WATCH: Kliment Kolesnikov Break World Record in 100 Back (VIDEO)

2017 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV SWIM CUP

17-year old Kliment Kolesnikov, after a World Junior Record-breaking run all year long, broke his first senior World Record earlier in the weekend when he swam a 48.90 in the short course 100m backstroke. That improved upon the old World Record of 48.92 set by American Matt Grevers in 2015.

Kolesnikov swamover half of the 100 meter race underwater, surfacing right at the 15 meter mark on almost every wall. This was actually a very competitive race through 50 meters, before Kolesnikov pulled away with a monster back-half.

After the swim, a jubilant Kolesnikov can be seen celebrating with Grigory Tarasevich, who has been one of the country’s key medley relay leadoff options this point. Tarasevich swam the backstroke leg in prelims when the team won a bronze medal in the 400 medley at this summer’s World Championships before ceding to 21-year old Evgeny Rylov in finals. The Russian backstroke group has grown crowded.

Kolesnikov is the 4th swimmer from the top of the screen, swimming in the pink cap and highlighter-yellow suit.

Below, see race video on YouTube courtesy Savva Kol. Click his channel here to see more race videos from the meet, focused on Kolesnikov, including Kolesnikov’s World Junior Record in the 200 free here.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "WATCH: Kliment Kolesnikov Break World Record in 100 Back (VIDEO)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
SWIMGUY12345

Where’s the 15m mark? Isn’t it the second red marker on the yellow part of the middle lanes?

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours 28 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

It seems to be that line and he went over it after the third turn at least ….

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
4 hours 13 minutes ago
Dave

Definitely should have been a DQ on the last turn

Vote Up4-8Vote Down Reply
6 hours 49 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Yep should most definitely be DQd

Vote Up0-9Vote Down Reply
6 hours 21 minutes ago
Seriously

To everyone saying it should have been a DQ, the red marker is in the middle of the pool (12.5m mark). Cmon its not that difficult to see..

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
4 hours 46 minutes ago
Dudeman

There’s only one red marker to show the 12.5m mark

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
4 hours 31 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »