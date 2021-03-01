Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 B1G Women’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th
  • Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
  • Champion: Ohio State (2x)
  • Live Results

First a few notes

  • Assuming all seniors leave, Michigan enter next year with a big advantage with Michigan having 936 non senior individual points to Ohio State’s 860.
  • The highest scoring class of any at the meet was Ohio State’s seniors who scored 422. next best were the Ohio State sophomores with 309 and Michigan juniors with 308
  • By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil‘s 49.68 100 fly.
  • The most points any team scored in a single event was Ohio State’s 150 in the 50 free

Final Scores

1. Ohio State: 1584
2. Michigan: 1326.5
3. Indiana: 1066.5
4. Northwestern: 992
5. Wisconsin: 749.5
6. Minnesota: 555
7. Nebraska: 546.5
8. Iowa: 426
9. Purdue: 416
10. Penn State: 410
11. Michigan State: 219
12. Illinois: 177
13. Rutgers: 60

Individual Scores by Year

Ohio State Michigan Indiana Northwestern Wisconsin Minnesota Nebraska Iowa Purdue Penn State Michigan State Illinois Rutgers
FR 246.5 218 199.5 128 210 103 15.5 53 21 19 0 4 0
SO 309 246 140 179.5 44 77 10 78.5 47 46 0 0 0
JR 161 308 195 89 205.5 42 60 3 0 65 0 11 0
SR 422 98.5 212 209.5 38 30 131 48 36 72 28 0 0
Returning 860 936 646.5 512.5 459.5 285 195.5 168 196 146 23 15 2

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Ohio State Michigan Indiana Northwestern Wisconsin Minnesota Nebraska Iowa Purdue Penn State Michigan State Illinois Rutgers
200 Medley Relay 64 54 0 56 50 48 46 44 34 52 42 32 30
800 Free Relay 118 118 56 106 102 96 92 86 68 96 72 64 30
200 IM 231 169.5 146 129 149 97.5 92 109 68 109 72 64 30
50 Free 381 229.5 191.5 171 155 116 92 109 68 149 72 64 30
500 Free 462 304.5 260.5 202 185 116 140 125 80 149 72 64 30
400 Medley Relay 526 358.5 310.5 258 237 164 184 171 122 149 106 96 30
100 Fly 600 451.5 334 311 269 167 188 216.5 123 182 106 96 30
400 IM 689 528.5 406 340 281 219 199 216.5 134 189 106 98 30
200 Free 739 610.5 461 388 327 241 231 228.5 138 189 106 109 30
3 mtr Diving 771 650 530 424.5 327 289 276 248.5 187 189 129 109 30
100 Back 850 710 536 453.5 408 326 277 258.5 187 226 129 109 30
100 Breast 960.5 710 607 536 421 347 279 268.5 196 247 151 109 30
200 Fly 1014.5 815 623 579 465 364 310 312.5 202 247 151 111 30
Platform Diving 1075.5 884.5 653 640.5 465 379 342 312.5 281 259 151 111 32
200 Free Relay 1139.5 940.5 705 694.5 511 427 384 356.5 311 309 183 145 60
100 Free 1244.5 1001.5 760 744 543 450 405.5 356.5 311 324 183 145 60
1650 Free 1307.5 1085.5 804 788 588 467 425.5 372.5 328 336 183 145 60
200 Back 1380.5 1184.5 844 815 668 489 427.5 377.5 329 349 183 145 60
200 Breast 1462.5 1184.5 949.5 903 697.5 507 439.5 378.5 338 360 189 145 60
1 mtr Diving 1528 1262.5 1016.5 938 697.5 507 504.5 392 372 364 189 145 60
400 Free Relay 1584 1326.5 1066.5 992 749.5 555 546.5 426 416 410 219 177 60

