Hali Flickinger on Dressel’s 100 IM WR: “It did a lot for me” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

Reported by Reid Carlson.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Though Flickinger dismissed her time in her post-race interview she was nonetheless commanding in this race. Big points for the Condors here, meanwhile Iron finishes in 7th and 8th–Hosszu has a history of success in this event, but she has been way off her game in Budapest this weekend.

Flickinger was just .07 off her season-best here, easily pacing this field in pursuit of big jackpot points. Flickinger was a couple tenths away from jackpotting Iron star Katinka Hosszu, which is a pretty impressive feat. Still, Flickinger jackpoted just one swimmer, Hosszu’s Iron teammate Ugolkova.