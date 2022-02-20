Ohio State Wins Third B1G Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship in a Row

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Ohio State Buckeyes have repeated as B1G Champions for the third year in a row scoring 1303 points. They finished ahead of Michigan by 118 points. Indiana, Wisconsin, and Northwestern round out the top five.

Final Team Scores

Ohio State 1303 Michigan 1185 Indiana 1100 Wisconsin 1085 Northwestern 919.5 Minnesota 838.5 Purdue 479 Rutgers 449 Nebraska 423 Penn St 396 Illinois 199 Iowa 165

With the 2022 win, Ohio State now passes Minnesota for the second-most B1G titles. Michigan currently has the most with 17.

All-Time Conference Titles

Michigan 17 Ohio State 8 Minnesota 7 Indiana 6 Penn St 3

The Buckeyes were faced with a different format for the B1G Championships this year. It was one that could be considered more of a challenge for the Buckeyes to defend their title after the scoring change from 24 to 18 swimmers and divers. This could be considered more challenging as Ohio State has been known for its depth. The depth has even been shown as one of their exhibition swimmers would have been the top seed headed into finals in the 100 backstroke. Their depth also was shown after the Buckeyes were the top exhibition swimmer in each of the individual events in Thursday’s prelims session.

A huge boost for the Buckeyes was returning fifth years Kristen Romano and Katherine Trace. The two were the top two scorers for the team last year, and they scored a combined 156 points this year. Based on last year’s points, Ohio State was projected to be 76 points behind in returning scorers compared to Michigan, but Romano and Trace helped to put Ohio State ahead of Michigan in returning points.

Ohio State’s relays also helped lead them to a win as they won both the 200 and 400 medley relays as well as the 800 freestyle relay. They finished second in the 400 and 800 freestyle relays.

Individual and Relay Event Wins

200 Medley Relay – Crane, Bach, Zenick, Ivan (1:33.64) B1G Meet and Conference Record

800 Freestyle Relay – Fulmer, Hall, Romano, Trace (6:58.17)

200 IM- Kristen Romano (1:54.43)

400 Medley Relay- Crane, Bach, Zenick, Fulmer (3:26.35) B1G Meet Record

200 freestyle- Amy Fulmer (1:43.73)

100 breaststroke- Hannah Bach (57.61)

Although Michigan had an impactful freshman class with names such as Letitia Sim and Lindsay Flynn, Ohio State’s freshman class also made sure to contribute to the team effort. Ohio State’s freshman combined for a total of 164 points.

Points Breakdown by Class

Freshman 164 Sophomore 297 Junior 306 Senior 71 Fifth-Years 156

Ohio State Points by Individual Scorer