2021 B1G Women’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
- Champion: Ohio State (2x)
- Live Results
First a few notes
- Assuming all seniors leave, Michigan enter next year with a big advantage with Michigan having 936 non senior individual points to Ohio State’s 860.
- The highest scoring class of any at the meet was Ohio State’s seniors who scored 422. next best were the Ohio State sophomores with 309 and Michigan juniors with 308
- By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil‘s 49.68 100 fly.
- The most points any team scored in a single event was Ohio State’s 150 in the 50 free
Final Scores
1. Ohio State: 1584
2. Michigan: 1326.5
3. Indiana: 1066.5
4. Northwestern: 992
5. Wisconsin: 749.5
6. Minnesota: 555
7. Nebraska: 546.5
8. Iowa: 426
9. Purdue: 416
10. Penn State: 410
11. Michigan State: 219
12. Illinois: 177
13. Rutgers: 60
Individual Scores by Year
|
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Indiana
|Northwestern
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Purdue
|Penn State
|Michigan State
|Illinois
|Rutgers
|FR
|246.5
|218
|199.5
|128
|210
|103
|15.5
|53
|21
|19
|0
|4
|0
|SO
|309
|246
|140
|179.5
|44
|77
|10
|78.5
|47
|46
|0
|0
|0
|JR
|161
|308
|195
|89
|205.5
|42
|60
|3
|0
|65
|0
|11
|0
|SR
|422
|98.5
|212
|209.5
|38
|30
|131
|48
|36
|72
|28
|0
|0
|Returning
|860
|936
|646.5
|512.5
|459.5
|285
|195.5
|168
|196
|146
|23
|15
|2
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Indiana
|Northwestern
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Purdue
|Penn State
|Michigan State
|Illinois
|Rutgers
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|0
|56
|50
|48
|46
|44
|34
|52
|42
|32
|30
|800 Free Relay
|118
|118
|56
|106
|102
|96
|92
|86
|68
|96
|72
|64
|30
|200 IM
|231
|169.5
|146
|129
|149
|97.5
|92
|109
|68
|109
|72
|64
|30
|50 Free
|381
|229.5
|191.5
|171
|155
|116
|92
|109
|68
|149
|72
|64
|30
|500 Free
|462
|304.5
|260.5
|202
|185
|116
|140
|125
|80
|149
|72
|64
|30
|400 Medley Relay
|526
|358.5
|310.5
|258
|237
|164
|184
|171
|122
|149
|106
|96
|30
|100 Fly
|600
|451.5
|334
|311
|269
|167
|188
|216.5
|123
|182
|106
|96
|30
|400 IM
|689
|528.5
|406
|340
|281
|219
|199
|216.5
|134
|189
|106
|98
|30
|200 Free
|739
|610.5
|461
|388
|327
|241
|231
|228.5
|138
|189
|106
|109
|30
|3 mtr Diving
|771
|650
|530
|424.5
|327
|289
|276
|248.5
|187
|189
|129
|109
|30
|100 Back
|850
|710
|536
|453.5
|408
|326
|277
|258.5
|187
|226
|129
|109
|30
|100 Breast
|960.5
|710
|607
|536
|421
|347
|279
|268.5
|196
|247
|151
|109
|30
|200 Fly
|1014.5
|815
|623
|579
|465
|364
|310
|312.5
|202
|247
|151
|111
|30
|Platform Diving
|1075.5
|884.5
|653
|640.5
|465
|379
|342
|312.5
|281
|259
|151
|111
|32
|200 Free Relay
|1139.5
|940.5
|705
|694.5
|511
|427
|384
|356.5
|311
|309
|183
|145
|60
|100 Free
|1244.5
|1001.5
|760
|744
|543
|450
|405.5
|356.5
|311
|324
|183
|145
|60
|1650 Free
|1307.5
|1085.5
|804
|788
|588
|467
|425.5
|372.5
|328
|336
|183
|145
|60
|200 Back
|1380.5
|1184.5
|844
|815
|668
|489
|427.5
|377.5
|329
|349
|183
|145
|60
|200 Breast
|1462.5
|1184.5
|949.5
|903
|697.5
|507
|439.5
|378.5
|338
|360
|189
|145
|60
|1 mtr Diving
|1528
|1262.5
|1016.5
|938
|697.5
|507
|504.5
|392
|372
|364
|189
|145
|60
|400 Free Relay
|1584
|1326.5
|1066.5
|992
|749.5
|555
|546.5
|426
|416
|410
|219
|177
|60
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
|
