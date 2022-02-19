2022 ACC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm)
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions
- Streaming: ACC Network
It’s been a fun week of racing, but alas, all good things must come to an end, and today is the final day of the 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.
The team title is all but settled on the men’s side, where NC State holds a commanding lead, but it’s much closer on the women’s side where UVA only has a 35.5 point advantage over NC State.
Today’s prelims will include heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and women’s platform diving, and the 1650s will take place later in the day as timed finals, with the fastest heats included as part of this evening’s session.
SCORES AFTER DAY 4
WOMEN
- Virginia – 1028.5
- NC State – 993
- Louisville – 787.5
- UNC – 553
- Duke – 534
- Virginia Tech – 460
- Notre Dame – 459
- Florida State – 401
- Miami (FL) – 336
- Georgia Tech – 274
- Pitt – 210
- Boston College – 135
MEN
- NC State – 1128.5
- Louisville – 935.5
- Virginia Tech – 790
- Virginia – 715
- Georgia Tech – 592.5
- Florida State – 504
- UNC – 432
- Pitt – 361
- Notre Dame – 326
- Duke – 275
- Boston College – 150.5
- Miami (FL) – 116
Women’s 200 Back – Prelims
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:55.05
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.11
- Meet Record – 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NC State), 2017
- Conference Record – 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NC State), 2017
Top 8:
- Reilly Tiltmann (Virginia) – 1:51.02
- Emma Atkinson (Virginia Tech) – 1:51.24
- Emma Muzzy (NC State) – 1:51.70
- Kate Moore (NC State) – 1:52.68
- Rye Ulett (Louisville) – 1:52.89
- Sophie Lindner (UNC) – 1:53.11
- Ella Bathurst (Virginia) – 1:53.64
- Paige Hetrick (Louisville) – 1:54.04
UVA and NC State matched finals swims in the first event of the day, with each team putting two women into the A-final and one in the B-final.
Reilly Tiltmann of UVA led the prelims with a 1:51.02 out of the final heat, and she’ll be joined tonight by teammate Ella Bathurst (1:53.54) in the A-final and Sophia Wilson in the B-final.
Defending champion Emma Muzzy of NC State posted the 3rd-fastest time of the morning with a 1:51.70. Teammate Kate Moore was right behind her in the rankings with a 1:52.68. The Wolfpack also got a B-final swim from Katey Lewicki.
The Louisville Cardinals also got two of the top eight spots, thanks to a a 1:52.89 from Rye Ulett (1:52.89) and a 1:54.04 from Paige Hetrick.
Virginia’s Emma Atkinson qualified 2nd overall with a 1:51.24, and UNC’s Sophie Lindner also made the top eight with a 1:53.11.
Muzzy (1st), Atkinson (4th), Tiltmann (5th) and Moore (7th) all were the A-final last year.
Men’s 200 Back – Prelims
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.81
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:45.04
- Meet Record – 1:37.71, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020
- Conference Record – 1:37.71, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020
Top 8:
- Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 1:39.63
- Samuel Tornqvist Virginia Tech) – 1:40.03
- Hunter Tapp (NC State) – 1:40.14
- Jack Aikins (Virginia) – 1:40.44
- Kacper Stokowski (NC State) – 1:41.17
- Arijus Pavilidi (Florida State) – 1:41.23
- Berke Saka (Georgia Tech) – 1:41.36
- Justin Grender (Virginia) – 1:41.43
Louisville 5th year Nick Albiero didn’t take long to make his presence known in his first ACC swim in this event. The five-time 200 fly champion seamlessly transitioned to the 200 back, posting a 1:39.63 that appears to rank him #1 in the NCAA this season. That’s also faster than the winning time from last year.
There will be a ton of turnover in this event, as only three men from last year’s A-final made it back: Virginia Tech’s Samuel Tornqvist (1:40.03), NC State’s Kacper Stokowski (1:41.17), and UVA’s Justin Grender (1:41.43).
New faces include NC State’s Hunter Tapp (1:40.14), UVA’s Jack Aikins (1:40.44), Florida State’s Arijus Pavilidi (1:41.23), and Georgia Tech’s Berke Saka (1:41.36).
It took a 1:41.43 to make the top eight today, versus a 1:42.34. Notably, defending champion Mitchell Whyte of Louisville was one of those who missed the A-fial
Women’s 100 Free – Prelims
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 48.76
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.51
- Meet Record – 46.57, Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 2019
- Conference Record – 46.20, Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 2018
Top 8:
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 47.01
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 47.07
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 47.19
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 47.67
- Grace Countie (UNC) – 47.95
- Arina Openysheva (Louisville) – 48.26
- Christina Regenauer (Louisville) – 48.44
- Annabel Crush (NC State) – 48.68
UVA’s Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh finished 1-2 this morning, with scoring times of 47.01 and 47.07 in an incredibly fast prelims. Walsh is now the 5th-fastest freshman ever in the event.
