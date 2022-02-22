Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

Comments: 7
by Andrew Mering 7

February 21st, 2022 News

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th
  • Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia
  • Champions NC State
  • Full Results

First a few notes

  • The top scoring class at the meet was the NC State juniors who put up an absolutely ridiculous 567.5 points
  • NC State will remain the prohibitive favorites next year as they return 1078.5 points well more than Virginia’s next best 627.
  • The most points any team put up in any event was NC State’s 165 in the 200 free
  • Louisville got 194.5 points from 5th year seniors, the most of any team
  • By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Youssef Ramadan‘s 44.08 100 fly

Final Scores

1. NC State: 1501.5
2. Louisville: 1192.5
3. VT: 1054
4. UVA: 1041
5. GT: 742.5
6. Florida St: 676
7. UNC: 529
8. ND: 474
9. PITT: 431
10. Duke: 341
11. BC: 195.5
12. Miami: 116

Individual Scores by Year

NC State Louisville VT UVA GT Florida St UNC ND PITT Duke BC Miami
FR 226 211 110 224.5 179.5 36 43 57 64 22 7.5 0
SO 285 47 179 220 59 170 137 74 6 50 1 0
JR 567.5 134 120 182.5 81 53 67 46 120 34 15 84
SR 97 299 297 140 51 106 55 103 45 52 2 0
5Y 78 194.5 80 0 138 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Returning 1078.5 417 409 627 319.5 322 247 177 190 127 23.5 116

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

NC State Louisville VT UVA GT Florida St UNC ND PITT Duke BC Miami
800 Free Relay 64 56 52 54 46 48 50 0 44 0 40 0
3 mtr Diving 84 102 86 62 84 97 105 0 75 46 43 32
200 Free Relay 140 156 138 126 130 147 145 48 109 90 75 32
500 Free 253 200 194 157 189 175 159 65 109 90 75 32
200 IM 374 258.5 249 198.5 232 187 170 68 109 103 79 32
50 Free 474.5 313.5 280 307 234 228 175 84 109 106 79 32
1 mtr Diving 506.5 361.5 319 336 264 248 236 84 158 135 79 57
200 Medley Relay 506.5 425.5 375 384 316 302 282 134 202 175 113 57
400 IM 589.5 468.5 449 448 330.5 302 296 201 202 175 115.5 57
100 Fly 678.5 561.5 541 453 356.5 322 310 212 202 187 115.5 57
200 Free 843.5 634.5 561 487 382.5 344 332 212 202 187 115.5 57
200 Fly 940.5 687.5 608 534 418.5 347 356 239 218 198 116.5 57
100 Back 1009.5 764.5 662 596 454.5 386 368 250 218 198 118.5 57
100 Breast 1044.5 819.5 713 637 508.5 405 384 278 281 198 118.5 57
Platform Diving 1064.5 879.5 736 663 542.5 458 388 278 321 241 118.5 116
400 Medley Relay 1128.5 935.5 790 715 592.5 504 432 326 361 275 150.5 116
1650 Free 1239.5 974.5 794 752 635.5 552 432 359 373 297 163.5 116
200 Back 1303.5 1025.5 869 842 659.5 574 466 361 373 297 163.5 116
100 Free 1397.5 1085.5 917 928 663.5 613 478 380 373 297 163.5 116
200 Breast 1437.5 1140.5 1000 985 702.5 626 483 426 397 297 163.5 116
400 Free Relay 1501.5 1192.5 1054 1041 742.5 676 529 474 431 341 195.5 116

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

NC State Louisville VT UVA GT Florida St UNC ND PITT Duke BC Miami
800 Free Relay 64 56 52 54 46 48 50 0 44 0 40 0
3 mtr Diving 20 46 34 8 38 49 55 0 31 46 3 32
200 Free Relay 56 54 52 64 46 50 40 48 34 44 32 0
500 Free 113 44 56 31 59 28 14 17 0 0 0 0
200 IM 121 58.5 55 41.5 43 12 11 3 0 13 4 0
50 Free 100.5 55 31 108.5 2 41 5 16 0 3 0 0
1 mtr Diving 32 48 39 29 30 20 61 0 49 29 0 25
200 Medley Relay 0 64 56 48 52 54 46 50 44 40 34 0
400 IM 83 43 74 64 14.5 0 14 67 0 0 2.5 0
100 Fly 89 93 92 5 26 20 14 11 0 12 0 0
200 Free 165 73 20 34 26 22 22 0 0 0 0 0
200 Fly 97 53 47 47 36 3 24 27 16 11 1 0
100 Back 69 77 54 62 36 39 12 11 0 0 2 0
100 Breast 35 55 51 41 54 19 16 28 63 0 0 0
Platform Diving 20 60 23 26 34 53 4 0 40 43 0 59
400 Medley Relay 64 56 54 52 50 46 44 48 40 34 32 0
1650 Free 111 39 4 37 43 48 0 33 12 22 13 0
200 Back 64 51 75 90 24 22 34 2 0 0 0 0
100 Free 94 60 48 86 4 39 12 19 0 0 0 0
200 Breast 40 55 83 57 39 13 5 46 24 0 0 0
400 Free Relay 64 52 54 56 40 50 46 48 34 44 32 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

