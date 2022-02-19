2022 Women’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: Yale and Penn Battle for 2nd Place

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Brown had another strong morning, gaining 20 spots in Day 4 finals. Yale and Penn, locked in a tight battle for second place, each scored 9 A-final slots. Harvard came away with 13 A splashes, including 6 in of the top-8 in tonight’s diving event.
Princeton, Columbia, and Cornell have underperformed to the tune of -113, -109, and -184 points, respectively. The Tigers will be excluded from the top-three teams for the first time since 1996.
Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 4 (Including 1650 free seedings and diving)
disappointing for princeton. looks like they didn’t even fill a full ivy team this year – wonder if just a consequence of the pandemic?
No— I believe a handful of people on the women’s team decided to quit due to reasons unrelated to the pandemic. Quite a shame.
Lots of women have quit due to conflicts with the coaching staff/toxic culture. Unfortunately, the storm has been brewing for awhile and doesn’t seem close to stopping now. Big changes need to be made to the program or else it’s going to continue moving downhill….even alumni are concerned
holy efff Harvard makes Princeton sick