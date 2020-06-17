Daily Swim Coach Workout #125

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 free

100 fly kick on back

200 pds overgrip 25 free/25 back

100 kick with board and snorkle

6×50 free o) breakout work e) fast turns and finish on 1:00

6×100 pds on 1:30

2×25 fast fly on 1:00

8×75 IM fly/back/breast by 25 on 1:30

2×25 free fast on 1:00

10×50 kick descend 1-5 on 1:00

2×25 fast free/fly on 1:00

12×25 on :40 choice

1- smooth

2- build

3- fast



50 fast choice from push or dive

100 easy