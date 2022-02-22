2022 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia
- Champions NC State
- Full Results
First a few notes
- The top scoring class at the meet was the NC State juniors who put up an absolutely ridiculous 567.5 points
- NC State will remain the prohibitive favorites next year as they return 1078.5 points well more than Virginia’s next best 627.
- The most points any team put up in any event was NC State’s 165 in the 200 free
- Louisville got 194.5 points from 5th year seniors, the most of any team
- By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Youssef Ramadan‘s 44.08 100 fly
Final Scores
1. NC State: 1501.5
2. Louisville: 1192.5
3. VT: 1054
4. UVA: 1041
5. GT: 742.5
6. Florida St: 676
7. UNC: 529
8. ND: 474
9. PITT: 431
10. Duke: 341
11. BC: 195.5
12. Miami: 116
Individual Scores by Year
|
|NC State
|Louisville
|VT
|UVA
|GT
|Florida St
|UNC
|ND
|PITT
|Duke
|BC
|Miami
|FR
|226
|211
|110
|224.5
|179.5
|36
|43
|57
|64
|22
|7.5
|0
|SO
|285
|47
|179
|220
|59
|170
|137
|74
|6
|50
|1
|0
|JR
|567.5
|134
|120
|182.5
|81
|53
|67
|46
|120
|34
|15
|84
|SR
|97
|299
|297
|140
|51
|106
|55
|103
|45
|52
|2
|0
|5Y
|78
|194.5
|80
|0
|138
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Returning
|1078.5
|417
|409
|627
|319.5
|322
|247
|177
|190
|127
|23.5
|116
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|
|NC State
|Louisville
|VT
|UVA
|GT
|Florida St
|UNC
|ND
|PITT
|Duke
|BC
|Miami
|800 Free Relay
|64
|56
|52
|54
|46
|48
|50
|0
|44
|0
|40
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|84
|102
|86
|62
|84
|97
|105
|0
|75
|46
|43
|32
|200 Free Relay
|140
|156
|138
|126
|130
|147
|145
|48
|109
|90
|75
|32
|500 Free
|253
|200
|194
|157
|189
|175
|159
|65
|109
|90
|75
|32
|200 IM
|374
|258.5
|249
|198.5
|232
|187
|170
|68
|109
|103
|79
|32
|50 Free
|474.5
|313.5
|280
|307
|234
|228
|175
|84
|109
|106
|79
|32
|1 mtr Diving
|506.5
|361.5
|319
|336
|264
|248
|236
|84
|158
|135
|79
|57
|200 Medley Relay
|506.5
|425.5
|375
|384
|316
|302
|282
|134
|202
|175
|113
|57
|400 IM
|589.5
|468.5
|449
|448
|330.5
|302
|296
|201
|202
|175
|115.5
|57
|100 Fly
|678.5
|561.5
|541
|453
|356.5
|322
|310
|212
|202
|187
|115.5
|57
|200 Free
|843.5
|634.5
|561
|487
|382.5
|344
|332
|212
|202
|187
|115.5
|57
|200 Fly
|940.5
|687.5
|608
|534
|418.5
|347
|356
|239
|218
|198
|116.5
|57
|100 Back
|1009.5
|764.5
|662
|596
|454.5
|386
|368
|250
|218
|198
|118.5
|57
|100 Breast
|1044.5
|819.5
|713
|637
|508.5
|405
|384
|278
|281
|198
|118.5
|57
|Platform Diving
|1064.5
|879.5
|736
|663
|542.5
|458
|388
|278
|321
|241
|118.5
|116
|400 Medley Relay
|1128.5
|935.5
|790
|715
|592.5
|504
|432
|326
|361
|275
|150.5
|116
|1650 Free
|1239.5
|974.5
|794
|752
|635.5
|552
|432
|359
|373
|297
|163.5
|116
|200 Back
|1303.5
|1025.5
|869
|842
|659.5
|574
|466
|361
|373
|297
|163.5
|116
|100 Free
|1397.5
|1085.5
|917
|928
|663.5
|613
|478
|380
|373
|297
|163.5
|116
|200 Breast
|1437.5
|1140.5
|1000
|985
|702.5
|626
|483
|426
|397
|297
|163.5
|116
|400 Free Relay
|1501.5
|1192.5
|1054
|1041
|742.5
|676
|529
|474
|431
|341
|195.5
|116
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
|
|NC State
|Louisville
|VT
|UVA
|GT
|Florida St
|UNC
|ND
|PITT
|Duke
|BC
|Miami
|800 Free Relay
|64
|56
|52
|54
|46
|48
|50
|0
|44
|0
|40
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|46
|34
|8
|38
|49
|55
|0
|31
|46
|3
|32
|200 Free Relay
|56
|54
|52
|64
|46
|50
|40
|48
|34
|44
|32
|0
|500 Free
|113
|44
|56
|31
|59
|28
|14
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200 IM
|121
|58.5
|55
|41.5
|43
|12
|11
|3
|0
|13
|4
|0
|50 Free
|100.5
|55
|31
|108.5
|2
|41
|5
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|48
|39
|29
|30
|20
|61
|0
|49
|29
|0
|25
|200 Medley Relay
|0
|64
|56
|48
|52
|54
|46
|50
|44
|40
|34
|0
|400 IM
|83
|43
|74
|64
|14.5
|0
|14
|67
|0
|0
|2.5
|0
|100 Fly
|89
|93
|92
|5
|26
|20
|14
|11
|0
|12
|0
|0
|200 Free
|165
|73
|20
|34
|26
|22
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200 Fly
|97
|53
|47
|47
|36
|3
|24
|27
|16
|11
|1
|0
|100 Back
|69
|77
|54
|62
|36
|39
|12
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100 Breast
|35
|55
|51
|41
|54
|19
|16
|28
|63
|0
|0
|0
|Platform Diving
|20
|60
|23
|26
|34
|53
|4
|0
|40
|43
|0
|59
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|54
|52
|50
|46
|44
|48
|40
|34
|32
|0
