Ohio State Wins Third B1G Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship in a Row

by Anya Pelshaw 0

February 19th, 2022 Big Ten, College, News

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Ohio State Buckeyes have repeated as B1G Champions for the third year in a row scoring 1303 points. They finished ahead of Michigan by 118 points. Indiana, Wisconsin, and Northwestern round out the top five.

Final Team Scores

  1. Ohio State 1303   
  2. Michigan 1185
  3. Indiana 1100   
  4. Wisconsin 1085
  5. Northwestern 919.5   
  6. Minnesota 838.5
  7. Purdue 479   
  8. Rutgers 449
  9. Nebraska 423  
  10. Penn St 396
  11. Illinois 199  
  12. Iowa 165

With the 2022 win, Ohio State now passes Minnesota for the second-most B1G titles. Michigan currently has the most with 17.

All-Time Conference Titles

  1. Michigan 17
  2. Ohio State 8
  3. Minnesota 7
  4. Indiana 6
  5. Penn St 3

The Buckeyes were faced with a different format for the B1G Championships this year. It was one that could be considered more of a challenge for the Buckeyes to defend their title after the scoring change from 24 to 18 swimmers and divers. This could be considered more challenging as Ohio State has been known for its depth. The depth has even been shown as one of their exhibition swimmers would have been the top seed headed into finals in the 100 backstroke. Their depth also was shown after the Buckeyes were the top exhibition swimmer in each of the individual events in Thursday’s prelims session.

A huge boost for the Buckeyes was returning fifth years Kristen Romano and Katherine Trace. The two were the top two scorers for the team last year, and they scored a combined 156 points this year. Based on last year’s points, Ohio State was projected to be 76 points behind in returning scorers compared to Michigan, but Romano and Trace helped to put Ohio State ahead of Michigan in returning points.

Ohio State’s relays also helped lead them to a win as they won both the 200 and 400 medley relays as well as the 800 freestyle relay. They finished second in the 400 and 800 freestyle relays.

Individual and Relay Event Wins

  • 200 Medley Relay – Crane, Bach, Zenick, Ivan (1:33.64) B1G Meet and Conference Record
  • 800 Freestyle Relay – Fulmer, Hall, Romano, Trace (6:58.17)
  • 200 IM- Kristen Romano (1:54.43)
  • 400 Medley Relay-  Crane, Bach, Zenick, Fulmer (3:26.35) B1G Meet Record
  • 200 freestyle- Amy Fulmer (1:43.73)
  • 100 breaststroke- Hannah Bach (57.61)

Although Michigan had an impactful freshman class with names such as Letitia Sim and Lindsay Flynn, Ohio State’s freshman class also made sure to contribute to the team effort. Ohio State’s freshman combined for a total of 164 points.

Points Breakdown by Class 

Freshman 164
Sophomore 297
Junior 306
Senior 71
Fifth-Years 156

Ohio State Points by Individual Scorer 

Ohio State Year Points
Amy Fulmer JR 88
Kristen Romano 5Y 86
Katherine Zenick SO 79
Katherine Trace 5Y 70
Josephine Panitz JR 65
Hannah Bach JR 59
Tristan Harrison SO 59
Maya Geringer SO 57
Morgan Kraus JR 56
Paige Hall FR 52
Teresa Ivan FR 52
Kyra Sommerstand SO 46
Emily Crane SR 43
Mackenzie Crawford JR 38
Mia Rankin FR 32
Catherine Russo SO 30
Veronica Tafuto SR 28
Gwen Woodbury FR 28
Clara McGing SO 26

 