VT NC State Miami BC Louisville UVA Florida St ND UNC GT PITT Duke
1 5 5 2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
2 3 3 0 0 4 2 0 1 1 1 0 1
3 1 5 1 0 3 1 0 0 1 2 2 0
4 1 6 0 0 2 3 0 1 0 3 0 0
5 2 7 1 0 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 0
6 4 4 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 3 1 0
7 3 5 0 0 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 0
8 0 2 0 0 3 4 1 1 0 2 2 1
9 3 3 0 0 2 2 3 1 0 2 0 0
10 1 1 0 0 8 3 2 0 0 1 0 0
11 4 2 0 0 3 1 0 2 1 1 1 1
12 2 3 0 0 3 3 3 0 2 0 0 1
13 0 3 0 0 1 2 2 1 3 1 2 0
14 0 1 0 0 2 1 4 1 1 3 2 1
15 1 3 0 1 1 1 2 1 2 3 1 0
16 2 2 0 0 4 2 0 1 2 1 0 2
17 2 0 0 0 2 2 2 1 4 1 0 2
18 4 2 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 0 2 0
19 1 1 0 0 0 3 3 3 0 1 0 4
20 0 0 0 0 2 5 0 3 3 0 1 2
21 3 0 0 1 3 2 1 1 2 2 0 1
22 0 0 0 2 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
23 2 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 0 4 2 0
24 1 0 0 2 1 2 2 1 4 0 2 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Tapp, Hunter A JR 80 200 Free 2 1:32.72 799 100 Back 5 46.18 708 200 Back 3 1:39.6 766
Knowles, Eric W 5Y 78 500 Free 4 4:13.6 779 400 IM 4 3:43.48 706 1650 Free 4 14:52.50 672
Dant, Ross M JR 75 500 Free 1 4:10.35 841 200 Free 12 1:34.48 716 1650 Free 2 14:36.71 748
Gallant, John W SO 75 500 Free 3 4:12.99 790 400 IM 11 3:47.97 630 1650 Free 1 14:33.4 765
Korstanje, Nyls JR 74 50 Free 5 19.06 814 100 Fly 4 44.82 856 100 Free 7 42.24 789
Bowers, Noah L JR 74 200 IM 8 1:44.55 696 200 Free 4 1:32.97 786 200 Fly 4 1:41.91 751
Miller, Lukas D SO 74 200 Free 1 1:32.46 812 200 Fly 9 1:41.4 770 100 Free 8 42.25 788
Stokowski, Kacp JR 73 200 Free 11 1:34.00 738 100 Back 1 44.74 819 200 Back 5 1:40.2 746
Henderson, Noah JR 72.5 50 Free 6 19.12 799 100 Fly 5 45.57 783 200 Fly 6 1:42.36 735
Plage, James L SO 67 500 Free 2 4:12.57 798 400 IM 13 3:48.52 621 1650 Free 5 14:59.76 638
Hoover, Samuel FR 64 200 IM 5 1:44.13 711 200 Free 5 1:33.13 779 100 Free 13 42.91 723
Hayes, Aiden G FR 63 50 Free 14 19.49 725 100 Fly 7 45.79 763 200 Fly 3 1:40.39 810
Moore, Michael SO 62 200 IM 7 1:44.44 700 400 IM 3 3:43.47 706 200 Back 15 1:44.01 623
Bustos, Arsenio FR 56 200 IM 6 1:44.14 710 100 Breast 12 52.77 710 200 Breast 10 1:53.44 745
Piszczorowicz, JR 54 50 Free 18 19.57 707 200 Free 7 1:33.51 760 100 Free 6 42.21 793
Izzo, Giovanni SR 54 200 IM 3 1:42.97 751 100 Fly 12 46.07 739 100 Back 15 46.69 671
Kusto, Rafal SR 43 50 Free 52 20.45 533 100 Breast 9 51.86 779 200 Breast 7 1:53.71 737
Curtiss, David FR 43 50 Free 1 18.74 891 100 Back 29 48.06 573 100 Free 16 43.08 707
Bennett, Bayne JR 36 3 mtr Diving 13 300.9 1 mtr Diving 9 305.45 Platform Diving 23 250.95
O’Brien, Patric JR 29 3 mtr Diving 19 286.35 1 mtr Diving 15 286.95 Platform Diving 16 280.1
Sexton, Matt R SO 7 3 mtr Diving 34 251.35 1 mtr Diving 34 232.75 Platform Diving 18 276.6