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Indiana
|Northwestern
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Purdue
|Penn State
|Michigan State
|Illinois
|Rutgers
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|0
|56
|50
|48
|46
|44
|34
|52
|42
|32
|30
|800 Free Relay
|54
|64
|56
|50
|52
|48
|46
|42
|34
|44
|30
|32
|0
|200 IM
|113
|51.5
|90
|23
|47
|1.5
|0
|23
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|50 Free
|150
|60
|45.5
|42
|6
|18.5
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|0
|500 Free
|81
|75
|69
|31
|30
|0
|48
|16
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|54
|50
|56
|52
|48
|44
|46
|42
|0
|34
|32
|0
|100 Fly
|74
|93
|23.5
|53
|32
|3
|4
|45.5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|400 IM
|89
|77
|72
|29
|12
|52
|11
|0
|11
|7
|0
|2
|0
|200 Free
|50
|82
|55
|48
|46
|22
|32
|12
|4
|0
|0
|11
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|32
|39.5
|69
|36.5
|0
|48
|45
|20
|49
|0
|23
|0
|0
|100 Back
|79
|60
|6
|29
|81
|37
|1
|10
|0
|37
|0
|0
|0
|100 Breast
|110.5
|0
|71
|82.5
|13
|21
|2
|10
|9
|21
|22
|0
|0
|200 Fly
|54
|105
|16
|43
|44
|17
|31
|44
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Platform Diving
|61
|69.5
|30
|61.5
|0
|15
|32
|0
|79
|12
|0
|0
|2
|200 Free Relay
|64
|56
|52
|54
|46
|48
|42
|44
|30
|50
|32
|34
|28
|100 Free
|105
|61
|55
|49.5
|32
|23
|21.5
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1650 Free
|63
|84
|44
|44
|45
|17
|20
|16
|17
|12
|0
|0
|0
|200 Back
|73
|99
|40
|27
|80
|22
|2
|5
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|200 Breast
|82
|0
|105.5
|88
|29.5
|18
|12
|1
|9
|11
|6
|0
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|65.5
|78
|67
|35
|0
|0
|65
|13.5
|34
|4
|0
|0
|0
|400 Free Relay
|56
|64
|50
|54
|52
|48
|42
|34
|44
|46
|30
|32
|0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
|
|Purdue
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Northwestern
|Rutgers
|Penn State
|Michigan State
|Iowa
|Indiana
|Wisconsin
|Illinois
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|1
|0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|0
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|11
|0
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|13
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|16
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|17
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|19
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|23
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|24
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Individual Breakdown
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Ohio State
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Romano, Kristen
|SR
|92
|200 IM
|1
|1:54.19
|820
|400 IM
|1
|4:06.75
|745
|200 Back
|2
|1:53.18
|729
|
|Trace, Katherin
|SR
|79
|200 IM
|6
|1:57.27
|720
|400 IM
|2
|4:07.9
|727
|200 Fly
|3
|1:56.13
|716
|
|Tafuto, Veronic
|JR
|78
|500 Free
|1
|4:39.58
|744
|200 Free
|9
|1:46.48
|677
|1650 Free
|4
|16:08.4
|668
|
|Zenick, Katheri
|FR
|72
|50 Free
|6
|22.25
|740
|100 Fly
|5
|52.73
|704
|100 Free
|7
|48.74
|720
|
|Fulmer, Amy A
|SO
|71
|50 Free
|7
|22.39
|715
|200 Free
|6
|1:46.24
|686
|100 Free
|6
|48.69
|724
|
|Gresser, Hanna
|SR
|69
|200 IM
|8
|1:58.72
|677
|100 Breast
|6
|59.91
|731
|200 Breast
|7
|2:11.08
|687
|
|Crane, Emily
|JR
|68
|50 Free
|5
|22.24
|742
