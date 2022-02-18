Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 3: Yale and Penn to Pass Princeton

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Brown had the strongest morning on Day 3, earning 23 finals spots, 9 of those in A-finals. Harvard continued to outperform expectations, including stuffing 8 divers in the A final for Saturday’s 3-meter event. Yale and Penn are set to blow past Princeton tonight; the Tigers have had struggled thus far, scoring far below expectations. Princeton is now expected to finish fourth for the first time since 1996.

Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 3 (Including 1000 free seedings)

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 9 9 5 23
Columbia 6 6 7 19
Cornell 5 5 9 19
Dartmouth 1 1 13 15
Harvard 9 9 2 20
Penn 6 6 1 13
Princeton 6 6 3 15
Yale 6 6 1 13

1000 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 2 0 3
Columbia 1 0 0 1
Cornell 0 1 1 2
Dartmouth 0 0 3 3
Harvard 0 3 0 3
Penn 4 0 1 5
Princeton 1 1 0 2
Yale 1 1 0 2

400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 0 3 3
Columbia 1 0 1 2
Cornell 0 0 2 2
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 3 4 1 8
Penn 0 1 0 1
Princeton 2 2 0 4
Yale 2 1 0 3

100 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 3 1 0 4
Columbia 0 1 2 3
Cornell 0 0 1 1
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 1 0 1 2
Penn 0 3 0 3
Princeton 2 1 2 5
Yale 2 2 1 5

200 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 0 2 2
Columbia 0 0 2 2
Cornell 0 0 2 2
Dartmouth 2 0 1 3
Harvard 2 0 0 2
Penn 3 0 0 3
Princeton 0 0 1 1
Yale 1 0 0 1

100 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 2 0 3
Columbia 0 2 0 2
Cornell 0 1 2 3
Dartmouth 0 0 2 2
Harvard 1 1 0 2
Penn 3 1 0 4
Princeton 1 1 0 2
Yale 2 0 0 2

100 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 3 0 4
Columbia 0 1 2 3
Cornell 0 2 1 3
Dartmouth 0 1 5 6
Harvard 2 1 0 3
Penn 1 0 0 1
Princeton 2 0 0 2
Yale 2 0 0 2

 

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Brown 254 362 317 933
Columbia 265.5 218 265 748.5
Cornell 191 153 191 535
Dartmouth 223 172 106 501
Harvard 547.5 453 557 1557.5
Penn 381 440 377 1198
Princeton 409 352 391 1152
Yale 397 420 382 1199

 

0
