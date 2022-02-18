Louisville’s Dalton Lowe Hits 19.50 Butterfly Split, 3rd Fastest In History

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm)
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions
Swimming at the 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, Louisville’s Dalton Lowe posted the 3rd fastest 50 butterfly relay split in history with a 19.50. He was swimming as a member of Louisville’s ACC title-winning team. Lowe is now the 2nd-fastest man in history behind Texas’ Joe Schooling who put splits of 19.36 in 2016 and 19.45 in 2017.
- 19.36 – Joe Schooling – 2016
- 19.45 – Joe Schooling – 2017
- 19.50 – Dalton Lowe – 2022
- 19.52 – Blaise Vera – 2021
- 19.57 – Luca Urlando – 2022
- 19.60 Dylan Carter/Joe Schooling – 2018
During the first night of racing at the 2022 SEC Championships, Luca Urlando swam the 4th-fastest split, which is now the 5th fastest, of all time with a 19.57.
Lowe was joined on the Louisville relay by backstroker Mitchell Whyte who put up a 20.94 to start, Evgenii Somov who swam breaststroke in a 22.85, and anchor Abdelrahman Elaraby who closed out in an 18.55. That gave the Cardinals a time of 1:21.84 to down NC State’s meet record of 1:22.37 from 2019 and their own ACC record of 1:22.11 from 2021.
Following Louisville, Virginia Tech posted a 1:22.82 for silver and Florida State followed in a 1:23.15 for the bronze medal.
Dalton Lowe has two individual events down thus far at ACCs, having swum the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. In the former, he placed 12th overall with a 19.37, and in the latter, he was a 45.89 for 10th place from the B final. Lowe will race one last time on Friday in the 100 backstroke, in which he’s entered as 11th seed with a 47.12.
You are amazing Dalton!!!! So proud of, and happy for you!!!! Keep flying!!!
That’s insane!!! And only a sophomore!? So much more to improve on and so much time to do it. Way to go!
Crazy he’s “only” 45.89 in the 100 fly, but can muster up the 3rd fastest split ever.
“Joe Schooling who put splits of 16.36 in 2016 and 19.45 in 2017.” Wow, 16.36. Pretty casual.
Didn’t Eric Friese from Florida split 19.54 on their medley relay?
19.64.
19.64 I believe
Dressel split 19.99 on his 42.8 American Record. Any doubt he could’ve split 18.9 on a relay?!
Maybe, but Dressel’s relay splits have never been nearly as good as his flat starts. I doubt he’d drop a full second as a result.
19.99 was his first 50 a flat start 100 fly
he should have been able to go 19 low in a 50 fly when he swam the 42. on a relay maybe even down to 18 mid