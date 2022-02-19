Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State Freshman Aiden Hayes Sets 17-18 NAG Record in 200 Fly at ACCs

Comments: 6

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State freshman Aiden Hayes set a new 17-18 National Age Group record in the 200 fly while swimming in the finals at the 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships tonight in Atlanta.

Hayes, who is the national high school record holder in the 100 fly, came into today with a 200 fly lifetime best of 1:41.34, which he swam as a 16 year-old in December of 2019. He’d been fairly quiet so far this season, but he did clock his 2nd-fastest time ever, a 1:42.02,  at NC State’s mid-season invite.

Today, he went 1:42.61 in this morning’s prelims to qualify for the A-final, then threw down the hammer to swim to a 1:40.39, taking 3rd place in a strong field.

It was easy to lose Hayes’ swim in the shuffle, as attention was focused on Louisville’s Nick Albiero swimming to the 2nd-fastest performance in history, but Hayes (relatively) quietly grabbed the 17-18 National Age Group record.

That mark previously stood at 1:40.67, which Luca Urlando swam in 2020. Urlando, currently a sophomore at Georgia, is racing at the SEC Championships and briefly had the fastest time in the country in the 200 fly with his 1:39.00 tonight until Albiero surpassed that with his historic 1:37.92.

Hayes doesn’t age up for another few months, so he’ll have opportunity to lower this record even further at the NCAA Championships next month.

Lifetimeswimmer
4 hours ago

Truly Great swim and CONGRATS for Aiden, but Matt Sates of Georgia, an 18 year old, swam a 1:39 tonight at SEC.

Wanna Sprite?
Reply to  Lifetimeswimmer
4 hours ago

He’s from South Africa

Lifetimeswimmer
Reply to  Wanna Sprite?
4 hours ago

Apologies! Again Great Swim and Huge Congrats Aiden. Fastest ever American at 18, faster than the GOAT Phelps. That fantastic and great accomplishment!. Best of luck at NCAA,

Robert Gibbs
Author
Reply to  Lifetimeswimmer
4 hours ago

Good point, and I’ll add that into the article, but don’t think he’d count for a USA Swimming National Age Group record. We’ll double check.

PFA
5 hours ago

Love to see this record get taken under 1:40 hopefully it happens come NC’s

Breezeway
5 hours ago

Congrats Aiden