|1650 Free
|111
|39
|4
|37
|43
|48
|0
|33
|12
|22
|13
|0
|200 Back
|64
|51
|75
|90
|24
|22
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100 Free
|94
|60
|48
|86
|4
|39
|12
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200 Breast
|40
|55
|83
|57
|39
|13
|5
|46
|24
|0
|0
|0
|400 Free Relay
|64
|52
|54
|56
|40
|50
|46
|48
|34
|44
|32
|0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
|
|VT
|NC State
|Miami
|BC
|Louisville
|UVA
|Florida St
|ND
|UNC
|GT
|PITT
|Duke
|1
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|15
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|18
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|23
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
Individual Breakdown
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
NC State
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Tapp, Hunter A
|JR
|80
|200 Free
|2
|1:32.72
|799
|100 Back
|5
|46.18
|708
|200 Back
|3
|1:39.6
|766
|
|Knowles, Eric W
|5Y
|78
|500 Free
|4
|4:13.6
|779
|400 IM
|4
|3:43.48
|706
|1650 Free
|4
|14:52.50
|672
|
|Dant, Ross M
|JR
|75
|500 Free
|1
|4:10.35
|841
|200 Free
|12
|1:34.48
|716
|1650 Free
|2
|14:36.71
|748
|
|Gallant, John W
|SO
|75
|500 Free
|3
|4:12.99
|790
|400 IM
|11
|3:47.97
|630
|1650 Free
|1
|14:33.4
|765
|
|Korstanje, Nyls
|JR
|74
|50 Free
|5
|19.06
|814
|100 Fly
|4
|44.82
|856
|100 Free
|7
|42.24
|789
|
|Bowers, Noah L
|JR
|74
|200 IM
|8
|1:44.55
|696
|200 Free
|4
|1:32.97
|786
|200 Fly
|4
|1:41.91
|751
|
|Miller, Lukas D
|SO
|74
|200 Free
|1
|1:32.46
|812
|200 Fly
|9
|1:41.4
|770
|100 Free
|8
|42.25
|788
|
|Stokowski, Kacp
|JR
|73
|200 Free
|11
|1:34.00
|738
|100 Back
|1
|44.74
|819
|200 Back
|5
|1:40.2
|746
|
|Henderson, Noah
|JR
|72.5
|50 Free
|6
|19.12
|799
|100 Fly
|5
|45.57
|783
|200 Fly
|6
|1:42.36
|735
|
|Plage, James L
|SO
|67
|500 Free
|2
|4:12.57
|798
|400 IM
|13
|3:48.52
|621
|1650 Free
|5
|14:59.76
|638
|
|Hoover, Samuel
|FR
|64
|200 IM
|5
|1:44.13
|711
|200 Free
|5
|1:33.13
|779
|100 Free
|13
|42.91
|723
|
|Hayes, Aiden G
|FR
|63
|50 Free
|14
|19.49
|725
|100 Fly
|7
|45.79
|763
|200 Fly
|3
|1:40.39
|810
|
|Moore, Michael
|SO
|62
|200 IM
|7
|1:44.44
|700
|400 IM
|3
|3:43.47
|706
|200 Back
|15
|1:44.01
|623
|
|Bustos, Arsenio
|FR
|56
|200 IM
|6
|1:44.14
|710
|100 Breast
|12
|52.77
|710
|200 Breast
|10
|1:53.44
|745
|
|Piszczorowicz,
|JR
|54
|50 Free
|18
|19.57
|707
|200 Free
|7
|1:33.51
|760
|100 Free
|6
|42.21
|793
|
|Izzo, Giovanni
|SR
|54
|200 IM
|3
|1:42.97
|751
|100 Fly
|12
|46.07
|739
|100 Back
|15
|46.69
|671
|
|Kusto, Rafal
|SR
|43
|50 Free
|52
|20.45
|533
|100 Breast
|9
|51.86
|779
|200 Breast
|7
|1:53.71
|737
|
|Curtiss, David
|FR
|43
|50 Free
|1
|18.74
|891
|100 Back
|29
|48.06
|573
|100 Free
|16
|43.08
|707
|
|Bennett, Bayne
|JR
|36
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|300.9
|
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|305.45
|
|Platform Diving
|23
|250.95
|
|
|O’Brien, Patric
|JR
|29
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|286.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|286.95
|
|Platform Diving
|16
|280.1
|
|
|Sexton, Matt R
|SO
|7
|3 mtr Diving
|34
|251.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|34
|232.75
|
|Platform Diving
|18
|276.6
|
|
Louisville
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Albiero, Nicola
|5Y
|85
|100 Fly
|3
|44.79
|859
|200 Fly
|1
|1:37.92
|921
|200 Back
|4
|1:39.7
|763
|
|Elaraby, Abdelr
|JR
|72
|50 Free
|2
|18.83
|868
|100 Fly
|6
|45.64
|777
|100 Free
|9
|42.42
|771
|
|Sos, Daniel
|SR
|71
|200 IM
|2
|1:42.74
|760
|400 IM
|1
|3:41.77
|735
|200 Breast
|16
|1:56.06
|668
|
|Stephens, Che
|FR
|68
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|314.25
|
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|366.05
|
|Platform Diving
|8
|336.65
|
|
|Somov, Evgenii
|5Y
|62.5
|200 IM
|12
|1:45.15
|676
|100 Breast
|1
|51.13
|840
|200 Breast
|11
|1:53.65
|738
|
|Sartori, Murilo
|FR
|61
|500 Free
|17
|4:18.64
|693
|200 Free
|3
|1:32.75
|797
|100 Free
|5
|42.18
|796
|
|Whyte, Mitchell
|SR
|54
|100 Fly
|15
|46.29
|721
|100 Back
|2
|45.19
|782
|200 Back
|13
|1:42.52
|670
|
|Paulson, Colton
|SR
|51
|200 IM
|11
|1:43.72
|725
|200 Free
|8
|1:34.3
|724
|100 Free
|14
|43.02
|713
|
|Gur, Kivanc
|SR
|51
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|313.25
|
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|305.2
|
|Platform Diving
|10
|317.35
|
|
|Petrashov, Deni
|JR
