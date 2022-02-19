2022 Women’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: Yale and Penn Battle for 2nd Place

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Brown had another strong morning, gaining 20 spots in Day 4 finals. Yale and Penn, locked in a tight battle for second place, each scored 9 A-final slots. Harvard came away with 13 A splashes, including 6 in of the top-8 in tonight’s diving event.

Princeton, Columbia, and Cornell have underperformed to the tune of -113, -109, and -184 points, respectively. The Tigers will be excluded from the top-three teams for the first time since 1996.

Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 4 (Including 1650 free seedings and diving)

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 4 10 6 20 Columbia 2 5 8 15 Cornell 2 3 9 14 Dartmouth 2 3 5 10 Harvard 13 9 1 23 Penn 9 8 2 19 Princeton 7 5 5 17 Yale 9 5 8 22

1650 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 2 1 5 Columbia 0 0 1 1 Cornell 0 1 0 1 Dartmouth 0 2 1 3 Harvard 1 1 0 2 Penn 3 2 0 5 Princeton 2 0 2 4 Yale 0 0 2 2

200 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 1 3 Columbia 2 0 2 4 Cornell 0 1 3 4 Dartmouth 0 1 1 2 Harvard 1 3 0 4 Penn 1 0 1 2 Princeton 2 0 0 2 Yale 2 1 0 3

100 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 0 2 Columbia 0 1 2 3 Cornell 0 1 1 2 Dartmouth 1 0 1 2 Harvard 1 1 1 3 Penn 2 0 0 2 Princeton 1 2 1 4 Yale 3 1 2 6

200 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 1 3 Columbia 0 1 2 3 Cornell 0 0 3 3 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 2 1 0 3 Penn 2 3 0 5 Princeton 1 1 0 2 Yale 2 1 0 3

200 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 2 1 4 Columbia 0 2 1 3 Cornell 0 0 2 2 Dartmouth 1 0 0 1 Harvard 2 1 0 3 Penn 1 2 0 3 Princeton 1 1 1 3 Yale 2 0 0 2

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 1 2 3 Columbia 0 1 0 1 Cornell 2 0 0 2 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 6 2 0 8 Penn 0 1 1 2 Princeton 0 1 1 2 Yale 0 2 4 6

Projected Standings