Caeleb Dressel Clips Own American Record in 100 SCM Free – 45.18

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Leading off the Cali Condors’ 400 free relay tonight in Budapest, ISL star Caeleb Dressel cranked out a 45.18 to just get under his own American Record in the 100 SCM freestyle. The swim came not long after Dressel smashed two World Records roughly within the same hour; he first went 47.78 in the 100 fly to become the first swimmer ever under 48 in the event, and he followed that with a 20.16 WR in the 50 free.

Dressel was 21.71 going out in the 100 free, coming home in 23.47 to give the Condors a big initial relay lead and rewrite his own record, which stood at 45.20. The old record was done last week at the ISL Semifinals, also on the 400 free relay lead-off. When Dressel went 45.20 last week, he also whittled down his own record by .02, breaking the 45.22 he swam at the 2019 ISL Final in Las Vegas last December.

Technically, Nathan Adrian is the fastest American in history, having been 45.08 at the 2009 Duel in the Pool, but that swim was done during the period when USA Swimming wasn’t recognizing American Records due to the now-banned super-suits.

Dressel holds his #5 spot on the all-time list globally, inching closer to Amaury Leveaux’s World Record of 44.94 from way back in 2008.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)