ISL 2020 Final Jackpot Analysis: 6 Events Had Jackpots In Every Meet

Thanks to SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin for compiling this season’s jackpot data.

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE

The 2020 ISL season has wrapped, and we’re taking a deeper dive into the season’s major rule change – jackpot margins.

As a reminder, jackpot margins are times set for each event. If the winner beats any or all of the other seven swimmers by that margin, the winner steals the points of the other swimmer(s). You can read more about the system and see the time margins here.

Jackpot Points By Team

The league champion Cali Condors were by far the most aided by jackpots. Their top-end talent across the board in women’s events – and in Caeleb Dressel‘s events on the men’s side – provided the opportunity for almost 400 jackpot points. Meanwhile the Condors lost only 111 to jackpot.

A few notable standouts:

Most points gained: Cali Condors (379)

Most points lost: Aqua Centurions (-221)

Highest net points: Cali Condors (268)

Of the four finalist teams, the LA Current were the only ones not ranked in the top three league-wide for net jackpot points. LA lost almost as many points as they gained to jackpot over the season.

The order very nearly mirrors the ultimate season standings. The two teams most hurt by jackpots were the two teams missing the postseason. The next two lowest were the bottom finishers in each semifinal. LA finishing behind Iron and Tokyo here is really the only anomaly.

Team Net Points Gained Points Lost CAC 268 379 -111 ENS 139 303 -164 LON 29.5 146 -116.5 TOK 28.5 94 -65.5 IRO 18 205 -187 LAC 16 182.5 -166.5 TOR -99.5 81.5 -181 NYB -107.5 90 -197.5 DCT -128 14 -142 AQC -138 83 -221

Jackpot Points By Swimmer

Here’s a look at how many point each individual swimmer stole or had stolen from them. Only three swimmers had triple-digit stolen points.

It’s also worth noting that the swimmers at the bottom of this list didn’t necessarily perform poorly. Many were called upon to fill out a lineup in an off-event, as teams were ultimately better off swimming someone with almost 100% certainty of getting jackpotted (and ending up with zero points) than taking a penalty for leaving a lane open or missing a cutoff time and losing points.