|51
|100 Breast
|7
|52.14
|757
|200 Breast
|2
|1:51.89
|795
|
|Sofianidis, Nik
|5Y
|47
|100 Fly
|14
|46.15
|733
|100 Back
|3
|46.02
|719
|200 Back
|18
|1:43.38
|643
|
|Lowe, Dalton D
|SO
|47
|50 Free
|12
|19.37
|747
|100 Fly
|10
|45.89
|755
|100 Back
|12
|46.17
|708
|
|Curley, Hayden
|SR
|44
|500 Free
|16
|4:22.06
|638
|400 IM
|16
|3:53.55
|527
|1650 Free
|8
|15:12.07
|578
|
|Loktev, Denis
|FR
|38
|500 Free
|10
|4:17.46
|713
|200 Free
|10
|1:33.74
|750
|200 Fly
|21
|1:45.51
|624
|
|Pinto, Daniel
|
|25
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|292.65
|
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|264.25
|
|Platform Diving
|11
|312.55
|
|
|Shoyat, Elijah
|FR
|24
|500 Free
|18
|4:20.05
|671
|400 IM
|32
|3:59.03
|409
|1650 Free
|10
|15:14.81
|564
|
|Saldo, Gustavo
|FR
|20
|500 Free
|28
|4:26.04
|571
|200 Free
|22
|1:35.52
|671
|200 Fly
|10
|1:42.75
|721
|
|Eastman, Michae
|SR
|17
|50 Free
|16
|19.67
|688
|200 Free
|21
|1:35.36
|678
|100 Free
|23
|43.57
|662
|
|Wever, Jack T
|SR
|11
|100 Back
|18
|46.79
|664
|200 Back
|21
|1:44.51
|606
|
|Sneden, Adam C
|JR
|10
|3 mtr Diving
|27
|268.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|280.85
|
|Platform Diving
|20
|259.9
|
|
|Dubinin, Vlad
|JR
|1
|50 Free
|24
|19.9
|647
|200 Free
|46
|1:38.56
|530
|100 Free
|31
|44.07
|616
|
VT
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Ramadan, Yousse
|SO
|91
|50 Free
|3
|18.87
|856
|100 Fly
|1
|44.08
|938
|100 Free
|1
|41.76
|842
|
|Coll Marti, Car
|SO
|88
|200 IM
|1
|1:40.67
|841
|100 Breast
|6
|52.13
|758
|200 Breast
|1
|1:51.69
|801
|
|Ivanov, Antani
|SR
|81
|500 Free
|5
|4:14.08
|770
|100 Fly
|2
|44.73
|866
|200 Fly
|2
|1:39.73
|838
|
|Tornqvist, Samu
|5Y
|76
|200 IM
|9
|1:43.22
|742
|100 Back
|6
|46.28
|700
|200 Back
|1
|1:39.2
|781
|
|Zawadzki, Noah
|SR
|69
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|318.9
|
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|319.65
|
|Platform Diving
|7
|359.0
|
|
|Myburgh, Keith
|SR
|49
|200 IM
|24
|1:46.70
|623
|400 IM
|6
|3:45.57
|671
|200 Breast
|6
|1:53.52
|742
|
|Dal Maso, Filip
|SR
|47
|500 Free
|12
|4:17.96
|705
|400 IM
|2
|3:42.67
|720
|1650 Free
|21
|15:35.59
|448
|
|Dominguez Calon
|FR
|45
|500 Free
|11
|4:17.61
|710
|200 Free
|9
|1:33.58
|757
|100 Free
|17
|42.9
|724
|
|Webb, Forest H
|JR
|43
|50 Free
|37
|20.13
|600
|100 Back
|4
|46.15
|710
|200 Back
|10
|1:41.57
|701
|
|Pouch, Ananias
|JR
|43
|200 IM
|23
|1:46.46
|632
|100 Breast
|11
|52.63
|720
|200 Breast
|5
|1:53.01
|758
|
|Garcia, Nicolas
|FR
|35
|400 IM
|12
|3:48.4
|623
|100 Back
|31
|48.38
|548
|200 Back
|9
|1:41.00
|719
|
|Molla Yanes, Ma
|FR
|23
|100 Fly
|11
|45.99
|746
|200 Free
|31
|1:36.91
|609
|100 Free
|18
|43.25
|692
|
|Eichberg, Dylan
|SR
|19
|50 Free
|34
|20.08
|612
|100 Fly
|18
|46.12
|735
|200 Fly
|15
|1:44.77
|650
|
|Valmassei, Dani
|SR
|16
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|269.0
|
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|296.15
|
|Platform Diving
|30
|209.4
|
|
|Manoff, Philip
|SR
|16
|100 Fly
|17
|46.0
|745
|200 Fly
|18
|1:45.19
|635
|100 Free
|39
|44.37
|587
|
|Lopez Miro, Cob
|JR
|13
|50 Free
|67
|22.42
|118
|100 Breast
|16
|53.03
|692
|200 Breast
|23
|1:58.35
|600
|
|Cole, Taj N
|JR
|11
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|295.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|28
|251.0
|
|
|Koeppen, Willia
|JR
|10
|50 Free
|49
|20.4
|546
|100 Back
|21
|47.14
|640
|200 Back
|19
|1:44.05
|621
|
|Grobbelaar, Lua
|FR
|7
|200 IM
|33
|1:48.95
|541
|400 IM
|18
|3:49.43
|605
|200 Breast
|28
|1:59.97
|550
|
|Hallock, Thomas
|5Y
|4
|50 Free
|21
|19.71
|681
|200 Free
|41
|1:38.25
|546
|100 Free
|26
|43.95
|627
|
|Claesson, Henry
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|42
|20.28
|569
|100 Fly
|29
|47.33
|637
|100 Free
|33
|44.12
|611
|
UVA
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Brownstead, Mat
|SO
|74
|50 Free
|4
|19.01
|823
|100 Back
|8
|46.78
|665
|100 Free
|4
|42.14
|800
|
|Aikins, Jack H
|FR
|68.5
|50 Free
|6
|19.12
|799
|100 Back
|10
|46.13
|711
|200 Back
|2
|1:39.53
|769
|
|Boyle, Connor I
|FR
|60
|50 Free
|8
|19.32
|757
|200 Free
|16
|1:35.15
|687
|100 Free
|3
|42.09
|805
|
|Nichols, Noah P
|SO
|52
|200 IM
|18
|1:45.66
|659
|100 Breast
|5
|52.07
|762
|200 Breast
|9
|1:53.20
|752
|
|Creedon, Walker
|SR
|50
|3 mtr Diving
|29
|259.4
|
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|326.9
|
|Platform Diving
