Iowa Picks Up 2021 Verbal Commitment from Canada’s Catherine Minic

Catherine Minic from Grande Prairie in Alberta, Canada, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Iowa beginning in the fall of 2021. Minic attends Charles Spencer High School and trains with the Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club where she specializes in butterfly. In an interview with Gordon Anderson of The Daily Herald Tribune, Minic said, “I’m so excited because it was such a long process to decide where I wanted to go, but I really wanted to go to Iowa because (the school has) everything I need. I know I am going to get the best treatment, the best coaches. I hope what I do there will allow me to go further in swimming and accomplish all the goals I want to achieve.”

Minic competed at the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships last July in free, fly, and IM events. She came in 5th in the 200m free, 10th in the 800m free, 3rd in the 3K, 2nd in the 100m fly and 200m fly, 5th in the 200m IM, and 4th in the 400m IM and scored PBs in the 200 free, 3K, and 100 fly. At the Edmonton Open in February, she showed her versatility by finaling in the 100m free (7th), 1500m free (6th), 100m back (3rd), 100m breast (16th), 50m fly (3rd), 100m fly (2nd), 200m fly (1st), 200m IM (2nd), and 400m IM (1st). She went lifetime bests in the 100 back, 50 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY)

100m fly – 1:01.96 (54.55)

200m fly – 2:16.52 (2:00.46)

200m IM – 2:20.76 (2:03.92)

400m IM – 4:55.32 (4:20.28)

100m free – 59.15 (51.84)

200m free – 2:07.12 (1:51.63)

400m free – 4:28.00 (5:00.28)

800m free – 9:19.04 (10:26.37)

1500m free – 17:56.59 (17:35.48)

Minic will join Brecken Merkel in the Hawkeyes’ class of 2025. Merkel, who hails from Edina, Minnesota, also specializes in fly (55/2:00) and IM (2:03/4:24). Minic would have made it back in the 200 fly but been just a tick out of scoring range in the 100 fly and the IMs at the 2020 Big Ten Conference Championships. It took 54.50/2:00.65 to get second swims in the fly and 2:00.37/4:19.59 to score in the IMs.

