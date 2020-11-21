Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kliment Kolesnikov Reclaims 100 Backstroke World Record In Blazing 48.58

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Kliment Kolesnikov didn’t have the greatest start to the 2020 ISL season, but he sure is closing it out strong.

The 20-year-old Russian knocked a full three-tenths of a second off the world record in the men’s 100 backstroke leading off Energy Standard’s medley relay to conclude day of the league final, putting up a time of 48.58.

Kolesnikov’s swim smashes the previous record of 48.88, set by China’s Xu Jiayu in November of 2018, and takes out his European and Russian Records of 48.90 set in December 2017.

At the time, that swim broke the previous world record of 48.92 held by American Matt Grevers, and stood for 10 and a half months before Xu took it down.

Split Comparison

Kolesnikov has become known for his ability to close races out with a flourish, which really stands out in his splits from his old world record. He closed in roughly the same time here, but was almost three-tenths better on the front-half in 23.80. Compared to Xu, he makes all of his ground coming home.

Kolesnikov, 2017 WR Xu, 2018 WR Kolesnikov, 2020 WR
24.09 23.76 23.80
24.81 25.12 24.78
48.90 48.88 48.58

There have now been 10 swims in history under the 49-second barrier, with Kolesnikov being the only one to do so three times. Xu and another Russian, former world record holder Stanislav Donets, have done so twice.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Backstroke (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 48.58 2020
2 Xu Jiayu (CHN) 48.88 2018
3 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 48.90 2017
4 Matt Grevers (USA) 48.92 2015
5 Nick Thoman (USA) 48.94 2009
6 Stanislav Donets (RUS) 48.95 2010
T-7 Stanislav Donets (RUS) 48.97 2009
T-7 Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) 48.97 2009
9 Xu Jiayu (CHN) 48.98 2018
10 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 48.99 2017

Also the world record holder in the long course 50 back, Kolesnikov had a slow start in Budapest, but has turned up the heat as the season has wore on. He was also joined by his coach inside the bubble mid-season.

Coming into the final he held the top time in the ISL in the 100 back at 49.16, done in Match 7.

The Energy Standard men ended up going under the world record (3:19.16) in the 400 medley relay, clocking 3:18.28, though it won’t officially hold up in the record books because the team featured swimmers from more than one nationality. The old record actually belongs to the Russian team, that featured Donets on the lead-off, from the 2009 Vladimir Salnikov Cup.

5
swimfan_00
25 minutes ago

Absolute legend

Anonymoose
22 minutes ago

has anybody else ever split 24 on the second 50??!

Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Anonymoose
20 minutes ago

I’m going out on a limb and saying no

PhillyMark
14 minutes ago

100 fly and 100 back WR’s both clipped by 0.30 seconds