|4
|367.6
|
|
|Conway, Sean Y
|JR
|49.5
|200 IM
|12
|1:45.15
|676
|400 IM
|8
|3:49.02
|612
|200 Back
|14
|1:42.67
|666
|
|King, Matthew C
|SO
|48
|50 Free
|9
|19.17
|788
|100 Fly
|26
|46.95
|667
|100 Free
|2
|41.89
|827
|
|Storch, Casey J
|SR
|45
|200 IM
|20
|1:46.31
|637
|400 IM
|5
|3:44.37
|691
|200 Breast
|12
|1:54.31
|719
|
|Grender, Justin
|SR
|45
|200 Free
|19
|1:35.2
|684
|200 Fly
|11
|1:43.38
|698
|200 Back
|7
|1:40.98
|720
|
|Iida, Max S
|FR
|38
|200 IM
|17
|1:44.89
|685
|100 Breast
|18
|53.04
|691
|200 Breast
|8
|1:53.87
|732
|
|Wright, Jack C
|JR
|35
|500 Free
|7
|4:15.58
|744
|200 Free
|15
|1:34.88
|698
|100 Free
|30
|44.04
|619
|
|Fong, Joshua L
|JR
|33
|200 IM
|19
|1:46.05
|646
|100 Fly
|23
|46.96
|666
|200 Fly
|5
|1:42.27
|738
|
|Cole, William R
|SO
|29
|200 Free
|20
|1:35.26
|682
|100 Back
|17
|46.63
|676
|200 Back
|12
|1:42.20
|681
|
|Thompson, Peter
|FR
|28
|500 Free
|20
|4:21.45
|648
|400 IM
|26
|3:54.71
|503
|1650 Free
|7
|15:06.66
|605
|
|Edwards, Maxwel
|JR
|28
|100 Fly
|22
|46.82
|678
|100 Back
|13
|46.28
|700
|200 Back
|16
|1:44.26
|614
|
|Lamb, Augustus
|JR
|26
|50 Free
|10
|19.3
|761
|100 Breast
|21
|53.5
|659
|100 Free
|20
|43.37
|681
|
|Bitz, Colin A
|FR
|23
|400 IM
|10
|3:47.82
|633
|200 Fly
|19
|1:45.20
|635
|200 Back
|31
|1:46.05
|553
|
|Hering, Tanner
|SO
|17
|500 Free
|22
|4:23.26
|618
|400 IM
|34
|3:59.24
|404
|1650 Free
|13
|15:18.21
|546
|
|Perreault, Jose
|JR
|11
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|290.25
|
|1 mtr Diving
|21
|277.75
|
|Platform Diving
|25
|249.2
|
|
|Worth, Daniel F
|FR
|5
|100 Fly
|35
|48.43
|543
|100 Breast
|20
|53.35
|669
|200 Breast
|26
|1:59.50
|565
|
|Sanders, Nichol
|FR
|2
|3 mtr Diving
|24
|272.4
|
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|270.35
|
|Platform Diving
|27
|242.6
|
|
GT
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Pumputis, Caio
|5Y
|79
|200 IM
|4
|1:43.89
|719
|100 Breast
|4
|51.77
|786
|200 Breast
|3
|1:52.19
|785
|
|Lechuga, Ruben
|JR
|68
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|383.85
|
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|371.2
|
|Platform Diving
|13
|305.55
|
|
|Saka, Berke
|FR
|61
|200 IM
|10
|1:43.27
|741
|100 Back
|9
|45.81
|734
|200 Back
|6
|1:40.49
|736
|
|Ferraro, Christ
|5Y
|57
|100 Fly
|8
|45.93
|751
|200 Fly
|7
|1:43.1
|708
|200 Breast
|15
|1:54.61
|710
|
|Kilavuz, Mert
|FR
|51
|500 Free
|6
|4:15.44
|746
|200 Free
|53
|1:40.3
|438
|1650 Free
|3
|14:43.26
|716
|
|Unlu, Baturalp
|SO
|50
|500 Free
|8
|4:19.43
|681
|200 Free
|6
|1:33.25
|773
|100 Free
|21
|43.41
|677
|
|Mann, Allen
|FR
|34
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|295.95
|
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|274.9
|
|Platform Diving
|9
|326.7
|
|
|Wakeland, Clark
|SR
|26
|500 Free
|14
|4:18.46
|696
|200 Free
|23
|1:35.53
|670
|1650 Free
|16
|15:27.48
|495
|
|Romero, Antonio
|FR
|25
|200 IM
|27
|1:47.13
|608
|400 IM
|15
|3:49.84
|597
|200 Fly
|14
|1:44.70
|653
|
|Barone, Kyle B
|SR
|20
|100 Fly
|21
|46.81
|679
|100 Back
|11
|46.15
|710
|200 Back
|26
|1:45.17
|584
|
|Kertesz, Daniel
|JR
|13
|200 Free
|27
|1:36.36
|634
|100 Breast
|14
|52.9
|701
|100 Free
|29
|44.01
|622
|
|Alderson, Justi
|SO
|9
|50 Free
|28
|19.93
|639
|100 Breast
|17
|53.03
|692
|200 Breast
|33
|2:01.16
|510
|
|Odorici, Leandr
|FR
|6
|50 Free
|43
|20.31
|565
|100 Breast
|19
|53.24
|677
|100 Free
|41
|44.44
|580
|
|Russell, Cale A
|SR
|3
|500 Free
|42
|4:33.49
|428
|200 Free
|55
|1:41.24
|386
|1650 Free
|22
|15:36.54
|442
|
|Steele, Matthew
|FR
|2.5
|200 IM
|29
|1:47.89
|581
|400 IM
|22
|3:51.6
|565
|100 Breast
|27
|54.8
|564
|
|Jacobs, Daniel
|SR
|2
|500 Free
|30
|4:26.52
|563
|200 Free
|38
|1:38.12
|552
|1650 Free
|23
|15:39.7
|423
|
|Daniel, Austin
|5Y
|2
|50 Free
|23
|19.78
|668
|200 Free
|34
|1:37.21
|596
|100 Free
|40
|44.4
|584
|
|Dotson, Luke
|FR
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|32
|254.4
|
|1 mtr Diving
|35
|231.65
|
|Platform Diving
|29
|232.2
|
|
|Gapinski, David
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|42
|49.05
|485
|200 Fly
|29
|1:49.6
|463
|100 Free
|47
|45.16
|505
|
Florida St
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Vargas Garcia,
|
|63
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|373.0
|
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|290.0
|
|Platform Diving
|5
|363.65
|
|
|McCusker, Max C
|SR
|51
|50 Free
|13
|19.48
|725
|100 Fly