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Ohio State Michigan Indiana Northwestern Wisconsin Minnesota Nebraska Iowa Purdue Penn State Michigan State Illinois Rutgers
200 Medley Relay 64 54 0 56 50 48 46 44 34 52 42 32 30
800 Free Relay 54 64 56 50 52 48 46 42 34 44 30 32 0
200 IM 113 51.5 90 23 47 1.5 0 23 0 13 0 0 0
50 Free 150 60 45.5 42 6 18.5 0 0 0 40 0 0 0
500 Free 81 75 69 31 30 0 48 16 12 0 0 0 0
400 Medley Relay 64 54 50 56 52 48 44 46 42 0 34 32 0
100 Fly 74 93 23.5 53 32 3 4 45.5 1 33 0 0 0
400 IM 89 77 72 29 12 52 11 0 11 7 0 2 0
200 Free 50 82 55 48 46 22 32 12 4 0 0 11 0
3 mtr Diving 32 39.5 69 36.5 0 48 45 20 49 0 23 0 0
100 Back 79 60 6 29 81 37 1 10 0 37 0 0 0
100 Breast 110.5 0 71 82.5 13 21 2 10 9 21 22 0 0
200 Fly 54 105 16 43 44 17 31 44 6 0 0 2 0
Platform Diving 61 69.5 30 61.5 0 15 32 0 79 12 0 0 2
200 Free Relay 64 56 52 54 46 48 42 44 30 50 32 34 28
100 Free 105 61 55 49.5 32 23 21.5 0 0 15 0 0 0
1650 Free 63 84 44 44 45 17 20 16 17 12 0 0 0
200 Back 73 99 40 27 80 22 2 5 1 13 0 0 0
200 Breast 82 0 105.5 88 29.5 18 12 1 9 11 6 0 0
1 mtr Diving 65.5 78 67 35 0 0 65 13.5 34 4 0 0 0
400 Free Relay 56 64 50 54 52 48 42 34 44 46 30 32 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Purdue Michigan Ohio State Northwestern Rutgers Penn State Michigan State Iowa Indiana Wisconsin Illinois Minnesota Nebraska
1 0 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 3
2 1 5 3 3 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 1
3 1 1 2 6 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1
4 1 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 1 0
5 1 3 3 3 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 1
6 0 1 8 1 0 1 0 2 3 1 0 0 0
7 0 5 4 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 0
8 0 2 4 3 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 0
9 1 1 6 1 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 1 1
10 0 4 3 3 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 1 2
11 0 4 1 2 0 1 0 1 3 2 0 0 0
12 0 1 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0
13 1 1 4 2 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 1 1
14 1 1 3 1 0 3 0 1 2 3 0 1 0
15 1 2 1 0 0 4 0 0 3 2 0 2 2
16 2 4 1 3 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 0 0
17 1 4 1 0 0 4 0 2 1 1 0 1 1
18 0 2 3 1 0 3 0 2 1 1 0 2 1
19 1 2 1 1 0 1 1 1 2 5 0 0 2
20 3 2 2 3 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 1 2
21 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 2
22 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 4 2 1 0 3 2
23 0 3 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 3
24 3 1 1 2 0 2 0 1 1 1 0 1 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Romano, Kristen SR 92 200 IM 1 1:54.19 820 400 IM 1 4:06.75 745 200 Back 2 1:53.18 729
Trace, Katherin SR 79 200 IM 6 1:57.27 720 400 IM 2 4:07.9 727 200 Fly 3 1:56.13 716
Tafuto, Veronic JR 78 500 Free 1 4:39.58 744 200 Free 9 1:46.48 677 1650 Free 4 16:08.4 668
Zenick, Katheri FR 72 50 Free 6 22.25 740 100 Fly 5 52.73 704 100 Free 7 48.74 720
Fulmer, Amy A SO 71 50 Free 7 22.39 715 200 Free 6 1:46.24 686 100 Free 6 48.69 724
Gresser, Hanna SR 69 200 IM 8 1:58.72 677 100 Breast 6 59.91 731 200 Breast 7 2:11.08 687
Crane, Emily JR 68 50 Free 5 22.24 742 100 Back 2 51.38 780 100 Free 12 49.51 657
Bach, Hannah M SO 56 100 Breast 1 58.29 835 200 Breast 6 2:10.98 689
Rayner, Freya SR 54 50 Free 8 22.43 708 100 Back 12 53.79 637 100 Free 10 49.16 685
Petrak, Taylor SR 52 50 Free 4 22.06 776 100 Free 4 47.99 785
Panitz, Josephi SO 50 200 IM 9 1:58.46 685 100 Breast 12 1:00.57 693 200 Breast 12 2:12.29 657
Geringer, Maya FR 45 500 Free 9 4:44.74 673 1650 Free 5 16:13.58 648
Kraus, Morgan A SO 40 100 Fly 14 53.26 669 100 Back 9 53.41 659 200 Back 18 1:57.43 613
Barker, Lexie 38 3 mtr Diving 13 300.6 Platform Diving 6 273.0
Brenn, Jackie 38 3 mtr Diving 12 311.4 Platform Diving 24 183.6 1 mtr Diving 8 303.95
Russo, Catherin FR 37 50 Free 10 22.31 729 100 Fly 9 52.33 730
Mathews, Janess FR 36.5 100 Breast 10 1:00.52 696 200 Breast 9 2:11.50 677
Crawford, Macke 36 3 mtr Diving 22 267.1 Platform Diving 17 204.8 1 mtr Diving 6 306.55
Fye, Nicole M SR 33 500 Free 8 4:51.45 578 200 Free 19 1:48.64 592 1650 Free 20 16:36.17 552
McGing, Ciara 31.5 3 mtr Diving 28 257.2 Platform Diving 3 307.0 1 mtr Diving 20 261.55
Sommerstad, Kyr FR 30 400 IM 12 4:14.55 627 200 Back 12 1:56.52 639
Jaspeado, Natal SR 28 500 Free 18 4:49.12 612 400 IM 13 4:14.57 627 1650 Free 18 16:35.96 553
Turchanik, Sara SO 28 200 IM 12 1:59.32 659 200 Fly 14 1:59.65 603
Wolfe, Brynna E SO 27 100 Back 11 53.6 648 200 Back 16 2:00.43 522
Harrison, Trist FR 26 100 Fly 13 53.19 673 200 Back 15 1:57.24 619
Baker, Leah H SO 23 100 Breast 7 1:00.55 694
Barker, Lexie SR 15 1 mtr Diving 12 286.65
Palutsis, Amand JR 15 50 Free 14 22.61 677 100 Fly 23 54.62 577
Walsh, Aislinn SO 14 200 Fly 13 1:59.57 605

