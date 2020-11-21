Condors Team of Smoliga, King, Dahlia and Brown Set World Record in 400 Medley

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

In a big win over Energy Standard and London Roar, the Cali Condors 400 medley relay of Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Erika Brown set a new World Record with a time of 3:44.52, breaking the record of 3:45.20 previously held by a different American team in 2015.

Though multiple ISL relays this season have cleared the 3:45.20 mark, this is the first with four women of the same nationality, making it official.

SPLIT COMPARISON

BACK BREAST FLY FREE TOTAL 2020 ISL Final 55.60 – Smoliga 1:02.40 – King 54.79 – Dahlia 51.73 – Brown 3:44.52 2015 Duel in the Pool 56.08 – Bartholomew 1:02.88 – Meili 55.01 – Dahlia 51.23 – Manuel 3:45.20

This relay was very strong across the board, but it was Smoliga and King who out-split Courtney Bartholomew and Katie Meili, respectively, by almost a half-second each on the back and breast legs. Smoliga came within .13 of her lifetime best and American Record of 55.47 on the lead-off, while King was way ahead of her own AR (1:02.92), albeit with a flying start.

Dahlia’s 54.79 out-paced her AR of 54.83, again with a flying start, though comparatively, she edged out her own split from the old 2015 record. Dahlia was the only swimmer who was on both the old and new records.

Brown, meanwhile, had a nice 51.73 split to anchor, though Simone Manuel was a half-second quicker five years ago.

Smoliga and Dahlia had already paired up on the 200 SCM medley relay WR at the 2018 World SC Championships, with Meili on breast and Mallory Comerford anchoring, while King and Dahlia are on the American relay that holds the LCM WR in this event.