|9
|45.74
|768
|100 Free
|10
|42.57
|756
|
|Helling, Jesco
|SO
|46
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|362.8
|
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|283.9
|
|Platform Diving
|12
|310.75
|
|
|Varjasi, Peter
|JR
|41
|50 Free
|15
|19.6
|702
|200 Free
|13
|1:34.51
|715
|100 Free
|12
|42.75
|738
|
|Pavlidi, Arijus
|FR
|35
|100 Fly
|41
|48.92
|498
|100 Back
|14
|46.32
|698
|200 Back
|8
|1:41.30
|709
|
|Herbet, Mason J
|SO
|35
|200 IM
|15
|1:46.53
|629
|100 Back
|7
|46.42
|690
|200 Back
|29
|1:45.59
|569
|
|Quirie, David
|SO
|33
|500 Free
|19
|4:20.19
|668
|200 Free
|18
|1:34.88
|698
|1650 Free
|9
|15:12.96
|573
|
|Bastian, Izaak
|SR
|26
|50 Free
|28
|19.93
|639
|100 Breast
|10
|52.38
|739
|200 Breast
|17
|1:55.36
|688
|
|Yanchev, Yordan
|SO
|20
|500 Free
|9
|4:14.16
|769
|200 Free
|29
|1:36.47
|629
|100 Free
|38
|44.31
|593
|
|Smith, Zachary
|SO
|20
|500 Free
|23
|4:24.3
|601
|200 Fly
|22
|1:45.84
|612
|1650 Free
|12
|15:16.74
|554
|
|Ksiazek, Jakub
|SR
|16
|50 Free
|17
|19.56
|711
|200 Free
|24
|1:35.84
|657
|100 Free
|19
|43.35
|682
|
|Nolasco, Darwin
|SO
|13
|3 mtr Diving
|25
|272.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|237.5
|
|Platform Diving
|14
|300.95
|
|
|Budd, Samuel
|SR
|13
|500 Free
|36
|4:28.29
|530
|200 Free
|33
|1:37.19
|597
|1650 Free
|14
|15:22.67
|522
|
|Wood, Nevada P
|JR
|6
|200 IM
|36
|1:50.22
|490
|100 Breast
|23
|53.86
|633
|200 Breast
|21
|1:57.09
|638
|
|Cooper, Ian J
|JR
|6
|50 Free
|19
|19.62
|698
|100 Back
|32
|48.47
|541
|100 Free
|36
|44.22
|602
|
|Lowery, Connor
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|45
|20.36
|553
|100 Back
|22
|47.29
|629
|200 Back
|32
|1:46.1
|551
|
|Keblys, Jokubas
|FR
|1
|50 Free
|25
|19.81
|664
|200 Free
|36
|1:37.53
|581
|100 Free
|24
|43.67
|653
|
|Ghaffari, Moham
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|38
|4:30.8
|482
|200 Free
|50
|1:39.52
|480
|100 Free
|44
|44.69
|555
|
|Clark, Rush M
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|44
|1:53.79
|337
|100 Fly
|40
|48.72
|516
|
|Moran, Blake F
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|33
|20.07
|612
|200 Free
|49
|1:39.1
|503
|100 Free
|35
|44.16
|607
|
|Mason, Nicholas
|JR
|0
|400 IM
|30
|3:57.48
|444
|200 Fly
|27
|1:48.26
|520
|200 Breast
|35
|2:01.82
|487
|
UNC
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Down-Jenkins, A
|JR
|60
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|445.1
|
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|419.4
|
|
|Hart, Alexander
|SO
|46
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|406.4
|
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|295.0
|
|Platform Diving
|21
|258.85
|
|
|Hussey, Patrick
|SO
|38
|500 Free
|13
|4:18.18
|701
|400 IM
|17
|3:45.89
|665
|200 Fly
|12
|1:43.65
|689
|
|Rutberg, Noah J
|SO
|27
|200 IM
|16
|1:47.82
|584
|200 Free
|48
|1:38.72
|522
|200 Back
|11
|1:41.73
|696
|
|Sungalia, Tomas
|SR
|26
|50 Free
|20
|19.65
|694
|200 Free
|17
|1:34.45
|717
|100 Free
|15
|43.05
|710
|
|Poelke, Boyd R
|SO
|23
|50 Free
|36
|20.12
|602
|100 Fly
|13
|46.1
|737
|200 Fly
|17
|1:44.31
|666
|
|Rauch, Jacob G
|SR
|17
|200 IM
|31
|1:48.30
|566
|100 Breast
|15
|52.97
|696
|200 Breast
|20
|1:56.9
|643
|
|Worsley, Campbe
|FR
|14
|3 mtr Diving
|28
|268.0
|
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|294.75
|
|Platform Diving
|26
|245.25
|
|
|Radkov, Nick S
|FR
|13
|50 Free
|43
|20.31
|565
|200 Free
|14
|1:34.67
|708
|100 Free
|27
|43.96
|626
|
|Burhans, Tucker
|SR
|12
|100 Fly
|31
|47.39
|632
|100 Back
|16
|46.84
|661
|200 Back
|24
|1:47.07
|515
|
|Van Deusen, Mat
|FR
|9
|200 Free
|42
|1:38.31
|543
|100 Back
|34
|48.52
|537
|200 Back
|17
|1:43.21
|648
|
|Mays, Alexander
|JR
|7
|400 IM
|24
|3:53.4
|530
|100 Back
|24
|47.62
|605
|200 Back
|20
|1:44.28
|614
|
|Crisci, Aidan R
|FR
|4
|500 Free
|32
|4:27.36
|547
|400 IM
|21
|3:51.42
|568
|1650 Free
|26
|15:56.94
|322
|
|Citta, Dylan A
|FR
|3
|50 Free
|66
|21.82
|216
|100 Breast
|22
|53.63
|649
|200 Breast
|30
|2:00.00
|549
|
|Milovanovic, Ma
|SO
|3
|500 Free
|40
|4:31.39
|470
|200 Free
|47
|1:38.67
|525
|200 Back
|22
|1:44.6
|603
|
|Abaliksta, Vald
|5Y
|1
|50 Free
|60
|20.98
|408
|100 Breast
|24
|53.99
|624
|200 Breast
|32
|2:00.96
|517
|
|Ewing, Kendall
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|61
|21.03
|395
|100 Breast
|30
|55.58
|503
|200 Breast
|38
|2:05.7
|350
|
|Davis, Walker A
