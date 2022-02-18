Louisville’s Dalton Lowe Hits 19.50 Butterfly Split, 3rd Fastest In History

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm)

Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia

Defending Champions Women: University of Virginia (17x) Men: University of Louisville (1x)

Here Live Results Swimming at the 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, Louisville’s Dalton Lowe posted the 3rd fastest 50 butterfly relay split in history with a 19.50. He was swimming as a member of Louisville’s ACC title-winning team. Lowe is now the 2nd-fastest man in history behind Texas’ Joe Schooling who put splits of 19.36 in 2016 and 19.45 in 2017.

During the first night of racing at the 2022 SEC Championships, Luca Urlando swam the 4th-fastest split, which is now the 5th fastest, of all time with a 19.57.

Lowe was joined on the Louisville relay by backstroker Mitchell Whyte who put up a 20.94 to start, Evgenii Somov who swam breaststroke in a 22.85, and anchor Abdelrahman Elaraby who closed out in an 18.55. That gave the Cardinals a time of 1:21.84 to down NC State’s meet record of 1:22.37 from 2019 and their own ACC record of 1:22.11 from 2021.

Following Louisville, Virginia Tech posted a 1:22.82 for silver and Florida State followed in a 1:23.15 for the bronze medal.

Dalton Lowe has two individual events down thus far at ACCs, having swum the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. In the former, he placed 12th overall with a 19.37, and in the latter, he was a 45.89 for 10th place from the B final. Lowe will race one last time on Friday in the 100 backstroke, in which he’s entered as 11th seed with a 47.12.