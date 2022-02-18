Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana HS Swimmer Dies in a Fire Days After Swimming At State Championship

Comments: 2
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 2

February 18th, 2022 News

Mya Thompson, a high school junior at Twin Lakes High School and a competitive swimmer, died on the morning of February 17.

Friends of the family have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of Mya Thompson. You can make a donation here.

Firefighters responded to the house in Monticello, Indiana at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is unclear, according to police and investigators.

Thompson died in the fire, along with mom Steph, and Indiana State Police trooper and Twin Lakes High School volleyball coach. The two are survived by Jason Thompson, Mya’s father, and Indiana State Court judge, and older sister Ayanna, who is a student at Purdue University.

Local news is reporting that Jason was out of town at the time of the fire.

“We are all saddened by their untimely deaths and send our condolences to their family and friends,” Twin Lakes School Corporation Superintendent Debbie Metzger stated in a letter issued Thursday evening to students, parents and the community. “We are saddened by the loss of our school family and the entire Monticello community. Please join me in offering our thoughts and prayers to the Thompson family in their time of sorrow.

Mya was on the swim team at Twin Lakes High School. She was the three-time defending Crawfordsville Sectionals champion in the 100 breaststroke, including her most recent title that came just 10 days before her death.

She raced at last weekend’s Indiana High School State Championship meet, finishing 29th in the 100 breast.

She trained with Boilermaker Aquatics and planned to attend the USA Swimming Indiana Senior State Championships, and Sectional Championships with a goal of obtaining a futures cut.

She attended her last club practice the night before she died.

 

 

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmerswammerswum
3 hours ago

Wow…that’s so sad. Shows that the next days in our lives are not always promised.

37
0
Reply
Swimmer
3 hours ago

Devastating. Sending prayers to the family.

43
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!