|100 Back
|2
|51.38
|780
|100 Free
|12
|49.51
|657
|
|Bach, Hannah M
|SO
|56
|100 Breast
|1
|58.29
|835
|200 Breast
|6
|2:10.98
|689
|
|Rayner, Freya
|SR
|54
|50 Free
|8
|22.43
|708
|100 Back
|12
|53.79
|637
|100 Free
|10
|49.16
|685
|
|Petrak, Taylor
|SR
|52
|50 Free
|4
|22.06
|776
|100 Free
|4
|47.99
|785
|
|Panitz, Josephi
|SO
|50
|200 IM
|9
|1:58.46
|685
|100 Breast
|12
|1:00.57
|693
|200 Breast
|12
|2:12.29
|657
|
|Geringer, Maya
|FR
|45
|500 Free
|9
|4:44.74
|673
|1650 Free
|5
|16:13.58
|648
|
|Kraus, Morgan A
|SO
|40
|100 Fly
|14
|53.26
|669
|100 Back
|9
|53.41
|659
|200 Back
|18
|1:57.43
|613
|
|Barker, Lexie
|
|38
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|300.6
|
|Platform Diving
|6
|273.0
|
|
|Brenn, Jackie
|
|38
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|311.4
|
|Platform Diving
|24
|183.6
|
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|303.95
|
|
|Russo, Catherin
|FR
|37
|50 Free
|10
|22.31
|729
|100 Fly
|9
|52.33
|730
|
|Mathews, Janess
|FR
|36.5
|100 Breast
|10
|1:00.52
|696
|200 Breast
|9
|2:11.50
|677
|
|Crawford, Macke
|
|36
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|267.1
|
|Platform Diving
|17
|204.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|306.55
|
|
|Fye, Nicole M
|SR
|33
|500 Free
|8
|4:51.45
|578
|200 Free
|19
|1:48.64
|592
|1650 Free
|20
|16:36.17
|552
|
|McGing, Ciara
|
|31.5
|3 mtr Diving
|28
|257.2
|
|Platform Diving
|3
|307.0
|
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|261.55
|
|
|Sommerstad, Kyr
|FR
|30
|400 IM
|12
|4:14.55
|627
|200 Back
|12
|1:56.52
|639
|
|Jaspeado, Natal
|SR
|28
|500 Free
|18
|4:49.12
|612
|400 IM
|13
|4:14.57
|627
|1650 Free
|18
|16:35.96
|553
|
|Turchanik, Sara
|SO
|28
|200 IM
|12
|1:59.32
|659
|200 Fly
|14
|1:59.65
|603
|
|Wolfe, Brynna E
|SO
|27
|100 Back
|11
|53.6
|648
|200 Back
|16
|2:00.43
|522
|
|Harrison, Trist
|FR
|26
|100 Fly
|13
|53.19
|673
|200 Back
|15
|1:57.24
|619
|
|Baker, Leah H
|SO
|23
|100 Breast
|7
|1:00.55
|694
|
|Barker, Lexie
|SR
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|286.65
|
|
|Palutsis, Amand
|JR
|15
|50 Free
|14
|22.61
|677
|100 Fly
|23
|54.62
|577
|
|Walsh, Aislinn
|SO
|14
|200 Fly
|13
|1:59.57
|605
|
Michigan
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|MacNeil, Margar
|JR
|96
|50 Free
|1
|21.44
|910
|100 Fly
|1
|49.68
|942
|100 Free
|1
|47.36
|846
|
|Carter, Olivia
|JR
|87
|200 IM
|3
|1:56.32
|750
|100 Fly
|2
|51.54
|786
|200 Fly
|1
|1:52.17
|858
|
|Kwan, Victoria
|JR
|74
|200 IM
|7
|1:58.37
|687
|400 IM
|5
|4:09.73
|699
|200 Fly
|4
|1:57.04
|687
|
|Housey, Sophie
|FR
|70
|200 Free
|8
|1:47.07
|654
|200 Fly
|5
|1:57.29
|679
|200 Back
|7
|1:55.83
|657
|
|Sims, Kaitlynn
|SO
|69
|500 Free
|2
|4:40.29
|734
|400 IM
|17
|4:13.35
|645
|1650 Free
|1
|15:59.7
|703
|
|Glass, Megan E
|SO
|65
|100 Fly
|10
|52.74
|703
|200 Free
|4
|1:45.95
|697
|200 Fly
|8
|1:59.71
|601
|
|Pyshnenko, Dari
|SR
|55.5
|50 Free
|2
|21.88
|812
|100 Free
|2
|47.98
|786
|
|Sisson, Carolin
|JR
|51
|500 Free
|7
|4:45.23
|666
|200 Free
|20
|1:48.75
|587
|1650 Free
|7
|16:15.74
|639
|
|Venter, Mariell
|SO
|50
|100 Back
|4
|53.02
|681
|200 Back
|6
|1:54.41
|696
|
|Kaufmann, Noell
|FR
|50
|100 Fly
|11
|52.92
|691
|100 Back
|13
|54.06
|621
|200 Back
|9
|1:56.17
|648
|
|Canale, Nikki
|
|44
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|271.15
|
|Platform Diving
|14
|211.55
|
