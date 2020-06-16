ISL To Introduce ‘Jackpot Times’ – Point Stealing For Blowout Wins

The 2020-2021 International Swimming League season will introduce “jackpot times” that allow teams to steal points for winning a race by a wide margin.

Here’s how the jackpot times will work: each “jackpot time” is effectively a winning margin. If a swimmer beats someone else in their event by a certain amount of time, the winner steals the loser’s points. Here are a few examples of how this could play out:

Scenario 1: Partial jackpot. Hurting for a breaststroker, an ISL team drafts SwimSwam writer Jared Anderson to swim the 100 breast. Adam Peaty beats Anderson by more than 1.05 seconds. (Not that much more than 1.05, though. It really could have gone either way.) Peaty gets the points for winning the event (9 points under the current scoring format). But because Peaty hit the jackpot margin over Anderson’s time, he also gets Anderson’s points (1 point for a very respectable 8th place).

The jackpot times are also in effect for relays, with a winning relay able to steal points from losing relays if the winning margin is bigger than the jackpot time. Theoretically, a really dominant swimmer could earn up to 37 points in an individual event (with a total jackpot sweep), a dominant relay could earn 74 points with a total jackpot, and a total jackpot in a skin event could earn 80 points.

There have also been hints this spring that the ISL plans to broaden its skins races to include non-free strokes, rather than only the 50 free as they were last year. There have been no details yet, though, on how that will work in 2020-2021.

Here are the jackpot times (in seconds) for the 2020-2021 ISL season:

Note: jackpot times appear to be based on 4% of the standing world record in each event.

Men Women Mixed 50 free 0.85 0.95 100 free 1.8 2.05 200 free 4 4.5 400 free 8.5 9.4 50 back 0.9 1.05 100 back 2 2.2 200 back 4.3 4.8 50 breast 1.05 1.15 100 breast 2.25 2.5 200 breast 5 5.4 50 fly 0.9 1.05 100 fly 2 2.2 200 fly 4.4 4.8 100 IM 2.05 2.3 200 IM 4.4 4.9 400 IM 9.4 10.4 4×100 free relay 9 10 10 4×100 medley relay 10 11

The jackpot times should reward teams with a clear standout in one event, and will further punish teams that can’t fill both entry spots with solid contenders in a given event. The ISL will still continue to have penalty points too – those are negative points eaten by a team when a swimmer (a) swims slower than a set ‘benchmark’ time, (b) is disqualified or does not finish an event, or (c) does not show up for their event.

How Would Jackpot Times Have Affected 2019?

SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin ran some numbers to see how this extra scoring wrinkle would have affected last year’s season. The jackpot margin appears to be based on 4% of the world record in each event. Per Barry’s numbers:

Individual Jackpots would have been hit 170 times over the 2019 season. That’s a huge majority of the 210 total individual events in last ISL season. (There are 30 individual events per meet, with seven meets across the season).

times over the 2019 season. That’s a huge majority of the total individual events in last ISL season. (There are 30 individual events per meet, with seven meets across the season). Jackpots would have been hit in every single relay event last year: 35 jackpots in 35 relay events . The ultimate outcome of this might be to force the weaker teams to split their relays, trying to keep their B relay within the jackpot margin to avoid losing all their points.

. Jackpot times would have dramatically helped overall season scoring for the top three ISL teams, and would have hurt the remaining five:

Overall season scoring change with jackpots retroactively applied:

Cali Condors: +166.5

London Roar: +139.5

Energy Standard: +122

LA Current: -34.5

Iron: -35.5

DC Trident: -79

Aqua Centurions: -130.5

NY Breakers: -148.5

The biggest individual point gains across the season if jackpot rules had applied:

124.5: DRESSEL Caeleb CAC

107.5: ATHERTON Minna LON

68.0: SJOSTROM Sarah ENS

53.0: KING Lilly CAC

46.0: GUIDO Guilherme LON

42.0: MANAUDOU Florent ENS

33.0: GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC

33.0: le CLOS Chad ENS

29.5: CAMPBELL Cate LON

21.0: SETO Daiya ENS

Of course, this data is somewhat skewed by its hypothetical nature – if the jackpot rules were in place, it’s likely we’d see lineups and roster makeups change to account for the jackpot scoring. With two new teams entering the league, we should see each team get somewhat thinner for the 2020-2021 season, and it appears some or all of the teams have assembled rosters already, though only a few have published rosters or had names leak.

The jackpot scoring could have a huge impact on roster construction and team building down the road, though, when teams can fully account for the jackpot system in assembling their rosters.