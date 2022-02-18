2022 ACC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you like drama, you’re following the right conference championships tonight.

We’ll ease into things with the women’s 200 fly, where we don’t expect to see any big records go down, but where UVA’s Jessica Nava will race to defend her conference title after placing 5th in prelims. The top seed belongs to Louisville’s Abby Hay, who placed 5th last year, but whose prelims time this morning was faster than Nava’s winning time last year.

Next, Louisville’s Nick Albiero could make history in the 200 fly. Thanks to the unprecedented rule change allowing NCAA athletes who competed last season to have a fifth year of eligibility, Albiero could become the first swimmer ever, as far as we can tell, to win five college conference championships in the same event. Later tonight his teammate Evgenii Somov will try to do the same in the 100 breast. Both men had the fastest times in their respective events in this morning’s prelims.

Reflecting the tenor of the meet as a whole, the women’s 100 back and 100 breast should both be a great battle between swimmers from NC State and Virginia. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff is the defending champion and conference record holder in the 100 back, and she led this morning’s prelims. But Berkoff could face a stiff challenge from UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann, last year’s runner-up, as well as Gretchen Walsh, who blasted the fastest 50 back time ever last night.

This morning, UVA’s Alexis Wenger grabbed the 100 breast conference record from NC State’s Sophie Hansson, the the three-time defending champion in this event, and it could end up taking another ACC Record to win tonight.

We’ll also have finals of the 100 back, where Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte took the top seed and NC State’s Kacper Stokowski returns after winning last year, and the men’s platform diving, where Miami’s Zach Cooper, yet another defending champion, led this morning’s prelims.

The night will wrap up with timed finals of the 400 medley relay. Records could go down in either event, but especially on the women’s side, as UVA swam the fastest the 200 medley relay ever by over a second yesterday, but where NC State owns the U.S. Open record after beating the Cavaliers at NCAAs last year.

The projected scoring based on this morning’s prelims show that the Cavalier women will need to stay on top of their game to hold off the Wolfpack in the team standings, while the NC State men should continue to expand their lead.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.20

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:57.42

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.23

Meet Record – 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (Louisville), 2019

Conference Record – 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (Louisville), 2016

Top 3:

Defending champion Jessica Nava held the lead for most of the rest, but the field closed on her down the final stretch. There appeared to be three or four women in the mix for the win at the wall, but NC State’s Abby Arens got her hands on the wall first, winning in 1:54.11.

Nava took 2nd in 1:54.54, followed by Louisville’s Abby Hay at 1:54.77, followed by her teammate Tristen Ulett at 1:55.14.

Further back, there were battles for both 5th an 7th. UVA’s Abby Harter just beat NC State’s Grace Sheble for 5th, 1:55.43 to 1:55.50, while Edith Jernstedt of FSU touched ahead of Notre Dame’s Colleen Gillilan, 1:55.80 to 1:55.84.

Louisville’s Alena Kraus won the B-final in 1:55.08, which would’ve placed 4th in the A-final.

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:40.44

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:43.47

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.69

Meet Record – 1:38.65, Nick Albiero (Louisville), 2020

Conference Record – 1:38.57, Andreas Vazaios, 2018

Top 3:

Nick Albiero has made the most of his fifth year of eligibility. Not only did he become the first swimmer to ever win five conference titles in the same event, he did it stunning fashion, taking down the meet and conference records with the 2nd-fastest performance in history.

It was nearly a textbook swim for the Louisville grad student, who looked about smooth as someone can while swimming a 1:37-fly, nailing his turns and underwaters. Only Jack Conger has been faster, with his 1:37.35 from the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Virginia Tech’s Antani Ivanov took 2nd out of lane 1, breaking the 1:40 barrier with a strong 1:39.73. NC State freshman Aiden Hayes earned 3rd with his 1:40.39, earning his first NCAA ‘A’ cut. Hayes’ Wolfpack teammate Noah Bowers took 4th with a 1:41.91.

UVA’s Josh Fong helped increase his chances of a NCAA invite by shaving three-tenths of a second off of his prelims time to take 5th in 1:42.27. NC State’s Noah Henderson (1:42.36), Georgia Tech’s Christian Ferraro (1:43.10) and Notre Dame’s Zach Smith (1:44.63) rounded out the A-final.

Yesterday’s 200 free champion, Luke Miller of NC State, had a fast swim to win the B-final. He is time of 1:41.40 would’ve finished 4th in the A-final.

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.93

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 53.01

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 53.94

Meet Record – 50.45, Katharine Berkoff (NC State), 2021

Conference Record – 49.74, Katharine Berkoff (NC State), 2021

Top 3:

Gretchen Walsh may be the fastest woman ever in the 50 back, but Katharine Berkoff hit the 50 mark first tonight, turning at 23.88 to Walsh’s 24.04, and Berkoff also outsplit Walsh on the backhalf, 25.53 to 26.08, to win her third-straight ACC title.

Berkoff’s swim also broke her own meet and ACC records, and she now moves up to the #3 performer of all time, behind only Regan Smith (49.16) and Beata Nelson (49.18).

Walsh took 2nd in 50.13, and her teammate Reilly Tiltmann touched in 3rd at 50.42, with both women also under the previous meet record.

Berkoff’s teammate Kylee Alons took 4th in 51.16, followed by UNC teammates Grace Countie (51.95) and Sophie Lindner (51.97).

Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson touched just ahead of UNC’s Greer Pattison for 7th, 52.8 to 52.29.

Men’s 100 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 44.94

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 46.37

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 47.77

Meet Record – 44.04, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

Conference Record – 43.98, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019

Top 3:

Kacper Stokowski successfully defended his ACC title in this event, earning his win as the only man to get under 45 tonight and touching in 44.74.

Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte held the lead early on, but couldn’t hold off Stokowski down the final length, and settled for 2nd in 45.19.

Those were the only two men to get under 46 after four did it in last year’s final.

Whyte’s teammate Sofianidis took 3rd in 46.02, moving up from his 6th place finish last year. Virginia Tech’s Forest Webb took 4th in 46.15 after finishing 8th last year. He touched just ahead of NC State’s Hunter Tapp (46.18).

Virginia Tech’s Samuel Tornqvist took 6th in 46.28; he’s been under 46 a couple of times this season, including in prelims. Mason Herbert of Florida State took 7th in 46.42, slipping just a bit from last year’s 5th place finish.

UVA’s Matt Brownstead was 45.83 this morning, which would’ve placed him 3rd tonight, but he was nearly a second off of that time, touching 8th in 46.78.

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.46

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:00.12

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:01.84

Meet Record – 57.22, Alexis Wenger (Virginia), 2022

Conference Record – 57.22, Alexis Wenger (Virginia), 2022

Men’s 100 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 51.59

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 52.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 54.27

Meet Record – 51.03, Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 2021

Conference Record – 51.03, Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 2021

Men’s Platform Diving – Finals

Meet Record – 523.95, Nick McCrory (Duke), 2010

Conference Record – 548.90, Nick McCrory (Duke), 2011

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:31.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:33.78

Meet Record – 3:26.26, Virginia, 2021

Conference Record – 3:24.58, NC State, 2021

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals