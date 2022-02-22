2022 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2022 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Box Score Virginia won the 2022 ACC title last weekend over rivals NC State. Here’s how it happened in numbers. All of the numbers

Alex Walsh, Youssef Ramadan Named ACC Championship Most Valuable Swimmers UVA’s Alex Walsh earned the ACC Championships Women’s Most Valuable Swimmer honor after putting up the maximum 96 points with three individual event wins.

In Case You Missed It: 2022 ACC Men’s Championships Digest The NC State men put up over 1500 points to regain the ACC trophy, but they were far from the only team that impressed this past week in Atlanta.

In Case You Missed It: 2022 ACC Women’s Championships Digest Didn’t have the time to devote every waking moment to college conference championships last week? Here’s a quick recap of the women’s ACC Championships.

NC State Men Reclaim ACC Title in Dominant Fashion After One Year Hiatus The NC State men reclaimed the ACC title this week by a wide margin after a two-point loss to Louisville last year ended a six-year winning streak.

UVA Women Win Third-Straight ACC Title With Records and Versatility The Virginia Cavalier women won their third-straight ACC title, their 18th overall, with mixture a top-end talent, versatility, and depth.

UVA Shatters ACC Conference Record with 3:08.22 400 Free Relay to Close UVA completed their sweep of the women’s relays at this year’s ACC Championships, and doing so in record fashion.