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
MacNeil, Margar JR 96 50 Free 1 21.44 910 100 Fly 1 49.68 942 100 Free 1 47.36 846
Carter, Olivia JR 87 200 IM 3 1:56.32 750 100 Fly 2 51.54 786 200 Fly 1 1:52.17 858
Kwan, Victoria JR 74 200 IM 7 1:58.37 687 400 IM 5 4:09.73 699 200 Fly 4 1:57.04 687
Housey, Sophie FR 70 200 Free 8 1:47.07 654 200 Fly 5 1:57.29 679 200 Back 7 1:55.83 657
Sims, Kaitlynn SO 69 500 Free 2 4:40.29 734 400 IM 17 4:13.35 645 1650 Free 1 15:59.7 703
Glass, Megan E SO 65 100 Fly 10 52.74 703 200 Free 4 1:45.95 697 200 Fly 8 1:59.71 601
Pyshnenko, Dari SR 55.5 50 Free 2 21.88 812 100 Free 2 47.98 786
Sisson, Carolin JR 51 500 Free 7 4:45.23 666 200 Free 20 1:48.75 587 1650 Free 7 16:15.74 639
Venter, Mariell SO 50 100 Back 4 53.02 681 200 Back 6 1:54.41 696
Kaufmann, Noell FR 50 100 Fly 11 52.92 691 100 Back 13 54.06 621 200 Back 9 1:56.17 648
Canale, Nikki 44 3 mtr Diving 19 271.15 Platform Diving 14 211.55 1 mtr Diving 5 306.95
Ackerman, Kathr FR 43.5 200 IM 23 2:00.27 631 400 IM 4 4:08.37 720 200 Back 11 1:56.33 644
Schmidt, Sierra SR 43 500 Free 12 4:47.11 640 1650 Free 2 16:08.23 669
Hogan, Lucy 32 3 mtr Diving 11 312.05 Platform Diving 11 243.05
Donan, Claire E FR 31 400 IM 10 4:13.19 648 100 Back 16 54.87 571 200 Back 22 1:58.00 597
Kudryashova, So SO 26 500 Free 17 4:47.9 629 200 Free 10 1:47.28 646
Klein, Allie 24 3 mtr Diving 23 263.75 Platform Diving 16 189.45 1 mtr Diving 16 269.75
McPherson, Camr 23.5 3 mtr Diving 16 274.2 Platform Diving 19 203.85 1 mtr Diving 18 263.0
Cheetham, Laure 23.5 3 mtr Diving 20 268.8 Platform Diving 18 204.5 1 mtr Diving 15 273.15
Hogan, Lucy SO 23 1 mtr Diving 7 305.25
Cutshaw, Christ 17 3 mtr Diving 31 248.75 Platform Diving 10 257.3 1 mtr Diving 36 221.8
Chung, Casey A FR 13 100 Back 17 53.54 651 200 Back 21 1:57.77 604
Bauer, Madelein SO 12 200 Free 15 1:49.04 575
Tuinman, Sophia FR 9 200 Back 17 1:57.32 616
Newman, Claire FR 1.5 100 Free 23 50.33 589
Lau, Octavia K SO 1 1650 Free 24 16:46.73 502