NC State matched with two A-finalist thanks to Katharine Berkoff (47.19) and Annabel Crush (48.68).
Neither Virginia nor NC State put the most women into this A-final. Instead, that honor went to Louisville, as Gabi Albiero (47.67), Arina Openysheva (48.26), Christina Regenauer (48.44) all made the top eight.
UNC’s Grace Countie (47.95) rounds out the top eight.
Men’s 100 Free – Prelims
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.71
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 42.88
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.80
- Meet Record – 41.41, Ryan Held (NC State), 2018
- Conference Record – 41.05, Ryan Held (NC State), 2018
Top 8:
- Youssef Ramadan (Virginia Tech) – 41.83
- Nyls Korstanje (NC State) – 41.99
- Matt King (Virginia) – 42.01
- Matt Brownstead (Virginia) – 42.45
- Luke Miller (NC State) – 42.55
- Murilo Sartori (Louisville) – 42.56
- Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NC State) / Connor Boyle (Virginia) – 42.59
- (tie)
Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan led the heats with a swift 41.83, securing his place in the A-final for the second straight year. Ramadan also had the fastest prelims times last year, with a. 42.27, and he finished 4th in the final. NC State’s Nyls Korstanje also makes his A-final return with a 41.99 after not competing lsat year.
The UVA men have on fire in the sprint freestyles this week, so it wasn’t surprising when they put three men into the top eight. Matt King led that group with a 42.01 after his 40.6 medley relay anchor last night. Defending champion Matt Brownstead returns with a 42.45, just a bit slower than his 42.38 from last year’s prelims. Freshman Connor Boyle popped a big lifetime best of 42.59 to also qualify..
NC State also got a total of three men into the A-final, with Luke Miller (42.55) and Bartosz Piszczorowicz (42.59) joining Korstanje.
Last year’s runner-up, Abdelrahman Elaraby, missed the A-final after going 42.98 this morning, but his Louisville teammate Murilo Sartori qualified with a 42.56.
NC State had a total of five scorers (3/2/0), while UVA (3/0/1) and Louisville (1/2/1) each have four, setting up what should be a thrilling 400 free relay to cap off tonight’s session.
Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.58
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 2:10.37
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.97
- Meet Record – 2:04.34, Emma Reaney (Notre Dame), 2014
- Conference Record – 2:03.14, Kate Douglass (Virginia), 2022
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2:05.11
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 2:06.51
- Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:07.05
- Alexis Wenger (Virgina) – 2:07.27
- Andrea Podmanikova (NC State) – 2:08.16
- Anna Keating (Virginia) 2:08.65
- Sarah Foley (Duke) -2:09.05
- Heather Maccausland (NC State) – 2:09.20
It’ll be a clash of the Titans tonight in this event, with seven of the top eight women coming from either Virginia or NC State.
UVA’s Alex Walsh was the top qualifier with a 2:05.11, hitting a lifetime best out of the very first heat. Teammates Ella Nelson (2:06.51), Alexis Wenger (2:07.27) and Anna Keating (2:08.65). All except Walsh swam in last year’s A-final.
NC State will bring back two swimmers from last year’s A-final: defending champion Sophie Hansson, who went 2:07.07 this morning, and runner-up Andrea Podmanikova (2:08.16). Heather Maccausland (2:09.20) also qualified for the Wolfpack, and Duke’s Sarah Foley (2:09.05) also makes the A-final once again.
Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.28
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:58.43
- Meet Record – 1:51.26, Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 2021
- Conference Record – 1:50.79, Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019
Top 8:
- Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech) – 1:52.97
- Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech) – 1:53.05
- Denis Petrashov (Louisville) – 1:53.38
- AJ Pouch (Virginia Tech) – 1:53.39
- Josh Bottelberghe (Notre Dame) – 1:53.69
- Keith Myburgh (Virginia Tech) – 1:54.29
- Rafal Kusto (NC State) – 1:54.40
- Max Iida (Virginia) – 1:54.60
Conference record-holder Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech led the way this morning with a 1:52.97 out of heat three.
He’ll face off against a group that includes Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti, who qualified 2nd, just behind Pumputis, with a 1:53.05. The Hokies’ breaststroke group came on strong this morning, as AJ Pouch (1:53.39) and Keith Myburgh (1:54.29) also qualified for the A-final. That should go a long way towards holding off UVA in the battle for third in the team standings.