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|30
|19.97
|631
|100 Fly
|38
|48.55
|532
|100 Back
|27
|47.89
|585
|
|Barnett, Wesley
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|35
|1:50.06
|497
|400 IM
|29
|3:56.47
|466
|200 Back
|35
|1:46.98
|518
|
|Silver, Ryan J
|FR
|0
|400 IM
|33
|3:59.07
|408
|200 Fly
|31
|1:50.13
|440
|200 Back
|37
|1:47.33
|505
|
|Lahmann, Donova
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|50
|20.41
|542
|100 Fly
|45
|49.67
|424
|100 Free
|43
|44.6
|564
|
ND
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Bottelberghe, J
|SR
|54
|50 Free
|37
|20.13
|600
|100 Breast
|2
|51.61
|799
|200 Breast
|4
|1:52.61
|771
|
|Christianson, B
|SO
|37
|200 IM
|26
|1:46.97
|614
|400 IM
|7
|3:47.1
|645
|200 Breast
|13
|1:54.47
|714
|
|Guiliano, Chris
|FR
|32
|50 Free
|11
|19.35
|751
|100 Free
|11
|42.6
|753
|
|Faikish, Sean A
|SO
|29
|200 IM
|22
|1:46.42
|633
|400 IM
|9
|3:46.74
|651
|200 Breast
|19
|1:56.46
|656
|
|Brown, Joshua D
|FR
|25
|500 Free
|24
|4:25.41
|582
|400 IM
|31
|3:58.44
|422
|1650 Free
|6
|15:04.02
|618
|
|Smith, Zachary
|SR
|22
|50 Free
|53
|20.61
|497
|100 Fly
|28
|47.28
|641
|200 Fly
|8
|1:44.63
|655
|
|Miranda, Maxwel
|SR
|22
|500 Free
|21
|4:21.84
|642
|400 IM
|14
|3:49.3
|607
|200 Fly
|20
|1:45.21
|635
|
|Hutchinson, Lia
|JR
|21
|500 Free
|15
|4:20.47
|664
|200 Free
|28
|1:36.45
|630
|1650 Free
|17
|15:28.75
|488
|
|Wilburn, Cason
|JR
|14
|100 Fly
|16
|46.36
|715
|100 Free
|22
|43.52
|667
|
|Smesko, Kaden W
|SO
|8
|50 Free
|62
|21.06
|388
|100 Back
|19
|46.98
|651
|200 Back
|23
|1:45.21
|582
|
|Fitzpatrick, Jo
|JR
|6
|500 Free
|41
|4:33.11
|436
|400 IM
|19
|3:50.21
|591
|200 Back
|34
|1:46.94
|520
|
|Winton, Andrew
|SR
|5
|200 IM
|28
|1:47.6
|592
|400 IM
|20
|3:51.05
|575
|200 Breast
|34
|2:01.45
|500
|
|Korndorffer, Ch
|JR
|5
|50 Free
|58
|20.89
|430
|100 Fly
|27
|47.13
|653
|100 Back
|20
|47.09
|643
|
|Stensby, Christ
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|51
|20.42
|539
|100 Free
|45
|44.75
|549
|
|Petrison, David
|SR
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|33
|252.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|29
|247.85
|
|Platform Diving
|28
|234.9
|
|
|Scannell, Thach
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|35
|4:27.91
|537
|200 Free
|40
|1:38.13
|552
|100 Free
|48
|45.17
|504
|
|Rains, William
|JR
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|35
|243.9
|
|1 mtr Diving
|36
|227.2
|
|Platform Diving
|31
|206.45
|
|
|Delong, Alec J
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|40
|20.22
|582
|200 Free
|26
|1:36.34
|635
|100 Free
|28
|44.0
|622
|
|Myers, Max J
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|55
|20.65
|487
|100 Fly
|46
|49.85
|407
|100 Free
|49
|45.18
|503
|
|Lukashev, Steph
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|27
|19.92
|641
|100 Fly
|32
|47.42
|629
|200 Fly
|28
|1:48.34
|517
|
PITT
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Cash, Cameron M
|FR
|59
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|297.25
|
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|314.65
|
|Platform Diving
|6
|363.4
|
|
|Reed, Dylan D
|JR
|55
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|309.25
|
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|367.8
|
|Platform Diving
|15
|280.9
|
|
|Van Der Laan, C
|SR
|40
|50 Free
|57
|20.8
|452
|100 Breast
|3
|51.64
|796
|200 Breast
|14
|1:54.50
|713
|
|Crisci, Flynn J
|JR
|23
|200 IM
|25
|1:46.71
|623
|100 Breast
|8
|52.67
|717
|200 Breast
|24
|1:58.39
|599
|
|Chen, Jerry Z
|JR
|21
|200 IM
|41
|1:52.08
|411
|100 Breast
|13
|52.78
|709
|200 Breast
|18
|1:56.41
|657
|
|Mahler, Adam P
|JR
|14
|200 IM
|34
|1:49.56
|517
|100 Fly
|30
|47.34
|636
|200 Fly
|13
|1:43.77
|685
|
|Dutkowiak, Wojc
|JR
|7
|500 Free
|25
|4:24.27
|602
|200 Free
|30
|1:36.64
|622
|1650 Free
|18
|15:30.61
|477
|
|Frimis, Guy
|FR
|5
|500 Free
|27
|4:25.96
|573
|200 Free
|37
|1:37.94
|561
|1650 Free
|20
|15:35.08
|451
|
|Parquet, Josh
|SR
|3
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|275.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|26
|257.45
|
|Platform Diving
|24
|250.2
|
|
|Zorzano Jover,
|SO
|3
|200 IM
|30
|1:48.25
|568
|400 IM
|25
|3:53.77
|523
|200 Breast
|22
|1:57.20
|635
|
|Salisbury, Jack
|SO
|3
|3 mtr Diving
|31
|254.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|37
|217.65
|
|Platform Diving
|22
|251.4
|
|
|Ahadzhanian, Se
|SR
|2
|100 Fly
|25