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Albiero, Nicola 5Y 85 100 Fly 3 44.79 859 200 Fly 1 1:37.92 921 200 Back 4 1:39.7 763
Elaraby, Abdelr JR 72 50 Free 2 18.83 868 100 Fly 6 45.64 777 100 Free 9 42.42 771
Sos, Daniel SR 71 200 IM 2 1:42.74 760 400 IM 1 3:41.77 735 200 Breast 16 1:56.06 668
Stephens, Che FR 68 3 mtr Diving 9 314.25 1 mtr Diving 4 366.05 Platform Diving 8 336.65
Somov, Evgenii 5Y 62.5 200 IM 12 1:45.15 676 100 Breast 1 51.13 840 200 Breast 11 1:53.65 738
Sartori, Murilo FR 61 500 Free 17 4:18.64 693 200 Free 3 1:32.75 797 100 Free 5 42.18 796
Whyte, Mitchell SR 54 100 Fly 15 46.29 721 100 Back 2 45.19 782 200 Back 13 1:42.52 670
Paulson, Colton SR 51 200 IM 11 1:43.72 725 200 Free 8 1:34.3 724 100 Free 14 43.02 713
Gur, Kivanc SR 51 3 mtr Diving 10 313.25 1 mtr Diving 10 305.2 Platform Diving 10 317.35
Petrashov, Deni JR 51 100 Breast 7 52.14 757 200 Breast 2 1:51.89 795
Sofianidis, Nik 5Y 47 100 Fly 14 46.15 733 100 Back 3 46.02 719 200 Back 18 1:43.38 643
Lowe, Dalton D SO 47 50 Free 12 19.37 747 100 Fly 10 45.89 755 100 Back 12 46.17 708
Curley, Hayden SR 44 500 Free 16 4:22.06 638 400 IM 16 3:53.55 527 1650 Free 8 15:12.07 578
Loktev, Denis FR 38 500 Free 10 4:17.46 713 200 Free 10 1:33.74 750 200 Fly 21 1:45.51 624
Pinto, Daniel 25 3 mtr Diving 17 292.65 1 mtr Diving 25 264.25 Platform Diving 11 312.55
Shoyat, Elijah FR 24 500 Free 18 4:20.05 671 400 IM 32 3:59.03 409 1650 Free 10 15:14.81 564
Saldo, Gustavo FR 20 500 Free 28 4:26.04 571 200 Free 22 1:35.52 671 200 Fly 10 1:42.75 721
Eastman, Michae SR 17 50 Free 16 19.67 688 200 Free 21 1:35.36 678 100 Free 23 43.57 662
Wever, Jack T SR 11 100 Back 18 46.79 664 200 Back 21 1:44.51 606
Sneden, Adam C JR 10 3 mtr Diving 27 268.8 1 mtr Diving 20 280.85 Platform Diving 20 259.9
Dubinin, Vlad JR 1 50 Free 24 19.9 647 200 Free 46 1:38.56 530 100 Free 31 44.07 616

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Ramadan, Yousse SO 91 50 Free 3 18.87 856 100 Fly 1 44.08 938 100 Free 1 41.76 842
Coll Marti, Car SO 88 200 IM 1 1:40.67 841 100 Breast 6 52.13 758 200 Breast 1 1:51.69 801
Ivanov, Antani SR 81 500 Free 5 4:14.08 770 100 Fly 2 44.73 866 200 Fly 2 1:39.73 838
Tornqvist, Samu 5Y 76 200 IM 9 1:43.22 742 100 Back 6 46.28 700 200 Back 1 1:39.2 781
Zawadzki, Noah SR 69 3 mtr Diving 7 318.9 1 mtr Diving 7 319.65 Platform Diving 7 359.0
Myburgh, Keith SR 49 200 IM 24 1:46.70 623 400 IM 6 3:45.57 671 200 Breast 6 1:53.52 742
Dal Maso, Filip SR 47 500 Free 12 4:17.96 705 400 IM 2 3:42.67 720 1650 Free 21 15:35.59 448
Dominguez Calon FR 45 500 Free 11 4:17.61 710 200 Free 9 1:33.58 757 100 Free 17 42.9 724
Webb, Forest H JR 43 50 Free 37 20.13 600 100 Back 4 46.15 710 200 Back 10 1:41.57 701
Pouch, Ananias JR 43 200 IM 23 1:46.46 632 100 Breast 11 52.63 720 200 Breast 5 1:53.01 758
Garcia, Nicolas FR 35 400 IM 12 3:48.4 623 100 Back 31 48.38 548 200 Back 9 1:41.00 719
Molla Yanes, Ma FR 23 100 Fly 11 45.99 746 200 Free 31 1:36.91 609 100 Free 18 43.25 692
Eichberg, Dylan SR 19 50 Free 34 20.08 612 100 Fly 18 46.12 735 200 Fly 15 1:44.77 650
Valmassei, Dani SR 16 3 mtr Diving 26 269.0 1 mtr Diving 11 296.15 Platform Diving 30 209.4
Manoff, Philip SR 16 100 Fly 17 46.0 745 200 Fly 18 1:45.19 635 100 Free 39 44.37 587
Lopez Miro, Cob JR 13 50 Free 67 22.42 118 100 Breast 16 53.03 692 200 Breast 23 1:58.35 600
Cole, Taj N JR 11 3 mtr Diving 16 295.45 1 mtr Diving 28 251.0
Koeppen, Willia JR 10 50 Free 49 20.4 546 100 Back 21 47.14 640 200 Back 19 1:44.05 621
Grobbelaar, Lua FR 7 200 IM 33 1:48.95 541 400 IM 18 3:49.43 605 200 Breast 28 1:59.97 550
Hallock, Thomas 5Y 4 50 Free 21 19.71 681 200 Free 41 1:38.25 546 100 Free 26 43.95 627
Claesson, Henry SR 0 50 Free 42 20.28 569 100 Fly 29 47.33 637 100 Free 33 44.12 611