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|306.95
|
|
|Ackerman, Kathr
|FR
|43.5
|200 IM
|23
|2:00.27
|631
|400 IM
|4
|4:08.37
|720
|200 Back
|11
|1:56.33
|644
|
|Schmidt, Sierra
|SR
|43
|500 Free
|12
|4:47.11
|640
|1650 Free
|2
|16:08.23
|669
|
|Hogan, Lucy
|
|32
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|312.05
|
|Platform Diving
|11
|243.05
|
|
|Donan, Claire E
|FR
|31
|400 IM
|10
|4:13.19
|648
|100 Back
|16
|54.87
|571
|200 Back
|22
|1:58.00
|597
|
|Kudryashova, So
|SO
|26
|500 Free
|17
|4:47.9
|629
|200 Free
|10
|1:47.28
|646
|
|Klein, Allie
|
|24
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|263.75
|
|Platform Diving
|16
|189.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|269.75
|
|
|McPherson, Camr
|
|23.5
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|274.2
|
|Platform Diving
|19
|203.85
|
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|263.0
|
|
|Cheetham, Laure
|
|23.5
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|268.8
|
|Platform Diving
|18
|204.5
|
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|273.15
|
|
|Hogan, Lucy
|SO
|23
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|305.25
|
|
|Cutshaw, Christ
|
|17
|3 mtr Diving
|31
|248.75
|
|Platform Diving
|10
|257.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|36
|221.8
|
|
|Chung, Casey A
|FR
|13
|100 Back
|17
|53.54
|651
|200 Back
|21
|1:57.77
|604
|
|Bauer, Madelein
|SO
|12
|200 Free
|15
|1:49.04
|575
|
|Tuinman, Sophia
|FR
|9
|200 Back
|17
|1:57.32
|616
|
|Newman, Claire
|FR
|1.5
|100 Free
|23
|50.33
|589
|
|Lau, Octavia K
|SO
|1
|1650 Free
|24
|16:46.73
|502
|
Indiana
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Peplowski, Noel
|JR
|80
|200 IM
|4
|1:57.05
|727
|100 Breast
|4
|59.66
|746
|200 Breast
|2
|2:07.61
|775
|
|Looze, Mackenzi
|JR
|75
|200 IM
|5
|1:57.16
|724
|400 IM
|6
|4:12.13
|664
|200 Breast
|4
|2:08.62
|748
|
|Grote, Josephin
|SR
|73
|500 Free
|4
|4:43.16
|694
|400 IM
|3
|4:07.99
|725
|1650 Free
|9
|16:16.38
|636
|
|Ristic, Ella
|FR
|66
|500 Free
|3
|4:42.06
|709
|200 Free
|2
|1:44.89
|739
|100 Free
|16
|50.01
|616
|
|Weiss, Emily N
|SO
|66
|200 IM
|17
|1:58.51
|683
|100 Breast
|5
|59.79
|738
|200 Breast
|1
|2:07.2
|786
|
|Kovac, Bailey J
|SR
|60
|200 IM
|13
|1:59.73
|647
|400 IM
|9
|4:13.18
|648
|200 Back
|4
|1:54.07
|705
|
|Turak, Ashley N
|SO
|58
|50 Free
|9
|22.26
|738
|200 Free
|14
|1:47.77
|627
|100 Free
|5
|48.6
|732
|
|Broshears, Eliz
|FR
|49.5
|50 Free
|13
|22.51
|694
|100 Fly
|6
|52.81
|698
|100 Free
|15
|49.91
|625
|
|Gilliland, Tarr
|
|48
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|344.85
|
|Platform Diving
|7
|269.75
|
|
|Kirkpatrick, Ab
|SR
|46.5
|200 IM
|11
|1:59.26
|661
|100 Breast
|13
|1:00.62
|690
|200 Breast
|10
|2:12.13
|661
|
|Wallace, Maggie
|JR
|40
|500 Free
|11
|4:46.64
|647
|1650 Free
|6
|16:15.19
|641
|
|Fowler, Anne
|
|36
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|373.9
|
|Platform Diving
|21
|198.4
|
|
|Eiber, Laurel E
|SR
|32.5
|50 Free
|15
|22.77
|649
|200 Free
|13
|1:47.58
|634
|100 Free
|18
|49.67
|644
|
|Fowler, Anne
|FR
|28
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|326.4
|
|
|Gilliland, Tarr
|FR
|26
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|309.2
|
|
|Freed, Anna K
|FR
|21
|400 IM
|24
|4:21.91
|503
|100 Back
|19
|53.93
|629
|200 Back
|13
|1:56.62
|636
|
|Gildersleeve, C
|SO
|16
|200 Fly
|11