|46.89
|672
|200 Fly
|23
|1:45.95
|608
|100 Free
|51
|45.5
|467
|
|Radziszewski, K
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|47
|20.38
|548
|100 Back
|28
|48.05
|573
|200 Back
|39
|1:47.85
|485
|
|Moore, Jered R
|JR
|0
|200 Free
|45
|1:38.44
|537
|100 Back
|36
|48.93
|504
|200 Back
|27
|1:45.33
|578
|
|Lane, Austin C
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|34
|48.4
|546
|100 Back
|26
|47.88
|586
|200 Back
|30
|1:45.84
|560
|
|Lerro, Paul L
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|50
|51.12
|287
|100 Back
|37
|49.68
|441
|200 Back
|41
|1:48.80
|447
|
|Goraj, Marcin A
|SO
|0
|200 Free
|51
|1:39.67
|472
|100 Back
|25
|47.73
|597
|200 Back
|25
|1:45.12
|585
|
|Russano, Trent
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|55
|20.65
|487
|100 Fly
|33
|48.26
|558
|200 Fly
|26
|1:48.00
|530
|
|Pytlarczyk, Szy
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|48
|20.39
|546
|100 Fly
|48
|50.32
|361
|100 Free
|46
|45.08
|513
|
|Toledo Sanchez,
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|39
|20.17
|592
|200 Free
|35
|1:37.23
|595
|100 Free
|42
|44.5
|574
|
|Hopta, Stephen
|SR
|0
|200 Free
|43
|1:38.35
|541
|100 Back
|30
|48.31
|553
|200 Back
|38
|1:47.79
|487
|
Duke
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Harding, Seamus
|SO
|50
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|305.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|27
|255.15
|
|Platform Diving
|2
|376.3
|
|
|Anolick, Harel
|SR
|22
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|285.85
|
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|286.6
|
|Platform Diving
|19
|267.4
|
|
|Sodokoff, Justi
|
|21
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|302.45
|
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|282.85
|
|
|Whelan, Matthew
|SR
|17
|50 Free
|35
|20.11
|604
|100 Fly
|19
|46.53
|701
|200 Fly
|16
|1:45.67
|618
|
|McCollum, Will
|FR
|16
|3 mtr Diving
|21
|283.2
|
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|276.0
|
|Platform Diving
|17
|279.9
|
|
|Driscoll, Brend
|JR
|16
|500 Free
|29
|4:26.34
|566
|400 IM
|36
|3:59.75
|393
|1650 Free
|11
|15:15.71
|559
|
|Reznick, Cole T
|SR
|13
|200 IM
|14
|1:45.19
|675
|100 Breast
|26
|54.55
|583
|200 Breast
|25
|1:59.16
|575
|
|Cagley, Jonah M
|JR
|9
|3 mtr Diving
|30
|259.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|285.05
|
|
|Sanford, Bradle
|JR
|8
|50 Free
|22
|19.76
|671
|100 Fly
|20
|46.68
|689
|100 Free
|32
|44.11
|612
|
|Johnson, Blake
|FR
|6
|500 Free
|31
|4:26.55
|562
|200 Free
|38
|1:38.12
|552
|1650 Free
|19
|15:31.96
|469
|
|Gingrich, Charl
|JR
|1
|50 Free
|26
|19.82
|660
|100 Fly
|24
|47.06
|658
|100 Free
|25
|43.9
|632
|
|Viers, Nicholas
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|32
|1:48.44
|561
|400 IM
|27
|3:54.87
|500
|200 Breast
|27
|1:59.81
|555
|
|McIntyre, Zacha
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|32
|20.06
|616
|200 Free
|54
|1:40.32
|437
|100 Free
|33
|44.12
|611
|
|Zucker, Colson
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|63
|21.07
|386
|100 Breast
|28
|55.11
|540
|200 Breast
|31
|2:00.55
|531
|
|Dalla Valle, Ch
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|37
|4:30.45
|489
|200 Fly
|25
|1:47.67
|544
|
|Knox, Matthew J
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|34
|4:27.67
|542
|200 Free
|32
|1:37.03
|604
|1650 Free
|25
|15:46.6
|382
|
|Jiang, Michael
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|37
|1:50.36
|484
|400 IM
|28
|3:55.8
|480
|200 Back
|40
|1:47.87
|484
|
|Tenpas, William
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|38
|1:50.62
|473
|100 Breast
|25
|54.52
|585
|200 Breast
|29
|1:59.99
|549
|
|Chang, Takkin D
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|36
|48.48
|539
|100 Back
|33
|48.49
|539
|200 Back
|33
|1:46.47
|537
|
|Hallaron, David
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|26
|4:24.9
|591
|200 Free
|25
|1:36.06
|647
|200 Back
|28
|1:45.50
|572
|
|Kredich, Colema
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|30
|19.97
|631
|200 Free
|44
|1:38.43
|537
|100 Free
|37
|44.29
|595
|
BC
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Szmania, Zachar
|JR
|12
|500 Free
|33
|4:27.44
|546
|200 Free
|57
|1:41.52
|370
|1650 Free
|15
|15:26.29
|502
|
|Doyle, Jack
|FR
|6.5
|200 IM
|21
|1:46.33
|636
|400 IM
|22
|3:51.6
|565
|100 Breast
|29
|55.17
|536
|
|Nickerson, Dale
|JR
|3
