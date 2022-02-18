2022 ACC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

ACC action continues today with prelims of the men’s and women’s 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast.

After Alex Walsh scratched the 200 fly, her UVA teammate Abby Harter holds the top seed in the 200 fly. On the men’s side Georgia Tech’s Christian Ferraro tops the psych sheet, but watch for Virginia Tech’s Antani Ivanov and four-time defending champion Nick Albiero of Louisville, among others, to make some noise this morning.

The women’s 100 back promises to be an all-time great race between the top-seeded Katharine Berkoff of NC State and UVA’s Gretchen Walsh, although we probably won’t see the real fireworks until tonight. Meanwhile, Kacper Stokowski is the only man in the conference who’s been under 45 this season, and he’ll be swimming to defending his title.

After Walsh and Kate Douglass scratched out of the 100 breast today, watch for NC State to haul in some big points in that event, led by conference record holder Sophie Hansson, who’s won this event the last three years. Pitt’s Cooper Van Der Laan has the fastest time 100 breast time in the conference so far this season, but he’ll face stiff competition that includes Louisville’s Evgenii Somov, who like his teammate Albiero, has won this event the last four years.

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.20

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:57.42

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.23

Meet Record – 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (Louisville), 2019

Conference Record – 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (Louisville), 2016

Top 8:

Abby Hay (Louisville) – 1:54.43 Coleen Gillilan (Notre Dame) – 1:55.02 Abby Arens (NC State) – 1:55.23 Tristen Ulett (Louisville) – 1:55.32 Jessica Nava (Virginia) – 1:55.44 Abby Harter (Virginia) – 1;55.75 Grace Sheble (NC State) – 1:55.92 Edith Jernstedt (Florida State) – 1:56.42

The fastest two times the morning came from heat three, where Louisville’s Abby Hay posted a 1:54.43, the fastest time of the morning by over half a second. Touching behind her in that heat was Notre Dame’s Colleen Gillilan, who nearly got under 1:55 with a 1:55.02.

In the next heat, the last one, defending champion Jessica Nava of Virginia led for most of the race before ceding the lead to NC State’s Abby Arens on the final few strokes. Arens touched in 1:55.23, and Nava in 1:55.44. Each of those two women had a teammate in that heat join them in the top eight overall: Virginia’s Abby Harter (1:55.75) and NC State’s Grace Sheble (1:55.92).

Tristen Ulett of Louisville was the 4th-fastest performer this morning with a 1:55.32, and FSU’s Edith Jernstedt just made it into the top eight with a 1:56.42.

Men’s 200 Fly – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:40.44

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:43.47

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.69

Meet Record – 1:38.65, Nick Albiero (Louisville), 2020

Conference Record – 1:38.57, Andreas Vazaios, 2018

Top 8:

Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 1:39.53 Noah Henderson (NC State) – 1:42.18 Christian Ferraro (Georgia Tech) – 1:42.37 Noah Bowers (NC State) – 1:42.42 Josh Fong (Virginia) – 1:42.57 Aiden Hayes (NC State) – 1:42.61 Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 1:42.79 Zachary Smith (Notre Dame) – 1:42.99

Nick Albiero wasn’t messing around this morning in his quest for an unprecedented fifth ACC title in this event. The fifth-year Cardinal stormed from start to finish, posting the fastest time of the morning by the better part of three seconds, and registering what appear to be the fastest time in the NCAA this season with a 1:39.53.

But it wasn’t just Albiero swimming fast this morning. This event took a huge leap forward in terms of what it took to make the A-final. Last year it took a 1:44.24 to make the top eight; this morning you needed a 1:42.99.

Three NC State swimmers made the A-final: Noah Henderson (1:42.18) and Noah Bowers (1:42.42) return from last year’s A-final, and freshman Aiden Hayes (1:42.61) joins the group as well.

Georgia Tech’s Christian Ferraro (1:42.37) and Virginia’s Josh Fong (1:42.57) will also return from last year’s A-final, with Fong possibly having earned his first NCAA invite with that swim. Likewise, Notre Dame’s Zachary Smith, who moved up from the B-final last year to the A-final today, was about half a second under last year’s invite time with his 1:42.99.

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.93

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 53.01

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 53.94

Meet Record – 50.45, Katharine Berkoff (NC State), 2021

Conference Record – 49.74, Katharine Berkoff (NC State), 2021

Top 8:

Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 50.54 Reilly Tiltmann (Virginia) – 51.41 Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 51.53 Grace Countie (UNC) – 51.54 Kylee Alons (NC State) – 51.83 Greer Pattison (UNC)- 52.05 Emma Atkinson (Virginia Tech) / Sophie Lindner (UNC) – 52.36 (tie)

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, the fastest ACC swimmer ever in this event, holds the top seed after posting the fastest time of the morning by nearly a second, with a 50.54. She’ll be joined in the A-final by teammate Kylee Alons, who had the 5th-fastest Wim with a 51.83.

UVA also put two women into the A-final: Reilly Tiltmann (51.41) and Gretchen Walsh (51.53). Walsh swam the fastest 50 back ever yesterday, and appeared to be taking it fairly easy this morning.

The UNC Tar Heels actually had most women in the top eight, with Grace Countie (51.54), Greer Pattison (52.05) and Sophie Lindner (52.36) all qualifying. Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson (52.36) tied with Lindner to round out the top eight.

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 44.94

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 46.37

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 47.77

Meet Record – 44.04, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

Conference Record – 43.98, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019

Top 8:

Mitchell Whyte (Louisville) – 45.41 Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 45.74 Matt Brownstead (Virginia) – 45.83 Samuel Tornqvist (Virginia Tech) – 45.88 Mason Herbert (Florida State) – 45.90 Hunter Tapp (NC State) – 45.97 Forest Webb (Virginia Tech) – 46.02 Nikolaos Sofianidis (Louisville) – 46.05

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.46

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:00.12

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:01.84

Meet Record – 57.45, Sophie Hansson (NC State), 2021

Conference Record – 57.23, Sophie Hansson (NC State), 2021

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 51.59

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 52.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 54.27

Meet Record – 51.03, Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 2021

Conference Record – 51.03, Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 2021