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Peplowski, Noel JR 80 200 IM 4 1:57.05 727 100 Breast 4 59.66 746 200 Breast 2 2:07.61 775
Looze, Mackenzi JR 75 200 IM 5 1:57.16 724 400 IM 6 4:12.13 664 200 Breast 4 2:08.62 748
Grote, Josephin SR 73 500 Free 4 4:43.16 694 400 IM 3 4:07.99 725 1650 Free 9 16:16.38 636
Ristic, Ella FR 66 500 Free 3 4:42.06 709 200 Free 2 1:44.89 739 100 Free 16 50.01 616
Weiss, Emily N SO 66 200 IM 17 1:58.51 683 100 Breast 5 59.79 738 200 Breast 1 2:07.2 786
Kovac, Bailey J SR 60 200 IM 13 1:59.73 647 400 IM 9 4:13.18 648 200 Back 4 1:54.07 705
Turak, Ashley N SO 58 50 Free 9 22.26 738 200 Free 14 1:47.77 627 100 Free 5 48.6 732
Broshears, Eliz FR 49.5 50 Free 13 22.51 694 100 Fly 6 52.81 698 100 Free 15 49.91 625
Gilliland, Tarr 48 3 mtr Diving 5 344.85 Platform Diving 7 269.75
Kirkpatrick, Ab SR 46.5 200 IM 11 1:59.26 661 100 Breast 13 1:00.62 690 200 Breast 10 2:12.13 661
Wallace, Maggie JR 40 500 Free 11 4:46.64 647 1650 Free 6 16:15.19 641
Fowler, Anne 36 3 mtr Diving 1 373.9 Platform Diving 21 198.4
Eiber, Laurel E SR 32.5 50 Free 15 22.77 649 200 Free 13 1:47.58 634 100 Free 18 49.67 644
Fowler, Anne FR 28 1 mtr Diving 2 326.4
Gilliland, Tarr FR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 309.2
Freed, Anna K FR 21 400 IM 24 4:21.91 503 100 Back 19 53.93 629 200 Back 13 1:56.62 636
Gildersleeve, C SO 16 200 Fly 11 1:58.89 628
Wang, Alyssa 15 3 mtr Diving 15 279.9 Platform Diving 22 187.3 1 mtr Diving 29 243.75
Smith, Zain 13 3 mtr Diving 26 259.55 1 mtr Diving 14 279.35
Graham, Catheri FR 9 100 Breast 19 1:01.52 639 200 Breast 22 2:15.54 574
Rockway, Christ JR 0 1650 Free 28 16:51.77 476
Rouleau, Anne M SR 0 1650 Free 33 17:02.6 419