|1:58.89
|628
|
|Wang, Alyssa
|
|15
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|279.9
|
|Platform Diving
|22
|187.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|29
|243.75
|
|
|Smith, Zain
|
|13
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|259.55
|
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|279.35
|
|
|Graham, Catheri
|FR
|9
|100 Breast
|19
|1:01.52
|639
|200 Breast
|22
|2:15.54
|574
|
|Rockway, Christ
|JR
|0
|1650 Free
|28
|16:51.77
|476
|
|Rouleau, Anne M
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|33
|17:02.6
|419
|
Northwestern
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Smith, Madeline
|SR
|81.5
|50 Free
|3
|21.94
|799
|100 Fly
|3
|52.09
|747
|100 Free
|2
|47.98
|786
|
|Brunzell, Hanna
|SO
|65
|200 IM
|16
|2:01.02
|608
|100 Breast
|3
|59.23
|772
|200 Breast
|3
|2:08.07
|763
|
|Ozbilen, Selen
|FR
|60
|50 Free
|12
|22.47
|701
|200 Free
|7
|1:47.04
|655
|100 Free
|8
|48.88
|708
|
|Guevara, Miriam
|JR
|54
|100 Fly
|4
|52.24
|736
|200 Fly
|2
|1:55.11
|749
|
|Angus, Sophie G
|SR
|53
|100 Breast
|2
|58.89
|794
|200 Breast
|5
|2:08.63
|748
|
|Lepisova, Emma
|SO
|52
|100 Back
|5
|53.08
|678
|200 Back
|3
|1:53.62
|717
|
|Larson, Ally D
|SO
|44.5
|200 IM
|20
|1:59.80
|645
|200 Free
|5
|1:46.22
|687
|200 Fly
|12
|1:59.12
|620
|
|Hopkins, Markie
|
|44
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|313.65
|
|Platform Diving
|9
|273.2
|
|
|Mull, Lola G
|FR
|44
|500 Free
|10
|4:45.87
|657
|1650 Free
|3
|16:08.33
|669
|
|Lebl, Ilektra V
|SR
|42
|500 Free
|16
|4:50.15
|597
|400 IM
|11
|4:13.88
|637
|1650 Free
|12
|16:26.22
|596
|
|Patrick, Jaye
|
|39
|3 mtr Diving
|24
|261.05
|
|Platform Diving
|8
|261.5
|
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|289.25
|
|
|Vovk, Tara
|JR
|35
|200 IM
|20
|1:59.80
|645
|100 Breast
|10
|1:00.52
|696
|200 Breast
|13
|2:12.65
|648
|
|Kamau, Rebecca
|SR
|33
|100 Breast
|16
|1:01.47
|642
|200 Breast
|8
|2:13.17
|636
|
|Hopkins, Markie
|SO
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|295.3
|
|
|Parsons, Leah
|
|16
|3 mtr Diving
|29
|254.0
|
|Platform Diving
|13
|229.95
|
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|250.95
|
|
|Wagner, Annika
|FR
|16
|200 IM
|22
|1:59.96
|640
|400 IM
|14
|4:16.52
|596
|
|Ghose, Labonita
|
|12.5
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|272.4
|
|Platform Diving
|19
|203.85
|
|1 mtr Diving
|28
|244.85
|
|
|Hagler, Carolyn
|
|4.5
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|268.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|39
|203.7
|
|
|Chen, Erika B
|FR
|4
|500 Free
|23
|4:51.50
|577
|1650 Free
|23
|16:46.27
|504
|
|Wallace, Isabel
|FR
|4
|100 Back
|21
|54.89
|570
|
|Groysman, Yulia
|SO
|1
|500 Free
|24
|4:54.48
|531
|1650 Free
|27
|16:50.23
|484
|
|Lim, Shaunmei
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|35
|234.75
|
|Platform Diving
|27
|170.15
|
|1 mtr Diving
|33
|231.85
|
|
Wisconsin
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Bacon, Phoebe M
|FR
|92
|200 IM
|2
|1:55.55
|774
|100 Back
|1
|51.32
|784
|200 Back
|1
|1:50.9
|795
|
|Hosack, Lillie
|JR
|55
|200 IM
|15
|2:00.69
|618
|200 Free
|3
|1:45.42
|718
|100 Free
|11
|49.49
|659
|
|Newman, Mara S
|JR
|52
|100 Back
|3
|52.89
|689
|200 Back
|5
|1:54.18
|702
|
|Ecker, Emily D
|FR
|47
|500 Free
|6
|4:43.66
|687
|200 Free
|24
|1:49.6
|551
|1650 Free
|8
|16:16.23
|637
|
|Schoof, Kaylyn
