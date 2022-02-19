NC State Freshman Aiden Hayes Sets 17-18 NAG Record in 200 Fly at ACCs

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State freshman Aiden Hayes set a new 17-18 National Age Group record in the 200 fly while swimming in the finals at the 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships tonight in Atlanta.

Hayes, who is the national high school record holder in the 100 fly, came into today with a 200 fly lifetime best of 1:41.34, which he swam as a 16 year-old in December of 2019. He’d been fairly quiet so far this season, but he did clock his 2nd-fastest time ever, a 1:42.02, at NC State’s mid-season invite.

Today, he went 1:42.61 in this morning’s prelims to qualify for the A-final, then threw down the hammer to swim to a 1:40.39, taking 3rd place in a strong field.

It was easy to lose Hayes’ swim in the shuffle, as attention was focused on Louisville’s Nick Albiero swimming to the 2nd-fastest performance in history, but Hayes (relatively) quietly grabbed the 17-18 National Age Group record.

That mark previously stood at 1:40.67, which Luca Urlando swam in 2020. Urlando, currently a sophomore at Georgia, is racing at the SEC Championships and briefly had the fastest time in the country in the 200 fly with his 1:39.00 tonight until Albiero surpassed that with his historic 1:37.92.

Hayes doesn’t age up for another few months, so he’ll have opportunity to lower this record even further at the NCAA Championships next month.