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Brownstead, Mat SO 74 50 Free 4 19.01 823 100 Back 8 46.78 665 100 Free 4 42.14 800
Aikins, Jack H FR 68.5 50 Free 6 19.12 799 100 Back 10 46.13 711 200 Back 2 1:39.53 769
Boyle, Connor I FR 60 50 Free 8 19.32 757 200 Free 16 1:35.15 687 100 Free 3 42.09 805
Nichols, Noah P SO 52 200 IM 18 1:45.66 659 100 Breast 5 52.07 762 200 Breast 9 1:53.20 752
Creedon, Walker SR 50 3 mtr Diving 29 259.4 1 mtr Diving 6 326.9 Platform Diving 4 367.6
Conway, Sean Y JR 49.5 200 IM 12 1:45.15 676 400 IM 8 3:49.02 612 200 Back 14 1:42.67 666
King, Matthew C SO 48 50 Free 9 19.17 788 100 Fly 26 46.95 667 100 Free 2 41.89 827
Storch, Casey J SR 45 200 IM 20 1:46.31 637 400 IM 5 3:44.37 691 200 Breast 12 1:54.31 719
Grender, Justin SR 45 200 Free 19 1:35.2 684 200 Fly 11 1:43.38 698 200 Back 7 1:40.98 720
Iida, Max S FR 38 200 IM 17 1:44.89 685 100 Breast 18 53.04 691 200 Breast 8 1:53.87 732
Wright, Jack C JR 35 500 Free 7 4:15.58 744 200 Free 15 1:34.88 698 100 Free 30 44.04 619
Fong, Joshua L JR 33 200 IM 19 1:46.05 646 100 Fly 23 46.96 666 200 Fly 5 1:42.27 738
Cole, William R SO 29 200 Free 20 1:35.26 682 100 Back 17 46.63 676 200 Back 12 1:42.20 681
Thompson, Peter FR 28 500 Free 20 4:21.45 648 400 IM 26 3:54.71 503 1650 Free 7 15:06.66 605
Edwards, Maxwel JR 28 100 Fly 22 46.82 678 100 Back 13 46.28 700 200 Back 16 1:44.26 614
Lamb, Augustus JR 26 50 Free 10 19.3 761 100 Breast 21 53.5 659 100 Free 20 43.37 681
Bitz, Colin A FR 23 400 IM 10 3:47.82 633 200 Fly 19 1:45.20 635 200 Back 31 1:46.05 553
Hering, Tanner SO 17 500 Free 22 4:23.26 618 400 IM 34 3:59.24 404 1650 Free 13 15:18.21 546
Perreault, Jose JR 11 3 mtr Diving 18 290.25 1 mtr Diving 21 277.75 Platform Diving 25 249.2
Worth, Daniel F FR 5 100 Fly 35 48.43 543 100 Breast 20 53.35 669 200 Breast 26 1:59.50 565
Sanders, Nichol FR 2 3 mtr Diving 24 272.4 1 mtr Diving 24 270.35 Platform Diving 27 242.6

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Pumputis, Caio 5Y 79 200 IM 4 1:43.89 719 100 Breast 4 51.77 786 200 Breast 3 1:52.19 785
Lechuga, Ruben JR 68 3 mtr Diving 4 383.85 1 mtr Diving 2 371.2 Platform Diving 13 305.55
Saka, Berke FR 61 200 IM 10 1:43.27 741 100 Back 9 45.81 734 200 Back 6 1:40.49 736
Ferraro, Christ 5Y 57 100 Fly 8 45.93 751 200 Fly 7 1:43.1 708 200 Breast 15 1:54.61 710
Kilavuz, Mert FR 51 500 Free 6 4:15.44 746 200 Free 53 1:40.3 438 1650 Free 3 14:43.26 716
Unlu, Baturalp SO 50 500 Free 8 4:19.43 681 200 Free 6 1:33.25 773 100 Free 21 43.41 677
Mann, Allen FR 34 3 mtr Diving 15 295.95 1 mtr Diving 23 274.9 Platform Diving 9 326.7
Wakeland, Clark SR 26 500 Free 14 4:18.46 696 200 Free 23 1:35.53 670 1650 Free 16 15:27.48 495
Romero, Antonio FR 25 200 IM 27 1:47.13 608 400 IM 15 3:49.84 597 200 Fly 14 1:44.70 653
Barone, Kyle B SR 20 100 Fly 21 46.81 679 100 Back 11 46.15 710 200 Back 26 1:45.17 584
Kertesz, Daniel JR 13 200 Free 27 1:36.36 634 100 Breast 14 52.9 701 100 Free 29 44.01 622
Alderson, Justi SO 9 50 Free 28 19.93 639 100 Breast 17 53.03 692 200 Breast 33 2:01.16 510
Odorici, Leandr FR 6 50 Free 43 20.31 565 100 Breast 19 53.24 677 100 Free 41 44.44 580
Russell, Cale A SR 3 500 Free 42 4:33.49 428 200 Free 55 1:41.24 386 1650 Free 22 15:36.54 442
Steele, Matthew FR 2.5 200 IM 29 1:47.89 581 400 IM 22 3:51.6 565 100 Breast 27 54.8 564
Jacobs, Daniel SR 2 500 Free 30 4:26.52 563 200 Free 38 1:38.12 552 1650 Free 23 15:39.7 423
Daniel, Austin 5Y 2 50 Free 23 19.78 668 200 Free 34 1:37.21 596 100 Free 40 44.4 584
Dotson, Luke FR 0 3 mtr Diving 32 254.4 1 mtr Diving 35 231.65 Platform Diving 29 232.2
Gapinski, David FR 0 100 Fly 42 49.05 485 200 Fly 29 1:49.6 463 100 Free 47 45.16 505

