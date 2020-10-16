Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King Edges Out 50 Breast SCM American Record In 28.86

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1

  • Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
  • Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
  • Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

Lilly King was the most dominant swimmer in the International Swimming League last season, and the trend has carried over into this year.

King, having already claimed a win in the 200 breaststroke earlier in the session, won a tight race with Italian youngster Benedetta Pilato in the women’s 50 breast, resetting her own American Record in 28.86.

King’s previous record stood at 28.90, set in the ISL Grand Finale last season in Las Vegas. Prior to that swim, King had held the record for three years, going 28.92 at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Ontario.

King has yet to lose a race in her ISL career, winning every time she hit the water last season, and now sitting two-for-two thus far in 2020.

Despite the slight improvement in time, King remains the fourth-fastest performer ever, with Alia Atkinson (28.56), Jessica Hardy (28.80) and Ruta Meilutyte (28.84) still ahead of her. While Hardy is an American, her record was set in November of 2009, when USA Swimming had stopped ratifying National Records (after Sept.1, 2009) due to the super-suits.

King’s swim is the seventh-fastest performance ever.

Fastest Performances of All-Time, Women’s 50 Breaststroke (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Alia Atkinson (JAM) 28.56 2018
2 Alia Atkinson (JAM) 28.64 2016
3 Jessica Hardy (USA) 28.80 2009
4 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 28.81 2014
T-5 Alia Atkinson (JAM) 28.84 2017
T-5 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 28.84 2014
7 Lilly King (USA) 28.86 2020
8 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 28.89 2013
9 Lilly King (USA) 28.90 2019
T-10 Alia Atkinson (JAM) 28.91 2014
T-10 Alia Atkinson (JAM) 28.91 2016

In second, Pilato lowered the world junior and Italian Records in 28.97, the 17th fastest swim ever.

