Indiana HS Swimmer Dies in a Fire Days After Swimming At State Championship

Mya Thompson, a high school junior at Twin Lakes High School and a competitive swimmer, died on the morning of February 17.

Friends of the family have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of Mya Thompson. You can make a donation here.

Firefighters responded to the house in Monticello, Indiana at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is unclear, according to police and investigators.

Thompson died in the fire, along with mom Steph, and Indiana State Police trooper and Twin Lakes High School volleyball coach. The two are survived by Jason Thompson, Mya’s father, and Indiana State Court judge, and older sister Ayanna, who is a student at Purdue University.

Local news is reporting that Jason was out of town at the time of the fire.

“We are all saddened by their untimely deaths and send our condolences to their family and friends,” Twin Lakes School Corporation Superintendent Debbie Metzger stated in a letter issued Thursday evening to students, parents and the community. “We are saddened by the loss of our school family and the entire Monticello community. Please join me in offering our thoughts and prayers to the Thompson family in their time of sorrow.

Mya was on the swim team at Twin Lakes High School. She was the three-time defending Crawfordsville Sectionals champion in the 100 breaststroke, including her most recent title that came just 10 days before her death.

She raced at last weekend’s Indiana High School State Championship meet, finishing 29th in the 100 breast.

She trained with Boilermaker Aquatics and planned to attend the USA Swimming Indiana Senior State Championships, and Sectional Championships with a goal of obtaining a futures cut.

She attended her last club practice the night before she died.