively. Fellow fifth-year Daniel Sos added a win in the 400 IM.

Continuing their rapid improvement under Sergio Lopez, the Virginia Tech Hokies actually won the most individual events. Youssef Ramadan tripled with wins win the 50 free, 100 fly, and the 100 free, becoming the 4th-fastest ever in the 100 fly with a 44.08. Carles Coll Marti took the 200 IM and the 200 breast and fifth-year Samuel Törnqvist won the 200 back.

The University of Virginia Cavaliers looked like they were going to be dangerous in the sprint freestyles, but they may have surprised even their own coach staff by breaking the American Record in the 200 free relay with a 1:14.47. That could be just the beginning for the Cavaliers, as three of the four men on that relay were underclassmen (and UVA had enough depth to leave a 19.1 freshman, Jack Aikins, on the bench)

We’re trying to keep this relatively short, but the entire ACC is getting faster and deeper, as numerous school records went down, and the times compared very favorably to, and in some cases were markedly faster than, the SEC Championships, which were held at the same time.

Event Winners

Final Scores