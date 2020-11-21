Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Condors Team of Smoliga, King, Dahlia and Brown Set World Record in 400 Medley

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

In a big win over Energy Standard and London Roar, the Cali Condors 400 medley relay of Olivia SmoligaLilly KingKelsi Dahlia and Erika Brown set a new World Record with a time of 3:44.52, breaking the record of 3:45.20 previously held by a different American team in 2015.

Though multiple ISL relays this season have cleared the 3:45.20 mark, this is the first with four women of the same nationality, making it official.

SPLIT COMPARISON

BACK BREAST FLY FREE TOTAL
2020 ISL Final 55.60 – Smoliga 1:02.40 – King 54.79 – Dahlia 51.73 – Brown 3:44.52
2015 Duel in the Pool 56.08 – Bartholomew 1:02.88 – Meili 55.01 – Dahlia 51.23 – Manuel 3:45.20

This relay was very strong across the board, but it was Smoliga and King who out-split Courtney Bartholomew and Katie Meili, respectively, by almost a half-second each on the back and breast legs. Smoliga came within .13 of her lifetime best and American Record of 55.47 on the lead-off, while King was way ahead of her own AR (1:02.92), albeit with a flying start.

Dahlia’s 54.79 out-paced her AR of 54.83, again with a flying start, though comparatively, she edged out her own split from the old 2015 record. Dahlia was the only swimmer who was on both the old and new records.

Brown, meanwhile, had a nice 51.73 split to anchor, though Simone Manuel was a half-second quicker five years ago.

Smoliga and Dahlia had already paired up on the 200 SCM medley relay WR at the 2018 World SC Championships, with Meili on breast and Mallory Comerford anchoring, while King and Dahlia are on the American relay that holds the LCM WR in this event.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jonathan Charbroiled Steak
34 minutes ago

I was watching the race and I was just thinking “oh they’re all from the US they can set an American record.” Boy oh boy did they exceed my expectations.

2
0
Reply
N P
Reply to  Jonathan Charbroiled Steak
32 minutes ago

Well the American record WAS the world record, so you weren’t far off! 😀

3
0
Reply
PFA
18 minutes ago

Just thought of something. What will happen if 2 relay teams swim faster than the world record but one has all 4 swimmers of the same nationality that gets second, and the other relay has all 4 swimmers of different nationality’s that win?

0
-1
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  PFA
14 minutes ago

the one who has 4 same nationalities gets the WR

2
0
Reply
Tomek
17 minutes ago

I was so happy for these four ladies!!!!! Best race of the day 1 for me not taking anything away from Dressel’s word records! I’m just a sucker for relays 🙂

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Tomek
1
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!