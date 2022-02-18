2022 MVC Champs: Liberty Howell Makes History with 13th MVC Title on Day 2

2022 MISSOURI VALLEY WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 16 – Saturday, February 19, 2022

U of Iowa Aquatic Center – Iowa City, Iowa

Defending Champion: Missouri State (5x)

Psych Sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 MVC Swimming & Diving Championships”

Live Video (YouTube)

Championship Central

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

Team Scores

Missouri State – 321 Northern Iowa – 181 Illinois State – 177 Evansville – 150 Southern Illinois – 151 Indiana State – 52 Little Rock – 131 Valparaiso – 46

Missouri State has solidified their lead through the 2nd day of the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championships, and are well on their way to a 6th consecutive conference title. Illinois State has risen to 3rd in the team standings after faltering on day 1 due to a DQ in the 200 medley relay.

Missouri State kicked off the finals session with a display of their current dominance within the conference, posting a 1-2-3 victory in the 500 free. 5th year Liberty Howell won the event in 4:49.05, making history yet again. At last year’s championships, Howell became the first swimmer in conference history to win 12 individual MVC titles in their career. With the allowance of a 5th year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Howell has now won her 13th individual MVC title, and is a perfect 13-for-13 in individual races at MVCs in her career. The Bears also got a 2nd place finish out of Vera Margula tonight (4:54.19), and a 3rd place finish from Grace Beahan (4:57.43).

MSU also picked up a win in the 50 free, where Anna Miller, another 5th year, clocked a 22.08 to clear the field by 0.63 seconds. Miller also downed the MVC meet record, as well as the conference record, both of which she previously held with the 22.29 she swam at last year’s championships. Miller swam a 22.38 in prelims, meaning she now holds the top 5 fastest performance all-time at the MVC Championships. Additionally, 22.08 is all but certainly fast enough to earn Miller an invite to NCAAs in March.

In the 200 free relay, Missouri State posted another decisive relay victory, swimming a 1:31.19, which also broke the MVC Record, which the Bears held from 2018 at 1:31.53. Jordan Wenner (23.39), Yuliya Zubina (23.05), Anna Lucas (23.08), and Anna Miller (21.67) teamed up to make break the record, and secure another relay title for MSU. Coincidentally, 21.67 is the excat split Miller swam anchoring the 200 medley relay on Wednesday night as well.

It was Illinois State’s time to shine in the 200 IM, where the Redbirds took 1st and 3rd. Madyson Morse got her hand on the wall first in an incredibly tight race with Southern Illinois freshman Celia Pulido. Pulido, primarily a backstroker, hit the back-to-breast turn 5 seconds ahead of Morse, and, astonishingly, Morse made up all of that ground on the breaststroke 50. Morse split 33.70 to Pulido’s 38.26, touching at the 150 mark in 1:32.42 to Pulido’s 1:32.23. Morse then out-split Pulido slightly on freestyle, 28.50 to 28.79. She won the race in 2:00.92, with Pulido touching 2nd in 2:01.02. Illinois State also got a 3rd-place finish out of Olivia Gonder, who clocked a 2:02.92.

Illinois State was even better in diving, where Eva Reyes won 1-meter with a final score of 300.45 points, which was 25 points higher than the 2nd-place finisher. The runner-up also happened to be a Redbird, Kamryn Blake, who scored 275.20 points.