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vargas Garcia, 63 3 mtr Diving 5 373.0 1 mtr Diving 14 290.0 Platform Diving 5 363.65
McCusker, Max C SR 51 50 Free 13 19.48 725 100 Fly 9 45.74 768 100 Free 10 42.57 756
Helling, Jesco SO 46 3 mtr Diving 6 362.8 1 mtr Diving 18 283.9 Platform Diving 12 310.75
Varjasi, Peter JR 41 50 Free 15 19.6 702 200 Free 13 1:34.51 715 100 Free 12 42.75 738
Pavlidi, Arijus FR 35 100 Fly 41 48.92 498 100 Back 14 46.32 698 200 Back 8 1:41.30 709
Herbet, Mason J SO 35 200 IM 15 1:46.53 629 100 Back 7 46.42 690 200 Back 29 1:45.59 569
Quirie, David SO 33 500 Free 19 4:20.19 668 200 Free 18 1:34.88 698 1650 Free 9 15:12.96 573
Bastian, Izaak SR 26 50 Free 28 19.93 639 100 Breast 10 52.38 739 200 Breast 17 1:55.36 688
Yanchev, Yordan SO 20 500 Free 9 4:14.16 769 200 Free 29 1:36.47 629 100 Free 38 44.31 593
Smith, Zachary SO 20 500 Free 23 4:24.3 601 200 Fly 22 1:45.84 612 1650 Free 12 15:16.74 554
Ksiazek, Jakub SR 16 50 Free 17 19.56 711 200 Free 24 1:35.84 657 100 Free 19 43.35 682
Nolasco, Darwin SO 13 3 mtr Diving 25 272.2 1 mtr Diving 32 237.5 Platform Diving 14 300.95
Budd, Samuel SR 13 500 Free 36 4:28.29 530 200 Free 33 1:37.19 597 1650 Free 14 15:22.67 522
Wood, Nevada P JR 6 200 IM 36 1:50.22 490 100 Breast 23 53.86 633 200 Breast 21 1:57.09 638
Cooper, Ian J JR 6 50 Free 19 19.62 698 100 Back 32 48.47 541 100 Free 36 44.22 602
Lowery, Connor SO 3 50 Free 45 20.36 553 100 Back 22 47.29 629 200 Back 32 1:46.1 551
Keblys, Jokubas FR 1 50 Free 25 19.81 664 200 Free 36 1:37.53 581 100 Free 24 43.67 653
Ghaffari, Moham JR 0 500 Free 38 4:30.8 482 200 Free 50 1:39.52 480 100 Free 44 44.69 555
Clark, Rush M SO 0 200 IM 44 1:53.79 337 100 Fly 40 48.72 516
Moran, Blake F JR 0 50 Free 33 20.07 612 200 Free 49 1:39.1 503 100 Free 35 44.16 607
Mason, Nicholas JR 0 400 IM 30 3:57.48 444 200 Fly 27 1:48.26 520 200 Breast 35 2:01.82 487

