Daily Swim Coach Workout #125

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
200 free
100 fly kick on back
200 pds overgrip 25 free/25 back
100 kick with board and snorkle
6×50 free o) breakout work e) fast turns and finish on 1:00
6×100 pds on 1:30
2×25 fast fly on 1:00
8×75 IM fly/back/breast by 25 on 1:30
2×25 free fast on 1:00
10×50 kick descend 1-5 on 1:00
2×25 fast free/fly on 1:00
12×25 on :40 choice
1- smooth
2- build
3- fast
50 fast choice from push or dive
100 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
This workout hits a little of everything. Mix up some technique aerobic swim and kick with some fast swimming. This workout was designed for Masters swimmer but could be used for others.
Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite
