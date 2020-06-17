Ozaukee Breaststroker Betsy Weil to Swim for Milwaukee in 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cedarburg High School senior Betsy Weil is headed to swim for the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee next fall. Weil specializes in breaststroke and IM and was an A-finalist in the 100 breast at the Wisconsin High School Division I Championships in each of the last three years. As a senior at the 2019 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet in November, she came in 5th with 1:04.40, a lifetime best.

Weil swims year-round for Ozaukee Aquatics. She competed in March at the 2020 Wisconsin LSC Senior State Championships, finaling in the 100 breast (9th), 200 breast (15th), and 100 IM (24th). Last summer she swam at Minneapolis Sectionals, coming in 14th in the 100 breast and earning PBs in the 100m breast (1:14.70) and 200 IM (2:36.51). Earlier in the summer she had gone best times in the 200 breast (2:43.29) and 50/400 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.40

200 breast – 2:22.21

200 IM – 2:09.97

Weil’s best breaststroke times would have just missed qualifying for the A finals at 2020 Horizon League Championships. She would have made the B finals, though, and been the Panthers’ top performer in both events. Weil will find a ready-made training group with Milwaukee breaststrokers Andrea Bellart (1:05.64/2:27.51), Kristi Larsen (1:06.44/2:36.50), Angela Kordik (1:07.94/2:31.70), and Bri Zablocki (1:08.84/2:28.98) and IMers Zablocki (2:06.06), Giulia Guerra Montes (2:06.43), Meghan Jagdfeld (2:08.79), Riley Melendy (2:09.20), and Molly Meland (2:09.61), most of whom were freshmen last season.