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Down-Jenkins, A JR 60 3 mtr Diving 2 445.1 1 mtr Diving 1 419.4
Hart, Alexander SO 46 3 mtr Diving 3 406.4 1 mtr Diving 12 295.0 Platform Diving 21 258.85
Hussey, Patrick SO 38 500 Free 13 4:18.18 701 400 IM 17 3:45.89 665 200 Fly 12 1:43.65 689
Rutberg, Noah J SO 27 200 IM 16 1:47.82 584 200 Free 48 1:38.72 522 200 Back 11 1:41.73 696
Sungalia, Tomas SR 26 50 Free 20 19.65 694 200 Free 17 1:34.45 717 100 Free 15 43.05 710
Poelke, Boyd R SO 23 50 Free 36 20.12 602 100 Fly 13 46.1 737 200 Fly 17 1:44.31 666
Rauch, Jacob G SR 17 200 IM 31 1:48.30 566 100 Breast 15 52.97 696 200 Breast 20 1:56.9 643
Worsley, Campbe FR 14 3 mtr Diving 28 268.0 1 mtr Diving 13 294.75 Platform Diving 26 245.25
Radkov, Nick S FR 13 50 Free 43 20.31 565 200 Free 14 1:34.67 708 100 Free 27 43.96 626
Burhans, Tucker SR 12 100 Fly 31 47.39 632 100 Back 16 46.84 661 200 Back 24 1:47.07 515
Van Deusen, Mat FR 9 200 Free 42 1:38.31 543 100 Back 34 48.52 537 200 Back 17 1:43.21 648
Mays, Alexander JR 7 400 IM 24 3:53.4 530 100 Back 24 47.62 605 200 Back 20 1:44.28 614
Crisci, Aidan R FR 4 500 Free 32 4:27.36 547 400 IM 21 3:51.42 568 1650 Free 26 15:56.94 322
Citta, Dylan A FR 3 50 Free 66 21.82 216 100 Breast 22 53.63 649 200 Breast 30 2:00.00 549
Milovanovic, Ma SO 3 500 Free 40 4:31.39 470 200 Free 47 1:38.67 525 200 Back 22 1:44.6 603
Abaliksta, Vald 5Y 1 50 Free 60 20.98 408 100 Breast 24 53.99 624 200 Breast 32 2:00.96 517
Ewing, Kendall SO 0 50 Free 61 21.03 395 100 Breast 30 55.58 503 200 Breast 38 2:05.7 350
Davis, Walker A FR 0 50 Free 30 19.97 631 100 Fly 38 48.55 532 100 Back 27 47.89 585
Barnett, Wesley SO 0 200 IM 35 1:50.06 497 400 IM 29 3:56.47 466 200 Back 35 1:46.98 518
Silver, Ryan J FR 0 400 IM 33 3:59.07 408 200 Fly 31 1:50.13 440 200 Back 37 1:47.33 505
Lahmann, Donova JR 0 50 Free 50 20.41 542 100 Fly 45 49.67 424 100 Free 43 44.6 564

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bottelberghe, J SR 54 50 Free 37 20.13 600 100 Breast 2 51.61 799 200 Breast 4 1:52.61 771
Christianson, B SO 37 200 IM 26 1:46.97 614 400 IM 7 3:47.1 645 200 Breast 13 1:54.47 714
Guiliano, Chris FR 32 50 Free 11 19.35 751 100 Free 11 42.6 753
Faikish, Sean A SO 29 200 IM 22 1:46.42 633 400 IM 9 3:46.74 651 200 Breast 19 1:56.46 656
Brown, Joshua D FR 25 500 Free 24 4:25.41 582 400 IM 31 3:58.44 422 1650 Free 6 15:04.02 618
Smith, Zachary SR 22 50 Free 53 20.61 497 100 Fly 28 47.28 641 200 Fly 8 1:44.63 655
Miranda, Maxwel SR 22 500 Free 21 4:21.84 642 400 IM 14 3:49.3 607 200 Fly 20 1:45.21 635
Hutchinson, Lia JR 21 500 Free 15 4:20.47 664 200 Free 28 1:36.45 630 1650 Free 17 15:28.75 488
Wilburn, Cason JR 14 100 Fly 16 46.36 715 100 Free 22 43.52 667
Smesko, Kaden W SO 8 50 Free 62 21.06 388 100 Back 19 46.98 651 200 Back 23 1:45.21 582
Fitzpatrick, Jo JR 6 500 Free 41 4:33.11 436 400 IM 19 3:50.21 591 200 Back 34 1:46.94 520
Winton, Andrew SR 5 200 IM 28 1:47.6 592 400 IM 20 3:51.05 575 200 Breast 34 2:01.45 500
Korndorffer, Ch JR 5 50 Free 58 20.89 430 100 Fly 27 47.13 653 100 Back 20 47.09 643
Stensby, Christ JR 0 50 Free 51 20.42 539 100 Free 45 44.75 549
Petrison, David SR 0 3 mtr Diving 33 252.7 1 mtr Diving 29 247.85 Platform Diving 28 234.9
Scannell, Thach JR 0 500 Free 35 4:27.91 537 200 Free 40 1:38.13 552 100 Free 48 45.17 504
Rains, William JR 0 3 mtr Diving 35 243.9 1 mtr Diving 36 227.2 Platform Diving 31 206.45
Delong, Alec J JR 0 50 Free 40 20.22 582 200 Free 26 1:36.34 635 100 Free 28 44.0 622
Myers, Max J FR 0 50 Free 55 20.65 487 100 Fly 46 49.85 407 100 Free 49 45.18 503
Lukashev, Steph SO 0 50 Free 27 19.92 641 100 Fly 32 47.42 629 200 Fly 28 1:48.34 517

