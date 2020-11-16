Caeleb Dressel Sets New American Record In 100 Free: 45.20

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2
- Sunday, November 15th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Monday, November 16th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Cali Condors / LA Current / Iron / Toronto Titans
- Startlists Day 2
- Results Day 1
Cali Condor superstar Caeleb Dressel got off to a hot start on day two of the ISL’s second semi-final in the men’s 100 freestyle, setting a new American Record in a time of 45.20.
Dressel slices .02 off of his previous record of 45.22, set during last season’s finale in Las Vegas. Prior to that, he held the record at 45.62 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
The 24-year-old remains the fifth-fastest performer of all-time, while this swim checks in as the seventh-fastest performance ever.
Nathan Adrian is actually the fastest American in history, having been 45.08 at the 2009 Duel in the Pool, but that swim was done during the period when USA Swimming wasn’t recognizing American Records due to the now-banned super-suits.
All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Year
|1
|Amaury Leveaux (FRA)
|44.94
|2008
|2
|Vladimir Morozov (RUS)
|44.95
|2018
|3
|Florent Manaudou (FRA)
|45.04
|2013
|4
|Nathan Adrian (USA)
|45.08
|2009
|5
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|45.20
|2020
Compared to his record swim from last December, Dressel made his hay on the second 50 today, closing in a scintillating 23.34. As the world record holder in the 50 free, if the 2016 Olympian can utilize his front-half speed a little bit more in the final, he’ll have a good shot at Amaury Leveaux‘s world record of 44.94. In that swim, which was suited, Leveaux split 21.72/23.22.
|Dressel, 2019 ISL Finale
|Dressel, 2020 ISL Semi
|21.65
|21.86
|23.57 (45.22)
|23.34 (45.20)
Prior to this swim, Dressel held the top time in the ISL this season at 45.56, and produced his best-ever relay split on day one of this match in 44.91. He also narrowly missed his world record in the 50 free on the opening day in 20.28.
When you say Leveaux’s swim was “suited” — I assume you mean “super body suited – 2008-09 version” right?
Lol imagine if in the final he swims the first 50 under 21 to go for the world record……..and he is exactly the type of guy who would do that.