|FR
|40
|100 Fly
|19
|54.17
|609
|100 Back
|10
|53.59
|649
|200 Back
|10
|1:56.18
|648
|
|Reddington, Ale
|SR
|38
|100 Fly
|12
|53.15
|676
|200 Fly
|7
|1:58.00
|656
|
|Silvestri, Jenn
|JR
|36.5
|200 IM
|18
|1:58.89
|672
|100 Breast
|14
|1:01.06
|665
|200 Breast
|10
|2:12.13
|661
|
|Palmer, Alana I
|JR
|35
|50 Free
|19
|23.04
|602
|200 Free
|11
|1:47.29
|646
|100 Free
|14
|49.85
|630
|
|Lindorfer, Aliv
|SO
|20
|200 Fly
|19
|1:59.70
|601
|1650 Free
|13
|16:31.6
|573
|
|Lampre, Isabel
|JR
|19
|100 Fly
|16
|54.43
|591
|100 Back
|20
|54.14
|616
|100 Free
|22
|50.31
|591
|
|Lasecki, Emma R
|FR
|16
|400 IM
|15
|4:17.06
|587
|200 Fly
|21
|1:59.87
|595
|
|Braun, Elle
|FR
|15
|500 Free
|19
|4:49.26
|610
|1650 Free
|17
|16:35.00
|557
|
|Moore, Elizabet
|SO
|13
|200 Breast
|14
|2:13.54
|626
|
|Seigal, Mikayla
|SO
|11
|200 Fly
|16
|2:00.13
|587
|
|Guanci, Margare
|JR
|6
|200 Back
|19
|1:57.49
|612
|
|Stupar, Julia C
|JR
|2
|200 Free
|23
|1:49.56
|553
|
|Stoll, Holly K
|JR
|0
|1650 Free
|25
|16:46.92
|501
|
|Aguirre, Madele
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|36
|17:13.22
|362
|
|Greenberg, Kit
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|33
|241.7
|
|Platform Diving
|30
|163.05
|
|1 mtr Diving
|34
|227.2
|
|
Minnesota
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Van Berkom, Meg
|FR
|40
|400 IM
|7
|4:13.19
|648
|200 Fly
|10
|1:58.13
|652
|
|Phillip, Megan
|
|37
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|294.05
|
|Platform Diving
|12
|231.3
|
|
|Jongman, Indy
|FR
|34
|100 Back
|15
|54.26
|609
|200 Back
|8
|1:56.89
|628
|
|Lezer, Emma J
|SO
|29
|100 Breast
|9
|1:00.51
|697
|200 Breast
|17
|2:14.06
|613
|
|Bacon, Sarah
|
|26
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|369.0
|
|
|Summit, Maggie
|SO
|23.5
|50 Free
|15
|22.77
|649
|200 Free
|18
|1:48.46
|599
|100 Free
|20
|49.99
|618
|
|Cook, Emily N
|SR
|23
|100 Back
|7
|53.14
|675
|
|McCarthy, Kelli
|JR
|22
|400 IM
|8
|4:16.43
|598
|1650 Free
|31
|16:58.02
|444
|
|McGinty, Jordan
|SO
|20.5
|200 IM
|23
|2:00.27
|631
|200 Free
|12
|1:47.49
|638
|100 Free
|21
|50.29
|593
|
|Doo, Pyper A
|FR
|17
|50 Free
|22
|23.1
|591
|100 Free
|13
|49.74
|639
|
|Kilgallon, Abig
|JR
|13
|1650 Free
|14
|16:31.83
|572
|
|Erwin, Abbey K
|SR
|7
|400 IM
|22
|4:18.77
|559
|1650 Free
|21
|16:41.76
|526
|
|Urkiel, Molly A
|FR
|7
|200 Breast
|18
|2:14.38
|605
|
|Butler, Rachel
|SO
|4
|400 IM
|21
|4:18.31
|567
|
|Bloomer, Olivia
|JR
|4
|50 Free
|21
|23.09
|593
|
|Linscott, Emma
|JR
|3
|100 Fly
|22
|54.54
|583
|
|Dennis, Holley
|FR
|3
|100 Breast
|24
|1:02.37
|590
|200 Breast
|23
|2:16.00
|561
|
|Rodriguez River
|FR
|2
|100 Back
|23
|55.1
|556
|
|Erwin, Maggie A
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|39
|17:18.57
|333
|
|Fish, Susanna
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|34
|236.8
|
|Platform Diving
|25
|182.15
|
|
|Horn, Brittany
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|34
|17:04.9
|407
|
Nebraska
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Haebig, Autumn
|SR
|77
|500 Free
|5
|4:43.3
|692
|200 Free
|1
|1:44.39
|760
|100 Free
|9
|49.14
|687
|
|Knapton, Abigai
|
|60
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|372.2
|
|Platform Diving
|1
|343.55
|
|
|Troyer, Sara
|
|44
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|313.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|319.35
|
|
