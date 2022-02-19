2022 Women’s B1G Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Scores Thru Day 3

Ohio State 877 Michigan 810 Indiana 782 Wisconsin 681 Minnesota 595.5 Northwestern 583.5 Rutgers 330 Purdue 289/ Penn St 289 Tie Nebraska 288 Illinois 161 Iowa 134

Ohio State expanded their lead over Michigan and Indiana yesterday. It looks as if the battle may now be between Michigan and Indiana for second. Minnesota and Northwestern also seem to be in a battle for fifth, and Purdue, Penn State, and Nebraska are in a very close battle for eighth.

Although Ohio State placed more swimmers into the A final, based on this morning’s finishes, Michigan would have actually outscored Ohio State by 0.5 points.

Based on this morning’s projections, Indiana would have scored exactly 100 points less than Michigan. If the score tonight is close to what it was this morning, it looks as if Michigan will be able to secure a second place finish.

It also looks like the battle for fifth place will be tight between Northwestern and Minnesota as Minnesota had a 12 point lead last night, but Northwestern is projected to score 37 more points than the Gophers tonight based on this morning’s swims.

A big difference maker tonight may be that there are three swimmers entered into the 1650 freestyle with no entry time. This means that they are the lowest seeds and were not counted into any of the ups/mids/downs. The three swimmers are Kathryn Ackerman of Michigan, Ashley Strouse of Northwestern, and Courtney Marlin of Penn State. Another big difference maker may be the diving events.

DAY 2- UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving 1650 Free (based on seeds) Ohio State 9/6/1 2/1/0 2/1/1 2/0/0 2/1/0 0/0/0 1/3/0 Wisconsin 7/9/1 2/1/1 1/2/0 1/1/0 2/2/0 0/0/0 1/3/0 Michigan 8/4/4 1/3/0 2/1/1 1/0/1 2/0/2 0/0/0 2/0/0 Northwestern 7/3/2 1/1/0 2/1/0 2/1/1 1/0/0 0/0/0 1/0/1 Indiana 6/3/3 1/1/1 0/1/2 2/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 3/0/0 Minnesota 2/7/6 0/1/3 1/1/1 0/3/1 1/1/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 Penn State 1/1/3 1/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 Nebraska 0/4/9 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/2/1 0/1/2 0/0/0 0/1/3 Purdue 0/2/4 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/2/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 Rutgers 0/1/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 Illinois 0/0/5 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/2

Scored Prelims (not including 1650)

1. Michigan: 253.5 2. Ohio State: 253.0 3. Wisconsin: 241.5 4. Northwestern: 202.0 5. Minnesota: 165.0 6. Indiana: 143.5 7. Nebraska: 73.0 8. Penn State: 49.0 9. Purdue: 38.5 10. Rutgers: 18.0 11. Illinois: 11.0

Scored Prelims + Day 3 Scores