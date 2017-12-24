WATCH: Kliment Kolesnikov Break World Record in 100 Back (VIDEO)

2017 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV SWIM CUP

December 22nd-23rd, 2017

25m (SCM) pool

St. Petersburg, Russia

17-year old Kliment Kolesnikov, after a World Junior Record-breaking run all year long, broke his first senior World Record earlier in the weekend when he swam a 48.90 in the short course 100m backstroke. That improved upon the old World Record of 48.92 set by American Matt Grevers in 2015.

Kolesnikov swamover half of the 100 meter race underwater, surfacing right at the 15 meter mark on almost every wall. This was actually a very competitive race through 50 meters, before Kolesnikov pulled away with a monster back-half.

After the swim, a jubilant Kolesnikov can be seen celebrating with Grigory Tarasevich, who has been one of the country’s key medley relay leadoff options this point. Tarasevich swam the backstroke leg in prelims when the team won a bronze medal in the 400 medley at this summer’s World Championships before ceding to 21-year old Evgeny Rylov in finals. The Russian backstroke group has grown crowded.

Kolesnikov is the 4th swimmer from the top of the screen, swimming in the pink cap and highlighter-yellow suit.

Below, see race video on YouTube courtesy Savva Kol. Click his channel here to see more race videos from the meet, focused on Kolesnikov, including Kolesnikov’s World Junior Record in the 200 free here.