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Smith, Madeline SR 81.5 50 Free 3 21.94 799 100 Fly 3 52.09 747 100 Free 2 47.98 786
Brunzell, Hanna SO 65 200 IM 16 2:01.02 608 100 Breast 3 59.23 772 200 Breast 3 2:08.07 763
Ozbilen, Selen FR 60 50 Free 12 22.47 701 200 Free 7 1:47.04 655 100 Free 8 48.88 708
Guevara, Miriam JR 54 100 Fly 4 52.24 736 200 Fly 2 1:55.11 749
Angus, Sophie G SR 53 100 Breast 2 58.89 794 200 Breast 5 2:08.63 748
Lepisova, Emma SO 52 100 Back 5 53.08 678 200 Back 3 1:53.62 717
Larson, Ally D SO 44.5 200 IM 20 1:59.80 645 200 Free 5 1:46.22 687 200 Fly 12 1:59.12 620
Hopkins, Markie 44 3 mtr Diving 6 313.65 Platform Diving 9 273.2
Mull, Lola G FR 44 500 Free 10 4:45.87 657 1650 Free 3 16:08.33 669
Lebl, Ilektra V SR 42 500 Free 16 4:50.15 597 400 IM 11 4:13.88 637 1650 Free 12 16:26.22 596
Patrick, Jaye 39 3 mtr Diving 24 261.05 Platform Diving 8 261.5 1 mtr Diving 11 289.25
Vovk, Tara JR 35 200 IM 20 1:59.80 645 100 Breast 10 1:00.52 696 200 Breast 13 2:12.65 648
Kamau, Rebecca SR 33 100 Breast 16 1:01.47 642 200 Breast 8 2:13.17 636
Hopkins, Markie SO 17 1 mtr Diving 10 295.3
Parsons, Leah 16 3 mtr Diving 29 254.0 Platform Diving 13 229.95 1 mtr Diving 23 250.95
Wagner, Annika FR 16 200 IM 22 1:59.96 640 400 IM 14 4:16.52 596
Ghose, Labonita 12.5 3 mtr Diving 18 272.4 Platform Diving 19 203.85 1 mtr Diving 28 244.85
Hagler, Carolyn 4.5 3 mtr Diving 20 268.8 1 mtr Diving 39 203.7
Chen, Erika B FR 4 500 Free 23 4:51.50 577 1650 Free 23 16:46.27 504
Wallace, Isabel FR 4 100 Back 21 54.89 570
Groysman, Yulia SO 1 500 Free 24 4:54.48 531 1650 Free 27 16:50.23 484
Lim, Shaunmei 0 3 mtr Diving 35 234.75 Platform Diving 27 170.15 1 mtr Diving 33 231.85

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bacon, Phoebe M FR 92 200 IM 2 1:55.55 774 100 Back 1 51.32 784 200 Back 1 1:50.9 795
Hosack, Lillie JR 55 200 IM 15 2:00.69 618 200 Free 3 1:45.42 718 100 Free 11 49.49 659
Newman, Mara S JR 52 100 Back 3 52.89 689 200 Back 5 1:54.18 702
Ecker, Emily D FR 47 500 Free 6 4:43.66 687 200 Free 24 1:49.6 551 1650 Free 8 16:16.23 637
Schoof, Kaylyn FR 40 100 Fly 19 54.17 609 100 Back 10 53.59 649 200 Back 10 1:56.18 648
Reddington, Ale SR 38 100 Fly 12 53.15 676 200 Fly 7 1:58.00 656
Silvestri, Jenn JR 36.5 200 IM 18 1:58.89 672 100 Breast 14 1:01.06 665 200 Breast 10 2:12.13 661
Palmer, Alana I JR 35 50 Free 19 23.04 602 200 Free 11 1:47.29 646 100 Free 14 49.85 630
Lindorfer, Aliv SO 20 200 Fly 19 1:59.70 601 1650 Free 13 16:31.6 573
Lampre, Isabel JR 19 100 Fly 16 54.43 591 100 Back 20 54.14 616 100 Free 22 50.31 591
Lasecki, Emma R FR 16 400 IM 15 4:17.06 587 200 Fly 21 1:59.87 595
Braun, Elle FR 15 500 Free 19 4:49.26 610 1650 Free 17 16:35.00 557
Moore, Elizabet SO 13 200 Breast 14 2:13.54 626
Seigal, Mikayla SO 11 200 Fly 16 2:00.13 587
Guanci, Margare JR 6 200 Back 19 1:57.49 612
Stupar, Julia C JR 2 200 Free 23 1:49.56 553
Stoll, Holly K JR 0 1650 Free 25 16:46.92 501
Aguirre, Madele SO 0 1650 Free 36 17:13.22 362
Greenberg, Kit 0 3 mtr Diving 33 241.7 Platform Diving 30 163.05 1 mtr Diving 34 227.2

