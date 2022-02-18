WATCH: Youssef Ramadan Wins 100 Fly in ACC Record 44.08

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of Virginia women put on another show on Thursday at the ACC Championships, breaking the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 200 medley relay by 1.3 seconds.

The Cavaliers swept the day’s four swimming events to take a six point lead after day 1 and blow it up into a 100.5-point margin.

On the men’s side, an early DQ for NC State didn’t hamper their lead, which stands at 209 points with two days of racing left.

Also on the men’s side, Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan swam a 44.08 in the 100 fly to break the ACC Record.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Women

Virginia – 790.5 NC State – 690 Louisville – 547.5 Duke – 425 North Carolina – 365 Virginia Tech – 356 Notre Dame – 340 Miami (FL) – 273 Florida State – 268 Georgia Tech – 211 Pitt – 175 Boston College – 104

Men

NC State – 843.5 Louisville – 634.5 Virginia Tech – 561 Virginia – 487 Georgia Tech – 382.5 Florida State – 344 North Carolina – 332 Notre Dame – 212 Pittsburgh – 202 Duke – 187 Boston College – 115.5 Miami (FL) – 57

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Virginia – 1:31.82 NC State – 1:33.25 Florida State – 1:35.40

The Virginia Cavaliers demolished the meet, conference, American, NCAA, and U.S. Open Records, swimming the fastest time in history by over a second to kick off the night.

Considering Gretchen Walsh has been 23.0 in dual meets this season, it wasn’t surprising to see her lead off in 22.82, becoming the first woman to ever break 23 in the 50 back, and unofficially setting an American Record in the event. The difference between Walsh’s swim and the 23.70 the Cavalier got from Caroline Gmelich when they set this record last year at this meet provided most of the overall difference between the two times.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Louisville – 1:21.84 Virgina Tech – 1:22.82 Florida State – 1:23.15

The Louisville Cardinals broke the meet and conference record in this event, winning with a 1:21.84 that was faster than the time their winning time from NCAAs last year.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Top 3:

UVA’s Ella Nelson successfully defended her title in this event, lowering her own meet record from 4:02.62 to 4:02.11. Nelson finished atop a strong field that included her teammate Emma Weyant, who earned a silver medal in the long course version of this event at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Weyant finished 2nd tonight in 4:04.90.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Top 3:

Daniel Sos captured Louisville’s first ACC title in this event with a well-executed race that led to him winning by nearly a second over Virgina Tech’s Filippo Dal Maso. Sos didn’t compete last year, to focus on the Olympics for his native Hungary, and Del Maso moved up from 7th last year to 2nd.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Top 3:

Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 49.86 Kylee Alons (NC State) – 50.82 Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 50.90

Kate Douglass once again defended her titles event and shaved a bit off of her meet record from the morning the process. Douglass took it out a bit quicker tonight than she did this morning, and she said in the post-race interview that she had been experimenting with some different kick counts. Tonight, Douglass touched first in 49.86, breaking her own meet record of 49.94 from this morning.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Top 3:

Virginia Tech sophomore Youssef Ramadan also defended his title in this event, rocking a 44.08 win that makes him the #4 performer all-time, behind only Caeleb Dressel, Joe Schooling, and Tom Shields.

Hokies go 1-2 in the 100 Fly‼️ 🥇 Youssef Ramadan

🥈 Antani Ivanov pic.twitter.com/uPJTokcelw — Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving (@HokiesSwimDive) February 18, 2022

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

Top 3:

Alex Walsh of Virginia and Sarah Foley of Duke finished 1-2 for the second night in a row, duplicating 200 IM yesterday’s finish in today’s 200 free. Walsh easily won in 1:42.28, right in line with her 1:41.64 anchor leg on UVA’s 800 free relay Tuesday.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

Top 3:

No one has repeated as the champion of this event since 2016, when Simonas Bilis won his second-straight title for the Wolfpack. Tonight, the last three winners of this event were all in the A-final, so you might think that they’re be a decent chance that one of them would win. However, in one of those odd twists of fate, those three men actually finished in the bottom three spots in the A-final.