Name Jackpot Points DRESSEL Caeleb 119.5 MURPHY Ryan 107.5 KING Lilly 102.5 SAKCI Emre 85.5 SMOLIGA Olivia 61 HAUGHEY Siobhan 58 GASTALDELLO Beryl 55.5 SANTOS Nicholas 52.5 SJOSTROM Sarah 46.5 KOCH Marco 45 SZABO Szebasztian 44 SHYMANOVICH Ilya 37 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi 37 SHIELDS Tom 36.5 le CLOS Chad 32 TOUSSAINT Kira 29 OHASHI Yui 26 MASSE Kylie 26 MARGALIS Melanie 26 NELSON Beata 24 FLICKINGER Hali 23 PILATO Benedetta 21 MANAUDOU Florent 19 KAWECKI Radoslaw 19 GUIDO Guilherme 19 BRATTON Lisa 19 SEEBOHM Emily 18 PEATY Adam 18 RAPSYS Danas 17 PICKREM Sydney 16.5 HASEGAWA Suzuka 15 WATTEL Marie 14 WASICK Kasia 14 DIENER Christian 13 WOG Kelsey 12 WOOD Abbie 11.5 WEITZEIL Abbey 11.5 RYLOV Evgeny 11.5 SMITH Leah 11 ATKINSON Alia 11 SHKURDAI Anastasiya 10 HEEMSKERK Femke 9.5 BLUME Pernille 9.5 HAGINO Kosuke 9 BANIC Madeline 8.5 CIEPLUCHA Tessa 8 ANDERSON Freya 7 MARTINENGHI Nicolo 5 IRIE Ryosuke 5 HEINTZ Philip 5 HANNIS Molly 5 SCOTT Duncan 4 HOSSZU Katinka 4 HENIQUE Melanie 4 HAAS Townley 3.5 WANG Eddie 3 PRIGODA Kirill 3 MUREZ Andi 3 KOLESNIKOV Kliment 3 DEAN Tom 3 CARRARO Martina 3 AUBOCK Felix 3 APPLE Zach 3 SPAJARI Pedro 2 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo 2 KAWAMOTO Takeshi 2 DUMONT Valentine 2 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo 2 RYAN Shane 1.5 GROTHE Zane 1.5 DAHLIA Kelsi 1.5 MOROZOV Vladimir 1 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro 1 MAJCHRZAK Kacper 0.5 KISIL Yuri 0.5 JACKSON Tate 0.5 HAYDEN Brent 0.5 van VLIET Tamara 0 de BOER Thom 0 WHITTLE Jacob 0 VAN ROON Valerie 0 TANDY Bradley 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe 0 SHIOURA Shinri 0 SCHEFFER Fernando 0 SATO Aya 0 SANTOS Leonardo 0 SANTOS Gabriel 0 SAKAI Natsumi 0 QUAH Ting Wen 0 PIERONI Blake 0 PERRY Kylee 0 PELLEGRINI Federica 0 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna 0 NAKAMURA Katsumi 0 McLAY Scott 0 McKEE Anton 0 MIZUNUMA Naoki 0 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim 0 LIMA Felipe 0 KRASNYKH Alexander 0 KOZELSKY Lindsey 0 HOPKIN Anna 0 HOPE Lucy 0 HONDA Tomoru 0 HINDLEY Isabella 0 GRASSI Santiago 0 FISCH Claire 0 FERREIRA Marco 0 CORREIA Breno 0 BECKER Bowe 0 ANDRUSENKO Veronika 0 SCHMITT Allison -0.5 MIGNON Clement -0.5 SMITH Rebecca -1 SMITH Giles -1 SMALL Meghan -1 SHEVTSOV Sergey -1 SELISKAR Andrew -1 SANTANA Matheus -1 SAHNOUNE Oussama -1 RASMUS Claire -1 PROUD Ben -1 OTTESEN Jeanette -1 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie -1 MATSUI Kosuke -1 MACHEKIN Artyom -1 LITCHFIELD Max -1 KOSEKI Yasuhiro -1 HOWARD Robert -1 GREENBANK Luke -1 GEER Margo -1 GALAT Bethany -1 FRATUS Bruno -1 CLOGG Elliot -1 CLAREBURT Lewis -1 BURCHILL Veronica -1 AOKI Tomomi -1 KUSCH Marius -1.5 ANDISON Bailey -1.5 WIERLING Damian -2 TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra -2 TERAMURA Miho -2 SOMA Ai -2 SCOZZOLI Fabio -2 QUINTERO Cristian -2 POPRAWA Michal -2 LOY Andrew -2 LAUKKANEN Jenna -2 KUBOVA Simona -2 KAPAS Boglarka -2 GLINTA Robert -2 CHRISTOU Apostolos -2 BRO Signe -2 BILQUIST Amy -2 BAQLAH Khader -2 HINDS Natalie -2.5 GKOLOMEEV Kristian -2.5 SMITH Brendon -3 SHIRAI Rio -3 SHIMIZU Sakiko -3 PEBLEY Jacob -3 NIKOLAEV Mark -3 NEAL Lia -3 MACK Linnea -3 LOVEMORE Tayla -3 LEVEAUX Amaury -3 KOBORI Yuki -3 KENNEDY Madison -3 DELOOF Catie -3 CONCEICAO Jhennifer -3 BROWN Erika -3 BARKSDALE Emma -3 AOKI Reona -3 ANDERSON Haley -3 RULE Remedy -3.5 CHIMROVA Svetlana -3.5 CASTIGLIONI Arianna -3.5 THORMEYER Markus -4 TELEGDY Adam -4 SAMY Mohamed -4 RICHARDS Matthew -4 RESS Justin -4 IGARASHI Chihiro -4 HALL Candice -4 GREENE Darragh -4 BECKMANN Emilie -4 ANDREW Michael -4 TIMMERS Pieter -4.5 SWITKOWSKI Jan -4.5 