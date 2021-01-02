To see all of the 2020 award winners, click here.

2020 U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year: Lilly King

No woman in the International Swimming League (ISL) is more dominant than Lilly King. Though 2 of King’s 3-event win streaks were snapped during the 2020 ISL season she is still the most successful individual performer in the two years the league has existed with a total of 31 individual victories and only 3 individual losses.

Let’s break that down.

Event Wins Losses 50 Breast 8 2 100 Breast 10 0 200 Breast 9 1 50 Skins* 4 0

*This counts for the final heat of the skins races only and not the 1st and 2nd qualification rounds in which the top-4 and top-2 swimmers advance.

King was undefeated in all three breaststroke races during the 2019 ISL season and remained undefeated in 2020 in the 100 breast. Non-freestyle skins were introduced to the ISL lineup in 2020 and depending on the winner of the 400 medley relay they are not always breaststroke. However, every time King has had the opportunity to compete in the 50 breaststroke skins competition she has won the all-important 3rd and final heat.

King did not break any individual World Records in 2020, though she did climb the all-time ranks in each the 50, 100, and 200. With the ISL season complete, King ranks 2nd all-time in the 50 breaststroke, 3rd all-time in the 100 SCM breaststroke, and 4th all-time in the 200 SCM breaststroke. Among American performers, King lives up to her name and lowered the American Records in both the 50 breast (28.77) and 100 breast (1:02.50) in 2020. In fact, King broke the American Record twice in the 50 breaststroke during the ISL season. King also swam the fastest 200 breaststroke of any American woman since Rebecca Soni set the mark in 2009.

The all-American quartet of Olivia Smoliga, King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Erika Brown blasted a new World Record in the 400 medley relay in the ISL Grand Final, posting a 3:44.52. King delivered a 1:02.40 on the breaststroke, which is the fastest split of all time according to the USA Swimming database.

King finished the ISL season ranked 2nd among all swimmers in the MVP standings and left Budapest with $254,000 of prize money, 2nd only to Caeleb Dressel. King was named the MVP of Match 1, the 2nd MVP of 8, the 3rd MVP of Match Semifinal #2, and the 2nd MVP again of the Grand Final.

Further illustrating her sheer domination in breaststroke, King finished the season with a total of 102.5 jackpot points, the 3rd-highest in the league behind Dressel and LA’s Ryan Murphy. Smoliga ranked 2nd among all women in jackpot points with 61 points stolen from other swimmers.

In March, King put up a 1:05.74 in the 100 LCM breaststroke and a 2:22.95 in the 200 LCM breaststroke, finishing 2020 ranked 1st and 3rd in each event, respectively.

Honorable Mentions

In no particular order.