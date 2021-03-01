2021 B1G Women’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

NCAA DI Weekly Conference Roundup: Florida Extends Men’s SEC Streak Another week of NCAA Division I conference meets are in the books, so let’s take a look at what happened in which conferences last week.

Max McHugh Gives Race Analysis & Strategy Breakdown Heading into Big Ten Champs McHugh goes into what he’s been working on in and out of the pool this season and how he’s approaching his races headed into this week’s Big Ten Championships

Big Ten Men’s Diving: Team Standings After the First 3 Events of 2021 Champs Top performances by Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco and Mory Gould have more than doubled Indiana’s point total from last season. Ohio State still has the lead.

Big Ten Sends Michigan State Women Off With Big Cheers (VIDEO) The Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center erupted with chants of “GO GREEN,” “GO WHITE” and “MSU” this weekend in what could be the Spartans’ last meet.

Michigan Women Get Surprise Pep Talk From Martha Stewart En route to a successful night at the Big Ten Swimming Championships, the Michigan women’s team got a virtual pep talk from TV personality Martha Stewart.

A Closer Look at ‘Honest Effort’ Miriam Guevara was recently disqualified at the Women’s Big Ten championships under the “honest effort” rule. Was what she did really that egregious?

Saturday Night Highlights: 7 NCAA D1 Conference Team Trophies Awarded The Louisville Cardinals pulled off a 2-point upset, breaking NC State’s 6-year conference championship string on Saturday night.