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Van Berkom, Meg FR 40 400 IM 7 4:13.19 648 200 Fly 10 1:58.13 652
Phillip, Megan 37 3 mtr Diving 8 294.05 Platform Diving 12 231.3
Jongman, Indy FR 34 100 Back 15 54.26 609 200 Back 8 1:56.89 628
Lezer, Emma J SO 29 100 Breast 9 1:00.51 697 200 Breast 17 2:14.06 613
Bacon, Sarah 26 3 mtr Diving 4 369.0
Summit, Maggie SO 23.5 50 Free 15 22.77 649 200 Free 18 1:48.46 599 100 Free 20 49.99 618
Cook, Emily N SR 23 100 Back 7 53.14 675
McCarthy, Kelli JR 22 400 IM 8 4:16.43 598 1650 Free 31 16:58.02 444
McGinty, Jordan SO 20.5 200 IM 23 2:00.27 631 200 Free 12 1:47.49 638 100 Free 21 50.29 593
Doo, Pyper A FR 17 50 Free 22 23.1 591 100 Free 13 49.74 639
Kilgallon, Abig JR 13 1650 Free 14 16:31.83 572
Erwin, Abbey K SR 7 400 IM 22 4:18.77 559 1650 Free 21 16:41.76 526
Urkiel, Molly A FR 7 200 Breast 18 2:14.38 605
Butler, Rachel SO 4 400 IM 21 4:18.31 567
Bloomer, Olivia JR 4 50 Free 21 23.09 593
Linscott, Emma JR 3 100 Fly 22 54.54 583
Dennis, Holley FR 3 100 Breast 24 1:02.37 590 200 Breast 23 2:16.00 561
Rodriguez River FR 2 100 Back 23 55.1 556
Erwin, Maggie A SO 0 1650 Free 39 17:18.57 333
Fish, Susanna 0 3 mtr Diving 34 236.8 Platform Diving 25 182.15
Horn, Brittany SR 0 1650 Free 34 17:04.9 407

Nebraska

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Haebig, Autumn SR 77 500 Free 5 4:43.3 692 200 Free 1 1:44.39 760 100 Free 9 49.14 687
Knapton, Abigai 60 3 mtr Diving 2 372.2 Platform Diving 1 343.55
Troyer, Sara 44 3 mtr Diving 10 313.7 1 mtr Diving 3 319.35
Knapton, Abigai SR 32 1 mtr Diving 1 339.15
Coffey, Audrey JR 31 500 Free 13 4:47.71 632 1650 Free 10 16:19.73 623
Berning, Margar JR 16 500 Free 21 4:50.52 592 200 Fly 15 1:59.82 597
Stein, Ella B FR 14 100 Breast 23 1:02.19 601 200 Breast 15 2:15.2 583
Murray, Isabell SR 13 100 Fly 21 54.41 592 200 Fly 17 1:58.86 629
Coughlen, Madis SR 9 400 IM 19 4:17.07 587 200 Fly 22 2:00.09 588
Stott, Shannon JR 7 200 Fly 18 1:59.58 605
Roman, Hallie 6 3 mtr Diving 37 224.5 Platform Diving 26 179.65 1 mtr Diving 19 262.45
Lanaghen, Kimbe SO 5 500 Free 20 4:50.38 594
Livingston, Ber SO 5 400 IM 20 4:17.72 577
Kilpatrick, Kat JR 3 1650 Free 22 16:43.49 517
Ronquillio, Mad JR 3 100 Back 24 55.83 507 200 Back 23 1:58.87 571
Kucera, Alexa J FR 1.5 100 Free 23 50.33 589
Tiernon, Grace 0 3 mtr Diving 36 233.5 Platform Diving 29 167.35 1 mtr Diving 27 245.95
Rosenthal, Moll SO 0 1650 Free 32 16:58.50 441
Hinze, Reagan 0 3 mtr Diving 39 211.2 1 mtr Diving 35 225.6

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Graves, Alyssa FR 53 500 Free 14 4:48.19 625 200 Fly 6 1:57.99 656 1650 Free 11 16:21.34 616
Drake, Kelsey D SR 48 200 IM 19 1:59.47 655 100 Fly 8 53.19 673 200 Fly 9 1:58.11 653
Jump, Mallory K SO 47.5 200 IM 10 1:58.93 671 100 Fly 6 52.81 698 100 Breast 18 1:01.49 641
Tamorski, Sam 20 3 mtr Diving 9 322.25
Rink, Macy I SO 12 500 Free 22 4:50.84 587 200 Free 17 1:48.03 616
Tamborski, Sam 9 1 mtr Diving 17 263.1
Gilbertson, Ken SO 7 100 Back 18 53.92 629
Brooker, Anna C SO 5 200 Back 20 1:57.70 606
Ballard, Sarah 4.5 3 mtr Diving 41 207.8 Platform Diving 28 169.45 1 mtr Diving 20 261.55
Olesiak, Aleksa SO 4 100 Breast 22 1:02.08 607 200 Breast 24 2:16.19 556
McDougall, Laur JR 3 200 Free 22 1:49.53 554
Koluch, Julia SO 3 100 Back 22 55.07 558

