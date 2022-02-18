2022 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight finals for the individual 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, and 3 meter diving will take place. The 200 freestyle relay will also occur.

Based on this morning’s swims, it is projected that Ohio State will grow upon their slight lead. The battle between first may turn into the battle for second.

Michigan seniors Maggie MacNeil and Olivia Carter are the top two seeds tonight in the 100 butterfly. Michigan also holds the top seed in the 400 IM from sophomore Kathryn Ackermann.

Wisconsin placed the most swimmers of four into the A final of the 100 backstroke, and Ohio State (100 fly) and Northwestern (100 breast) each placed three swimmers into the A final.

Ohio State will attempt to continue their success in the relays as they have won three of three so far. They have the fastest seed time for the event in tonight’s final.

100 Butterfly

MacNeil defended her 100 butterfly B1G title tonight touching in a time of 49.74. She won the event last year in a time of 49.68. She also holds the meet record of 49.42 which she set in 2020. Tonight’s time was a season best for MacNeil as she went a 49.97 at midseason.

Teammate Olivia Carter touched second in 51.29. This was faster than last year as she went a 51.54 in finals last year. She also set a season best as her best time was a 51.54 from midseason.

Katherine Zenick moved up from fifth in the event last year to third this year as she finished in a time of 51.35. This was key as the team title between Michigan and Ohio State is close.

Northwestern’s Miriam Guevara touched fourth in a best time of 51.29. That also broke Northwestern’s school record which previously stood at 51.90.

400 IM

Megan Van Berkom made a statement tonight moving up from seventh in the event last year (4:13.19) to winning the event tonight (4:03.45). She led the event right from the start as she split a 54.54 on the butterfly leg.

OSU picked up 55 points as Kristen Romano and Katherine Trace touched 2-3. Romano won the event last year in a time of 4:06.75 and Trace was second last year in 4:07.90. Both swam faster times tonight.

Top seed after prelims Kathryn Ackerman (Mich) finished fourth in a time of 4:07.46. Her she just off of her season best of 4:07.38 which she swam at midseason.

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

3 Meter Diving

200 Freestyle Relay