|Knapton, Abigai
|SR
|32
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|339.15
|
|
|Coffey, Audrey
|JR
|31
|500 Free
|13
|4:47.71
|632
|1650 Free
|10
|16:19.73
|623
|
|Berning, Margar
|JR
|16
|500 Free
|21
|4:50.52
|592
|200 Fly
|15
|1:59.82
|597
|
|Stein, Ella B
|FR
|14
|100 Breast
|23
|1:02.19
|601
|200 Breast
|15
|2:15.2
|583
|
|Murray, Isabell
|SR
|13
|100 Fly
|21
|54.41
|592
|200 Fly
|17
|1:58.86
|629
|
|Coughlen, Madis
|SR
|9
|400 IM
|19
|4:17.07
|587
|200 Fly
|22
|2:00.09
|588
|
|Stott, Shannon
|JR
|7
|200 Fly
|18
|1:59.58
|605
|
|Roman, Hallie
|
|6
|3 mtr Diving
|37
|224.5
|
|Platform Diving
|26
|179.65
|
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|262.45
|
|
|Lanaghen, Kimbe
|SO
|5
|500 Free
|20
|4:50.38
|594
|
|Livingston, Ber
|SO
|5
|400 IM
|20
|4:17.72
|577
|
|Kilpatrick, Kat
|JR
|3
|1650 Free
|22
|16:43.49
|517
|
|Ronquillio, Mad
|JR
|3
|100 Back
|24
|55.83
|507
|200 Back
|23
|1:58.87
|571
|
|Kucera, Alexa J
|FR
|1.5
|100 Free
|23
|50.33
|589
|
|Tiernon, Grace
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|36
|233.5
|
|Platform Diving
|29
|167.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|27
|245.95
|
|
|Rosenthal, Moll
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|32
|16:58.50
|441
|
|Hinze, Reagan
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|39
|211.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|35
|225.6
|
|
Iowa
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Graves, Alyssa
|FR
|53
|500 Free
|14
|4:48.19
|625
|200 Fly
|6
|1:57.99
|656
|1650 Free
|11
|16:21.34
|616
|
|Drake, Kelsey D
|SR
|48
|200 IM
|19
|1:59.47
|655
|100 Fly
|8
|53.19
|673
|200 Fly
|9
|1:58.11
|653
|
|Jump, Mallory K
|SO
|47.5
|200 IM
|10
|1:58.93
|671
|100 Fly
|6
|52.81
|698
|100 Breast
|18
|1:01.49
|641
|
|Tamorski, Sam
|
|20
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|322.25
|
|
|Rink, Macy I
|SO
|12
|500 Free
|22
|4:50.84
|587
|200 Free
|17
|1:48.03
|616
|
|Tamborski, Sam
|
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|263.1
|
|
|Gilbertson, Ken
|SO
|7
|100 Back
|18
|53.92
|629
|
|Brooker, Anna C
|SO
|5
|200 Back
|20
|1:57.70
|606
|
|Ballard, Sarah
|
|4.5
|3 mtr Diving
|41
|207.8
|
|Platform Diving
|28
|169.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|261.55
|
|
|Olesiak, Aleksa
|SO
|4
|100 Breast
|22
|1:02.08
|607
|200 Breast
|24
|2:16.19
|556
|
|McDougall, Laur
|JR
|3
|200 Free
|22
|1:49.53
|554
|
|Koluch, Julia
|SO
|3
|100 Back
|22
|55.07
|558
|
Purdue
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Bretscher, Emil
|
|52
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|369.9
|
|Platform Diving
|5
|280.0
|
|
|Merriman, Maggi
|
|41
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|294.45
|
|Platform Diving
|2
|307.6
|
|
|Vieta, Maycey
|
|35
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|275.0
|
|Platform Diving
|4
|304.3
|
|
|Beavon, Kate J
|SO
|23
|500 Free
|15
|4:49.53
|606
|1650 Free
|16
|16:32.50
|569
|
|Bretscher, Emil
|SR
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|295.55
|
|
|Vieta, Maycey
|SO
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|281.5
|
|
|Myers, Natalie
|SR
|12
|400 IM
|16
|4:19.24
|551
|200 Back
|24
|1:59.08
|565
|
|Folcik, Masyn R
|FR
|10
|100 Breast
|20
|1:01.7
|629
|200 Breast
|20
|2:14.87
|592
|
|Pike, Hayley N
|FR
|6
|1650 Free
|19
|16:36.12
|552
|
|Turner, Lindsay
|SO
|6
|100 Fly
|24