PITT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Cash, Cameron M FR 59 3 mtr Diving 14 297.25 1 mtr Diving 8 314.65 Platform Diving 6 363.4
Reed, Dylan D JR 55 3 mtr Diving 11 309.25 1 mtr Diving 3 367.8 Platform Diving 15 280.9
Van Der Laan, C SR 40 50 Free 57 20.8 452 100 Breast 3 51.64 796 200 Breast 14 1:54.50 713
Crisci, Flynn J JR 23 200 IM 25 1:46.71 623 100 Breast 8 52.67 717 200 Breast 24 1:58.39 599
Chen, Jerry Z JR 21 200 IM 41 1:52.08 411 100 Breast 13 52.78 709 200 Breast 18 1:56.41 657
Mahler, Adam P JR 14 200 IM 34 1:49.56 517 100 Fly 30 47.34 636 200 Fly 13 1:43.77 685
Dutkowiak, Wojc JR 7 500 Free 25 4:24.27 602 200 Free 30 1:36.64 622 1650 Free 18 15:30.61 477
Frimis, Guy FR 5 500 Free 27 4:25.96 573 200 Free 37 1:37.94 561 1650 Free 20 15:35.08 451
Parquet, Josh SR 3 3 mtr Diving 23 275.7 1 mtr Diving 26 257.45 Platform Diving 24 250.2
Zorzano Jover, SO 3 200 IM 30 1:48.25 568 400 IM 25 3:53.77 523 200 Breast 22 1:57.20 635
Salisbury, Jack SO 3 3 mtr Diving 31 254.45 1 mtr Diving 37 217.65 Platform Diving 22 251.4
Ahadzhanian, Se SR 2 100 Fly 25 46.89 672 200 Fly 23 1:45.95 608 100 Free 51 45.5 467
Radziszewski, K FR 0 50 Free 47 20.38 548 100 Back 28 48.05 573 200 Back 39 1:47.85 485
Moore, Jered R JR 0 200 Free 45 1:38.44 537 100 Back 36 48.93 504 200 Back 27 1:45.33 578
Lane, Austin C FR 0 100 Fly 34 48.4 546 100 Back 26 47.88 586 200 Back 30 1:45.84 560
Lerro, Paul L FR 0 100 Fly 50 51.12 287 100 Back 37 49.68 441 200 Back 41 1:48.80 447
Goraj, Marcin A SO 0 200 Free 51 1:39.67 472 100 Back 25 47.73 597 200 Back 25 1:45.12 585
Russano, Trent FR 0 50 Free 55 20.65 487 100 Fly 33 48.26 558 200 Fly 26 1:48.00 530
Pytlarczyk, Szy JR 0 50 Free 48 20.39 546 100 Fly 48 50.32 361 100 Free 46 45.08 513
Toledo Sanchez, JR 0 50 Free 39 20.17 592 200 Free 35 1:37.23 595 100 Free 42 44.5 574
Hopta, Stephen SR 0 200 Free 43 1:38.35 541 100 Back 30 48.31 553 200 Back 38 1:47.79 487

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Harding, Seamus SO 50 3 mtr Diving 8 305.45 1 mtr Diving 27 255.15 Platform Diving 2 376.3
Anolick, Harel SR 22 3 mtr Diving 20 285.85 1 mtr Diving 16 286.6 Platform Diving 19 267.4
Sodokoff, Justi 21 3 mtr Diving 12 302.45 1 mtr Diving 19 282.85
Whelan, Matthew SR 17 50 Free 35 20.11 604 100 Fly 19 46.53 701 200 Fly 16 1:45.67 618
McCollum, Will FR 16 3 mtr Diving 21 283.2 1 mtr Diving 22 276.0 Platform Diving 17 279.9
Driscoll, Brend JR 16 500 Free 29 4:26.34 566 400 IM 36 3:59.75 393 1650 Free 11 15:15.71 559
Reznick, Cole T SR 13 200 IM 14 1:45.19 675 100 Breast 26 54.55 583 200 Breast 25 1:59.16 575
Cagley, Jonah M JR 9 3 mtr Diving 30 259.3 1 mtr Diving 17 285.05
Sanford, Bradle JR 8 50 Free 22 19.76 671 100 Fly 20 46.68 689 100 Free 32 44.11 612
Johnson, Blake FR 6 500 Free 31 4:26.55 562 200 Free 38 1:38.12 552 1650 Free 19 15:31.96 469
Gingrich, Charl JR 1 50 Free 26 19.82 660 100 Fly 24 47.06 658 100 Free 25 43.9 632
Viers, Nicholas JR 0 200 IM 32 1:48.44 561 400 IM 27 3:54.87 500 200 Breast 27 1:59.81 555
McIntyre, Zacha SO 0 50 Free 32 20.06 616 200 Free 54 1:40.32 437 100 Free 33 44.12 611
Zucker, Colson SR 0 50 Free 63 21.07 386 100 Breast 28 55.11 540 200 Breast 31 2:00.55 531
Dalla Valle, Ch JR 0 500 Free 37 4:30.45 489 200 Fly 25 1:47.67 544
Knox, Matthew J JR 0 500 Free 34 4:27.67 542 200 Free 32 1:37.03 604 1650 Free 25 15:46.6 382
Jiang, Michael FR 0 200 IM 37 1:50.36 484 400 IM 28 3:55.8 480 200 Back 40 1:47.87 484
Tenpas, William JR 0 200 IM 38 1:50.62 473 100 Breast 25 54.52 585 200 Breast 29 1:59.99 549
Chang, Takkin D SO 0 100 Fly 36 48.48 539 100 Back 33 48.49 539 200 Back 33 1:46.47 537
Hallaron, David SR 0 500 Free 26 4:24.9 591 200 Free 25 1:36.06 647 200 Back 28 1:45.50 572
Kredich, Colema JR 0 50 Free 30 19.97 631 200 Free 44 1:38.43 537 100 Free 37 44.29 595