Two freshmen made the top eight: Louisville’s Denis Petrashov (1:53.38) and Virginia’s Max Iida (1:54.60).
Josh Bottelberghe of Notre Dame returns to the A-final after going 1:53.69, and NC State’s Rafal Kusto (1:54.40) made it as well.
This was a bit of a bizarre morning for this event, though. It only took a 1:54.60 to make the top eight, versus a 1:54.14 last year, and yet four men from last year’s A-final didn’t make it back.
That list includes the defending champion, Evgenii Somov of Louisville. He swam a 1:55.06 this morning to qualify 12th after clocking a 1:53.41 in last year’s prelims. Pitt’s Cooper Van Der Laan (1:55.69 this morning, 4th last year), and Virginia’s Noah Nichols (1:54.92 this morning, 5th last year) made the B-final, while UNC’s Valdas Abaliksta faded to 32nd.
UVA’s Casey Storch finished 9th for the second straight year, going 1:54.86 this morning.
Women’s Platform Diving – Prelims
- Meet Record – 364.70, Katrina Young (Florid State), 2014
- Conference Record – 367,20, Britany Viola (Miami), 2008
Denis Petrashov is listed as a Junior on heat sheets I believe
Day 5 High/Mid/Low
WOMEN
200 Back
NCSU – 2/1/0 3/3
UVA – 2/1/0 3/3
LOU – 2/0/0 2/2
UNC – 1/1/1 3/3
VT – 1/1/1 3/5
100 Free
NCSU – 2/1/0 3/3
UVA – 2/1/1 4/4
LOU – 3/0/1 4/4
UNC – 1/1/2 4/7
VT – 0/2/0 2/7
200 Breast
NCSU – 3/1/1 5/5
UVA – 4/0/0 4/4
LOU – 0/3/1 4/6
UNC – 0/3/1 4/5
VT – 0/0/0 0/1
1650 Free (total entries, since timed final)
NCSU – 3
UVA – 2
LOU – 3
UNC – 0
VT – 3
TOTAL: high/mid/low – Total finals/Total Swims
Let’s Go Pitt! Let’s Go Pitt! Let’s Go Home Pitt! Best day of the meet and this is not acceptable. I believe the swimmers are giving 100% effort, but either they don’t have the talent or aren’t being coached at the ACC level. Competing against D2 and D3 teams doesn’t get you ready to race in the ACC.
After the morning ups & downs are locked in, that 1 free then 2 breast closed a door.
It’s all over but the shoutin – Lady Hoos repeat.
Men’s meet – best mens conference meet ever in the ACC. Congrats to the Pack. Just crazy good meet all around. Four top 10 NCAA teams, and also Yellow Jackets swarming. These are the good old days for ACC swimming.
That NCAA 400 free relay is one record UVA likely won’t get (and Stanford’s 800 free record is SAFE as hell of course). And to think Cal could have been a second faster with Abbey 100%.
I would not bet against UVA, the average split for the current Cal record 3:06.98 is 46.74. Let’s say Douglass will anchor at 46.25, Gretchen will lead off at 46.75, Alex splits 47, requiring 4th swimmer to split 46.95 to break the record. Based on how Alex performed in this meet high 46 split is possible. I would go with Tiltmann as the 4th swimmer instead of Cuomo, I think she has more upside in 100. 200 back is the first race in a session so she will have more time to recover. Will it happen? I do not know, but it is possible.
Mens 400 FR tonite will be one of best races of meet – of top 4 teams, over half the relay splits will likely be sub 42.
My guess is NCS puts up all 4 legs under 42. UVa has a shot too, but either Aikin or Lamb will need a superhero leg to make that happen. Louisville & VaTech will both have at least 2 sup 42 splits.
If you ain’t burnin fast, well, you get dropped, son.
There’s a good chance that Louisville, NC State, and Virginia could each have all four legs under 42, depending on how they structure the relays.
Old school Crazy Eddie TV commercials relays.
INSANE.
Small edit for Men’s 100 Free:
NCS – 3/2/0
VA – 3/0/1
VT – 1/0/2
Lou – 1/2/1
There are 3 kinds of people in the world: Those that can count and those that can’t
Does David Curtiss swim a 3rd event?
He swam the 100 back yesterday and finished out of scoring range.
He has that Robin Leamy DNA. Fast as sin in the 50, then come on baby finish that 100 while blowing an engine on the last turn. He will work his way to being a top 100 guy, but he is a 50 guy. A drag racer. Speed. Just hot, dirty, nasty speed.