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|278.7
|
|1 mtr Diving
|31
|241.6
|
|
|Roche, Samuel L
|SR
|2
|50 Free
|41
|20.25
|576
|100 Back
|23
|47.38
|623
|
|Floyd, Kyle P
|SO
|1
|200 IM
|39
|1:51.23
|447
|100 Fly
|36
|48.48
|539
|200 Fly
|24
|1:48.43
|513
|
|Yu-Kisselbach,
|FR
|1
|500 Free
|43
|4:35.25
|393
|200 Fly
|32
|1:52.05
|356
|1650 Free
|24
|15:43.06
|403
|
|Brown, Roger B
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|64
|21.08
|383
|100 Back
|38
|49.76
|434
|200 Back
|43
|1:51.39
|342
|
|Geoghegan Ribei
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|65
|21.24
|344
|200 Free
|58
|1:45.30
|186
|100 Free
|54
|47.36
|257
|
|Mathis, Ryan A
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|59
|20.97
|410
|100 Fly
|49
|50.85
|311
|100 Breast
|34
|58.66
|255
|
|Klock, Josiah B
|SO
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|36
|228.3
|
|1 mtr Diving
|30
|243.25
|
|
|Thien, Kenneth
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|42
|1:52.16
|407
|100 Breast
|32
|56.09
|460
|200 Breast
|37
|2:04.67
|386
|
|Henkel, Bryce R
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|43
|49.07
|483
|200 Fly
|30
|1:49.80
|455
|100 Free
|53
|47.26
|268
|
|McKinney, Willi
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|43
|1:52.72
|383
|400 IM
|35
|3:59.56
|397
|200 Breast
|39
|2:06.27
|330
|
|Horkan, Michael
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|44
|49.48
|443
|100 Back
|35
|48.59
|531
|200 Back
|36
|1:47.20
|510
|
|Lenahan, Ryan M
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|39
|4:30.93
|480
|100 Back
|39
|50.31
|388
|200 Back
|42
|1:49.38
|423
|
|Wong, Andres
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|40
|1:51.38
|441
|200 Free
|52
|1:39.87
|461
|100 Free
|52
|46.51
|350
|
|Williams, Angus
|FR
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|37
|206.35
|
|1 mtr Diving
|33
|233.85
|
|
|Perez-Mari, Chr
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|47
|50.06
|386
|100 Breast
|31
|55.97
|470
|200 Breast
|40
|2:08.49
|258
|
|Szekely, Matthe
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|45
|20.36
|553
|100 Fly
|39
|48.58
|529
|
|Santana, Alexan
|5Y
|0
|50 Free
|53
|20.61
|497
|200 Free
|56
|1:41.42
|376
|100 Free
|50
|45.43
|475
|
|Blusiewicz, And
|FR
|0
|400 IM
|37
|4:02.99
|320
|100 Breast
|33
|57.18
|369
|200 Breast
|36
|2:04.65
|387
|
Miami
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Flory, Max L
|JR
|84
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|448.5
|
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|363.75
|
|Platform Diving
|3
|371.8
|
|
|Cooper, Zachary
|
|32
|Platform Diving
|1
|397.85
|
|
Final UP/MID/DOWN
VT 22/12/11
NC STATE 40/15/4
MIAMI 4/0/0
BC 0/1/6
LOUISVILLE 20/24/11
UVA 20/15/18
FLORIDA ST 8/15/12
ND 6/7/11
UNC 3/15/11
GT 14/11/9
PITT 5/6/9
DUKE 2/7/10
Is there any chance Curtiss would get left off of the conference team if he doesn’t develop a second or third event for someone who would make a high final in all three events next year? He was the lowest swimmer score wise
He’s also the fastest swimmer on one relay plus the fastest anchor in another, so doubtful.
Similar to Gusto with breaststroke.
I doubt it, and here’s why:
Even if he’s not scoring big individual points, he’s making still making a relay contribution. Relays generally don’t swing meets – but 2x 6 points or 8 points can start to add up.
I also suspect he’ll get better at least in the 100 free as he progresses. It’s easy to forget because his 50 is so good – but he’s the 11th-best freshman 100 freestyler in the NCAA this year. I have to think he’s going to spend most of the summer in Raleigh and they’ll get that 100 free to an A-final/relay contributor level, and then the 100 back into at least the C Final.
And I think it’s also worth acknowledging… Read more »
I don’t see it happening. He is too valuable for relays and next year ACC’s will likely act as an energy building meet rolling into NCAA’s. A guy like Curtiss brings a lot of energy to the meets especially when he wins an event even if his point totals aren’t the highest.
Additionally, he will likely be one of their top scorers at NCAA’s since that meet heavily favors top end talent so giving him practice in a high pressure situation is another reason to keep him on future ACC rosters.
Wow that’s a crazy stat to learn. With his impact on relays I doubt that would happen though.