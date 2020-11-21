Condors Team of Smoliga, King, Dahlia and Brown Set World Record in 400 Medley

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL
- Saturday, November 21: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM CET (8 AM – 10 AM U.S. Eastern, 10 PM – 12 AM Japan)
- Sunday, November 22: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM CET (12 PM-2 PM U.S. Eastern, 2 AM-4 AM Monday J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
In a big win over Energy Standard and London Roar, the Cali Condors 400 medley relay of Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Erika Brown set a new World Record with a time of 3:44.52, breaking the record of 3:45.20 previously held by a different American team in 2015.
Though multiple ISL relays this season have cleared the 3:45.20 mark, this is the first with four women of the same nationality, making it official.
SPLIT COMPARISON
|BACK
|BREAST
|FLY
|FREE
|TOTAL
|2020 ISL Final
|55.60 – Smoliga
|1:02.40 – King
|54.79 – Dahlia
|51.73 – Brown
|3:44.52
|2015 Duel in the Pool
|56.08 – Bartholomew
|1:02.88 – Meili
|55.01 – Dahlia
|51.23 – Manuel
|3:45.20
This relay was very strong across the board, but it was Smoliga and King who out-split Courtney Bartholomew and Katie Meili, respectively, by almost a half-second each on the back and breast legs. Smoliga came within .13 of her lifetime best and American Record of 55.47 on the lead-off, while King was way ahead of her own AR (1:02.92), albeit with a flying start.
Dahlia’s 54.79 out-paced her AR of 54.83, again with a flying start, though comparatively, she edged out her own split from the old 2015 record. Dahlia was the only swimmer who was on both the old and new records.
Brown, meanwhile, had a nice 51.73 split to anchor, though Simone Manuel was a half-second quicker five years ago.
Smoliga and Dahlia had already paired up on the 200 SCM medley relay WR at the 2018 World SC Championships, with Meili on breast and Mallory Comerford anchoring, while King and Dahlia are on the American relay that holds the LCM WR in this event.
I was watching the race and I was just thinking “oh they’re all from the US they can set an American record.” Boy oh boy did they exceed my expectations.
Well the American record WAS the world record, so you weren’t far off! 😀
Just thought of something. What will happen if 2 relay teams swim faster than the world record but one has all 4 swimmers of the same nationality that gets second, and the other relay has all 4 swimmers of different nationality’s that win?
the one who has 4 same nationalities gets the WR
I was so happy for these four ladies!!!!! Best race of the day 1 for me not taking anything away from Dressel’s word records! I’m just a sucker for relays 🙂