BC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Szmania, Zachar JR 12 500 Free 33 4:27.44 546 200 Free 57 1:41.52 370 1650 Free 15 15:26.29 502
Doyle, Jack FR 6.5 200 IM 21 1:46.33 636 400 IM 22 3:51.6 565 100 Breast 29 55.17 536
Nickerson, Dale JR 3 3 mtr Diving 22 278.7 1 mtr Diving 31 241.6
Roche, Samuel L SR 2 50 Free 41 20.25 576 100 Back 23 47.38 623
Floyd, Kyle P SO 1 200 IM 39 1:51.23 447 100 Fly 36 48.48 539 200 Fly 24 1:48.43 513
Yu-Kisselbach, FR 1 500 Free 43 4:35.25 393 200 Fly 32 1:52.05 356 1650 Free 24 15:43.06 403
Brown, Roger B FR 0 50 Free 64 21.08 383 100 Back 38 49.76 434 200 Back 43 1:51.39 342
Geoghegan Ribei SR 0 50 Free 65 21.24 344 200 Free 58 1:45.30 186 100 Free 54 47.36 257
Mathis, Ryan A SO 0 50 Free 59 20.97 410 100 Fly 49 50.85 311 100 Breast 34 58.66 255
Klock, Josiah B SO 0 3 mtr Diving 36 228.3 1 mtr Diving 30 243.25
Thien, Kenneth FR 0 200 IM 42 1:52.16 407 100 Breast 32 56.09 460 200 Breast 37 2:04.67 386
Henkel, Bryce R FR 0 100 Fly 43 49.07 483 200 Fly 30 1:49.80 455 100 Free 53 47.26 268
McKinney, Willi FR 0 200 IM 43 1:52.72 383 400 IM 35 3:59.56 397 200 Breast 39 2:06.27 330
Horkan, Michael FR 0 100 Fly 44 49.48 443 100 Back 35 48.59 531 200 Back 36 1:47.20 510
Lenahan, Ryan M SO 0 500 Free 39 4:30.93 480 100 Back 39 50.31 388 200 Back 42 1:49.38 423
Wong, Andres SO 0 200 IM 40 1:51.38 441 200 Free 52 1:39.87 461 100 Free 52 46.51 350
Williams, Angus FR 0 3 mtr Diving 37 206.35 1 mtr Diving 33 233.85
Perez-Mari, Chr FR 0 100 Fly 47 50.06 386 100 Breast 31 55.97 470 200 Breast 40 2:08.49 258
Szekely, Matthe JR 0 50 Free 45 20.36 553 100 Fly 39 48.58 529
Santana, Alexan 5Y 0 50 Free 53 20.61 497 200 Free 56 1:41.42 376 100 Free 50 45.43 475
Blusiewicz, And FR 0 400 IM 37 4:02.99 320 100 Breast 33 57.18 369 200 Breast 36 2:04.65 387

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Flory, Max L JR 84 3 mtr Diving 1 448.5 1 mtr Diving 5 363.75 Platform Diving 3 371.8
Cooper, Zachary 32 Platform Diving 1 397.85

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
K Chilly
28 minutes ago

Final UP/MID/DOWN

VT 22/12/11
NC STATE 40/15/4
MIAMI 4/0/0
BC 0/1/6
LOUISVILLE 20/24/11
UVA 20/15/18
FLORIDA ST 8/15/12
ND 6/7/11
UNC 3/15/11
GT 14/11/9
PITT 5/6/9
DUKE 2/7/10

1
0
Reply
Swimfan6
41 minutes ago

Is there any chance Curtiss would get left off of the conference team if he doesn’t develop a second or third event for someone who would make a high final in all three events next year? He was the lowest swimmer score wise

0
0
Reply
Tim
Reply to  Swimfan6
10 minutes ago

He’s also the fastest swimmer on one relay plus the fastest anchor in another, so doubtful.

0
0
Reply
Tim
Reply to  Tim
9 minutes ago

Similar to Gusto with breaststroke.

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swimfan6
10 minutes ago

I doubt it, and here’s why:

Even if he’s not scoring big individual points, he’s making still making a relay contribution. Relays generally don’t swing meets – but 2x 6 points or 8 points can start to add up.

I also suspect he’ll get better at least in the 100 free as he progresses. It’s easy to forget because his 50 is so good – but he’s the 11th-best freshman 100 freestyler in the NCAA this year. I have to think he’s going to spend most of the summer in Raleigh and they’ll get that 100 free to an A-final/relay contributor level, and then the 100 back into at least the C Final.

And I think it’s also worth acknowledging… Read more »

2
0
Reply
K Chilly
Reply to  Swimfan6
6 minutes ago

I don’t see it happening. He is too valuable for relays and next year ACC’s will likely act as an energy building meet rolling into NCAA’s. A guy like Curtiss brings a lot of energy to the meets especially when he wins an event even if his point totals aren’t the highest.

Additionally, he will likely be one of their top scorers at NCAA’s since that meet heavily favors top end talent so giving him practice in a high pressure situation is another reason to keep him on future ACC rosters.

0
0
Reply
Jackman
Reply to  Swimfan6
5 minutes ago

Wow that’s a crazy stat to learn. With his impact on relays I doubt that would happen though.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!