|54.72
|570
|200 Fly
|20
|1:59.84
|596
|
|Hinshaw, Belle
|FR
|4
|200 Free
|21
|1:48.86
|583
|
|Kobylak, Sylvia
|SO
|4
|200 Breast
|21
|2:15.08
|586
|
|Kishman, Riley
|SR
|4
|100 Breast
|21
|1:01.72
|628
|
|Sierra, Evelyn
|FR
|1
|200 Fly
|24
|2:02.22
|511
|1650 Free
|38
|17:14.53
|355
|
|Merriman, Maggi
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|30
|240.75
|
|
|Jahns, Abigail
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|29
|16:55.29
|458
|
Penn State
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Schobel, Marie
|JR
|42
|100 Fly
|20
|54.4
|593
|100 Back
|6
|53.11
|676
|200 Back
|14
|1:56.9
|628
|
|Cooke, Madelein
|SR
|40
|50 Free
|11
|22.39
|715
|100 Fly
|15
|54.04
|618
|100 Breast
|15
|1:01.12
|662
|
|Markvardt, Marg
|SO
|33
|200 IM
|14
|2:00.54
|622
|100 Fly
|18
|53.99
|621
|100 Back
|14
|54.09
|619
|
|Hart, Carly C
|SR
|20
|100 Breast
|17
|1:01.13
|662
|200 Breast
|16
|2:15.72
|569
|
|Stanford, Cathe
|FR
|18
|50 Free
|17
|22.95
|618
|100 Free
|17
|49.48
|660
|
|Shurts, Sierra
|
|15
|3 mtr Diving
|25
|260.2
|
|Platform Diving
|15
|203.25
|
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|252.4
|
|
|Amdor, Abigail
|SO
|13
|50 Free
|18
|22.99
|611
|100 Free
|19
|49.87
|628
|
|Murtagh, Madiso
|JR
|12
|1650 Free
|15
|16:32.39
|569
|
|Ledwith, Madiso
|JR
|9
|100 Fly
|17
|53.94
|624
|
|Szekely, Stepha
|SR
|7
|400 IM
|18
|4:15.63
|610
|
|Gaspari, Elizab
|SR
|5
|50 Free
|20
|23.05
|600
|
|Jack, Olivia G
|JR
|2
|50 Free
|23
|23.21
|571
|
|Brinker, Mary E
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|24
|23.22
|569
|
|Wei, Wei
|
|1
|3 mtr Diving
|40
|209.65
|
|Platform Diving
|31
|140.85
|
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|247.95
|
|
|Canova, Meredit
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|42
|194.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|37
|211.1
|
|
|Walls, Annie
|FR
|0
|1650 Free
|37
|17:13.38
|361
|
|Umbel, Kamryn
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|32
|244.05
|
|1 mtr Diving
|31
|237.6
|
|
|Marlin, Courtne
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|30
|16:55.38
|458
|
|Barry, Camryn G
|SR
|0
|1650 Free
|26
|16:47.01
|500
|
Michigan State
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Szara, Erin S
|SR
|28
|100 Breast
|8
|1:00.66
|688
|200 Breast
|19
|2:14.53
|601
|
|Ling, Amanda
|
|23
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|302.4
|
|1 mtr Diving
|26
|246.85
|
|
|Zofchak, Sarah
|JR
|0
|1650 Free
|41
|17:40.95
|221
|
|Balow, Sophia K
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|40
|17:19.02
|331
|
Illinois
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Cabush, Abigail
|JR
|11
|200 Free
|16
|1:49.14
|571
|
|Bognar, Cara A
|FR
|4
|400 IM
|23
|4:19.4
|548
|200 Fly
|23
|2:00.64
|569
|
|Michael, Taylor
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|30
|248.85
|
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|237.45
|
|
|Michael, Brooke
|
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|38
|219.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|38
|205.55
|
|
|Kennedy, Sidney
|JR
|0
|1650 Free
|35
|17:08.77
|386
|
Rutgers
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Douglass, Jenna
|
|2
|3 mtr Diving
|27
|258.35
|
|Platform Diving
|23
|184.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|247.65
|
|
|Weber, Yael
|SO
|0
|1650 Free
|42
|17:52.01
|174
|