UVA Women Win Third-Straight ACC Title With Records and Versatility

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th
McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champions Women: University of Virginia (17x) (results) Men: University of Louisville (1x) (results)

The UVA women put a bow on their third-straight ACC title tonight, winning three of four individual events and the final relay, with two of those wins coming with ACC records. That’s the 18th title for the Cavalier women, the most in ACC history. The UVA women previously won titles in 1990, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

It’s also the fourth title under head coach Todd DeSorbo. The Cavaliers were already a solid team under previous head coach Augie Busch, but they’ve taken it to a new level the last few years, and they won this week with a mix of top-end talent and depth. Thanks to several incredibly versatile swimmers who coaches can use like the aquatic equivalent of a Swiss Army knife, the Cavaliers broke the American and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, and the 400 medley relay. They also set a new meet record in the 800 free relay and a new ACC record in the 400 free relay.

Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh led the Cavaliers with three individual wins each. Douglass won the 50 free, 100 fly, and the 100 free, while Walsh won the 200 IM, 200 free, and the 200 breast. But what really sets those two is their incredible versatility — each probably could’ve swum three totally different events and won them all.

The Cavaliers rolled through the first three days, winning every single swimming event. They stumbled a bit Friday, as NC State swept the three individual events, but even then, they capped off Friday’s finals session with the fastest 400 medley relay history by two seconds, and kept that momentum going into Saturday, winning every event except the 1650 free.

Still, it was a team effort, as every single swimmer and diver scored in at least one event. That fact is especially notable this year as it was a fairly close battle against the NC State Wolfpack. The Cavaliers won by 71.5 points in the end, but it remained tight until the last few events, and even a few missed points here and there would’ve kept the Wolfpack in it through the final relay.

Final Scores

UVA – 1418.5 NC State – 1347 Louisville – 1136.5 UNC – 760 Duke – 709 Notre Dame – 651 Virginia Tech – 636 Florida State – 549 Miami (FL) – 411 Georgia Tech – 407 Pitt – 328 Boston College – 178

Next month, the Cavaliers will seek to take it one step further and defend their NCAA title. They’ve got to be considered the favorite at this point, but it could be a tougher battle than it was last year. NC State, which finished 2nd at NCAAs last year, should make some noise once again, and some of the schools that had depleted rosters last year to due to Covid and/or the Olympics are back to full strength. Still, this is a UVA team that’s been firing on all cylinders the last few years, and they seem to be on track to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.