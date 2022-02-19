Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: Yale and Penn Battle for 2nd Place

Comments: 4

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Brown had another strong morning, gaining 20 spots in Day 4 finals. Yale and Penn, locked in a tight battle for second place, each scored 9 A-final slots. Harvard came away with 13 A splashes, including 6 in of the top-8 in tonight’s diving event.

Princeton, Columbia, and Cornell have underperformed to the tune of -113, -109, and -184 points, respectively. The Tigers will be excluded from the top-three teams for the first time since 1996.

Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 4 (Including 1650 free seedings and diving)

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 4 10 6 20
Columbia 2 5 8 15
Cornell 2 3 9 14
Dartmouth 2 3 5 10
Harvard 13 9 1 23
Penn 9 8 2 19
Princeton 7 5 5 17
Yale 9 5 8 22

1650 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 2 2 1 5
Columbia 0 0 1 1
Cornell 0 1 0 1
Dartmouth 0 2 1 3
Harvard 1 1 0 2
Penn 3 2 0 5
Princeton 2 0 2 4
Yale 0 0 2 2

200 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 2 1 3
Columbia 2 0 2 4
Cornell 0 1 3 4
Dartmouth 0 1 1 2
Harvard 1 3 0 4
Penn 1 0 1 2
Princeton 2 0 0 2
Yale 2 1 0 3

100 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 2 0 2
Columbia 0 1 2 3
Cornell 0 1 1 2
Dartmouth 1 0 1 2
Harvard 1 1 1 3
Penn 2 0 0 2
Princeton 1 2 1 4
Yale 3 1 2 6

200 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 1 1 3
Columbia 0 1 2 3
Cornell 0 0 3 3
Dartmouth 0 0 2 2
Harvard 2 1 0 3
Penn 2 3 0 5
Princeton 1 1 0 2
Yale 2 1 0 3

200 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 2 1 4
Columbia 0 2 1 3
Cornell 0 0 2 2
Dartmouth 1 0 0 1
Harvard 2 1 0 3
Penn 1 2 0 3
Princeton 1 1 1 3
Yale 2 0 0 2

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 1 2 3
Columbia 0 1 0 1
Cornell 2 0 0 2
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 6 2 0 8
Penn 0 1 1 2
Princeton 0 1 1 2
Yale 0 2 4 6

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Projected Score Versus Psych
Brown 619 313 932 -39
Columbia 480.5 205 685.5 -184.5
Cornell 340 186 526 -109
Dartmouth 411 156 567 +173
Harvard 956.5 565 1521.5 +106.5
Penn 810 414.5 1224.5 +72
Princeton 756 333.5 1089.5 -113
Yale 821 406 1227 +28

 

hypermobile ankles
2 hours ago

disappointing for princeton. looks like they didn’t even fill a full ivy team this year – wonder if just a consequence of the pandemic?

Lret Bungaard
Reply to  hypermobile ankles
36 minutes ago

No— I believe a handful of people on the women’s team decided to quit due to reasons unrelated to the pandemic. Quite a shame.

insider
Reply to  hypermobile ankles
25 minutes ago

Lots of women have quit due to conflicts with the coaching staff/toxic culture. Unfortunately, the storm has been brewing for awhile and doesn’t seem close to stopping now. Big changes need to be made to the program or else it’s going to continue moving downhill….even alumni are concerned

privatesnapstoriesaren'tprivate
2 hours ago

holy efff Harvard makes Princeton sick