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bretscher, Emil 52 3 mtr Diving 3 369.9 Platform Diving 5 280.0
Merriman, Maggi 41 3 mtr Diving 14 294.45 Platform Diving 2 307.6
Vieta, Maycey 35 3 mtr Diving 17 275.0 Platform Diving 4 304.3
Beavon, Kate J SO 23 500 Free 15 4:49.53 606 1650 Free 16 16:32.50 569
Bretscher, Emil SR 20 1 mtr Diving 9 295.55
Vieta, Maycey SO 14 1 mtr Diving 13 281.5
Myers, Natalie SR 12 400 IM 16 4:19.24 551 200 Back 24 1:59.08 565
Folcik, Masyn R FR 10 100 Breast 20 1:01.7 629 200 Breast 20 2:14.87 592
Pike, Hayley N FR 6 1650 Free 19 16:36.12 552
Turner, Lindsay SO 6 100 Fly 24 54.72 570 200 Fly 20 1:59.84 596
Hinshaw, Belle FR 4 200 Free 21 1:48.86 583
Kobylak, Sylvia SO 4 200 Breast 21 2:15.08 586
Kishman, Riley SR 4 100 Breast 21 1:01.72 628
Sierra, Evelyn FR 1 200 Fly 24 2:02.22 511 1650 Free 38 17:14.53 355
Merriman, Maggi JR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 240.75
Jahns, Abigail FR 0 1650 Free 29 16:55.29 458

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Schobel, Marie JR 42 100 Fly 20 54.4 593 100 Back 6 53.11 676 200 Back 14 1:56.9 628
Cooke, Madelein SR 40 50 Free 11 22.39 715 100 Fly 15 54.04 618 100 Breast 15 1:01.12 662
Markvardt, Marg SO 33 200 IM 14 2:00.54 622 100 Fly 18 53.99 621 100 Back 14 54.09 619
Hart, Carly C SR 20 100 Breast 17 1:01.13 662 200 Breast 16 2:15.72 569
Stanford, Cathe FR 18 50 Free 17 22.95 618 100 Free 17 49.48 660
Shurts, Sierra 15 3 mtr Diving 25 260.2 Platform Diving 15 203.25 1 mtr Diving 22 252.4
Amdor, Abigail SO 13 50 Free 18 22.99 611 100 Free 19 49.87 628
Murtagh, Madiso JR 12 1650 Free 15 16:32.39 569
Ledwith, Madiso JR 9 100 Fly 17 53.94 624
Szekely, Stepha SR 7 400 IM 18 4:15.63 610
Gaspari, Elizab SR 5 50 Free 20 23.05 600
Jack, Olivia G JR 2 50 Free 23 23.21 571
Brinker, Mary E FR 1 50 Free 24 23.22 569
Wei, Wei 1 3 mtr Diving 40 209.65 Platform Diving 31 140.85 1 mtr Diving 24 247.95
Canova, Meredit 0 3 mtr Diving 42 194.35 1 mtr Diving 37 211.1
Walls, Annie FR 0 1650 Free 37 17:13.38 361
Umbel, Kamryn 0 3 mtr Diving 32 244.05 1 mtr Diving 31 237.6
Marlin, Courtne SO 0 1650 Free 30 16:55.38 458
Barry, Camryn G SR 0 1650 Free 26 16:47.01 500

Michigan State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Szara, Erin S SR 28 100 Breast 8 1:00.66 688 200 Breast 19 2:14.53 601
Ling, Amanda 23 3 mtr Diving 7 302.4 1 mtr Diving 26 246.85
Zofchak, Sarah JR 0 1650 Free 41 17:40.95 221
Balow, Sophia K SO 0 1650 Free 40 17:19.02 331

Illinois

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Cabush, Abigail JR 11 200 Free 16 1:49.14 571
Bognar, Cara A FR 4 400 IM 23 4:19.4 548 200 Fly 23 2:00.64 569
Michael, Taylor 0 3 mtr Diving 30 248.85 1 mtr Diving 32 237.45
Michael, Brooke 0 3 mtr Diving 38 219.8 1 mtr Diving 38 205.55
Kennedy, Sidney JR 0 1650 Free 35 17:08.77 386

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Douglass, Jenna 2 3 mtr Diving 27 258.35 Platform Diving 23 184.35 1 mtr Diving 25 247.65
Weber, Yael SO 0 1650 Free 42 17:52.01 174

