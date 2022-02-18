2022 Women’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 3: Yale and Penn to Pass Princeton

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Brown had the strongest morning on Day 3, earning 23 finals spots, 9 of those in A-finals. Harvard continued to outperform expectations, including stuffing 8 divers in the A final for Saturday’s 3-meter event. Yale and Penn are set to blow past Princeton tonight; the Tigers have had struggled thus far, scoring far below expectations. Princeton is now expected to finish fourth for the first time since 1996.
Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1000 free seedings)
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …