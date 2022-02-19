Alabama Women Edge Out Tennessee To Reset SEC Record In 400 Medley Relay

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of Alabama women won their third relay in four tries on the penultimate night of finals at the 2022 SEC Championships, edging out Tennessee to break the conference record by more than half a second.

The Crimson Tide got a huge lead-off leg from Rhyan White, who won the 100 back earlier in the session, as the senior catapulted the team into a big lead with a 50.44 opening leg.

White was followed by freshman Avery Wiseman (58.02), senior Morgan Scott (51.07) and junior Cora Dupre (47.11) as they combined to win the event in a time of 3:26.64, breaking their own SEC Record of 3:27.18 set earlier this season at the Tennessee Invite. That team featured White, Wiseman, Scott and Kalia Antoniou.

Alabama’s winning time also smashed the previous SEC Championship Record of 3:28.43 set by Tennessee in 2019.

Split Comparison

One thing that really stands out about Alabama’s swim is their reaction times. Wiseman had a -.02 reaction, Scott was -.01 and Dupre was .00 for a combined -.03 on three exchanges. Compare that to Tennessee, who had a combined .90 reaction between their three takeovers.

‘Bama also combined to have a -.02 reaction in their winning 200 medley relay, with Wiseman controversially listed at -.07 (anything lower than -.03 is supposed to be a disqualification), though it was ultimately ruled a touchpad error.

In the race, the Vols were only 22 one-hundredths back of the Crimson Tide for the win, meaning Alabama essentially won the race with their exchanges, and by a wide margin. Had Alabama had the same reaction times as Tennessee, they would’ve finished in 3:27.57.

Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe threw down a blistering 49.75 split on butterfly, which put the Vols into the lead moving into the freestyle leg before Tjasa Pintar was overtaken by Dupre.