SURKOVA Arina -4.5 SKIERKA Jakub -4.5 KAMENEVA Maria -4.5 DELOOF Ali -4.5 PERIBONIO Tomas -5 MARSH Alyssa -5 HULKKO Ida -5 GREVERS Matt -5 GASSON Helena -5 DRESSEL Sherridon -5 CLARK Imogen -5 CHERUTI Meiron -5 APOSTALON Anika -5 WEST Harriet -5.5 IMAI Runa -5.5 BASSETO Guilherme -5.5 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail -6 TETZLOFF Aly -6 STEWART Kendyl -6 SATO Shoma -6 PAPASTAMOS Apostolos -6 LAZOR Annie -6 BILIS Simonas -6 STJEPANOVIC Velimir -6.5 OLIVEIRA Larissa -7 McHUGH Conner -7 MIRESSI Alessandro -7 MELO Luiz Altamir -7 LICON Will -7 HANSSON Louise -7 GINGRICH Leah -7 EGOROVA Anna -7 DAWSON Kathleen -7 CIESLAK Marcin -7 LELLIOTT Jay -7.5 KESELY Ajna -7.5 GORBENKO Anastasia -7.5 DEMLER Kathrin -7.5 DAVIES Georgia -7.5 COLEMAN Michelle -7.5 CHADWICK Michael -7.5 WILLMOTT Aimee -8 VERRASZTO David -8 VAZAIOS Andreas -8 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia -8 McLAUGHLIN Katie -8 GUY James -8 TCHORZ Alicja -8.5 ROONEY Maxime -8.5 KONOPKA REID Katrina -8.5 ULYETT Jocelyn -9 SZARANEK Mark -9 STUPIN Max -9 PASYNKOV Daniil -9 MEYNEN Julie -9 LUDLOW Danica -9 HEIDTMANN Jacob -9 GREENSLADE Kathryn -9 FINK Nic -9 FESIKOV Sergey -9 FERTEL Kelly -9 BENTZ Gunnar -9 ALMEIDA Brandonn -9 USTINOVA Daria S -10 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius -10 HIBBOTT Holly -10 GALYER Ali -10 DRAKOU Theodora -10 DEVINE Abrahm -10 PRATT Cole -10.5 VASEY Sarah -11 SMITH Kierra -11 RENSHAW Molly -11 PILHATSCH Caroline -11 HARVEY Mary-Sophie -11 BURIAN Katalin -11 LANZA Vini -11.5 DARRAGH Mackenzie -11.5 ZEVINA Daria -12 USTINOVA Daria K -12 SANTI Fabio -12 PRENOT Josh -12 LARGE Emily -12 HARTING Zach -12 GOVOROV Andriy -12 GOLDING Chloe -12 KNOX Finlay -12.5 ZIRK Kregor -13 ZHILKIN Andrey -13 FINNERTY Ian -13 COPE Thomas -13 OVERHOLT Emily -14 TUCKER Miranda -14.5 UGOLKOVA Maria -15 SEBASTIAN Julia -15 BLACK Haley -15 de DEUS Leonardo -16 CARTER Dylan -16 SARGENT Makayla -17 PERSSON Erik -17 ORSI Marco -17 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna -17 WADDELL Tevyn -17.5 RIVOLTA Matteo -18 KLENZ Ramon -18 MEDEIROS Etiene -19 ESCOBEDO Emily -19 BRUCE Tain -19 TOUMARKIN Yakov -20 LITCHFIELD Joe -20.5 CORDES Kevin -21 STEWART Coleman -22 LARSON Breeja -22 HVAS Tomoe -22 MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon -22.5 GUNES Viktoriya -24 VERRASZTO Evelyn -26.5 WILBY James -28.5 MURDOCH Ross -29

Jackpots By Event

Here’s a breakdown by event. The first column shows how often a jackpot occurred in that event.

One really notable standout piece here: in six different events, we saw a jackpot every single time the event was swum across all 13 ISL meets. That suggests that either the league was relatively shallow in that event, or there were enough top-end standouts to have a jackpot candidate in every meet.

The events that had a jackpot in every single swim this year: men’s 50 fly, men’s 200 back, women’s 50 breast, women’s 200 back, women’s 400 IM, and women’s 50 free.

The second column tracks how often we saw a jackpot of at least 4 points. In an individual event, that would mean jackpotting at least the bottom three swimmers. In a relay, it would mean jackpotting at least the bottom two teams.

The third column tracks how often we saw a jackpot of at least 10 points. In an individual event, that would mean jackpotting at least half the field (the bottom four or more). In a relay, that would require jackpotting the bottom three.

The last two colums track the total points stolen across the season in that event, and then the average number of points jackpotted per time the event was swum. (Swims where no one hit a jackpot margin would count as zeroes in that average).