Youssef Ramadan Swims ACC Conference and Meet Record in 100 Butterfly; 44.08

Virginia Tech sophomore Youssef Ramadan broke his own ACC meet and conference record Thursday night in the 100 butterfly. Ramadan swam a final time of 44.08.

Hokies go 1-2 in the 100 Fly‼️ 🥇 Youssef Ramadan

Ramadan won the event last year touching in a time of 44.32 which broke the conference and meet record. This is the second year in a row now in which he has done so.

The time also places Ramadan with the #7 fastest performance of all-time and the #4 performer.

All-Time Performers

His previous best time of 44.32 is tied for the #12 fastest performance of all time.

Ramadan had the fastest splits tonight in the field on both the first and second 50s. He went out in a 20.44 and came back in a 23.64. He finished ahead of senior teammate Antani Ivanov who touched second in 44.73. Ramadan was just off of the pool record which Joe Schooling set back in 2016 at NCAAs with a time of 44.01.

Ramadan’s finish also set a Virginia Tech school record.

Ramadan will look to win the NCAA title this year after being disqualified in the event last year for false starting. Ivanov placed 6th in the event and will look to be in the A final again.