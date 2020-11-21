Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb’s Crushing: Dressel Downs 50 Free World Record In 20.16

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Coming off of a earth-shattering world record performance in the 100 butterfly, Cali Condors swimmer Caeleb Dressel set his second all-time mark within 40 minutes during the ISL Grand Final.

Dressel swam to a time of 20.16 in the men’s 50 freestyle, breaking the world record he set during last season’s ISL final of 20.24. Prior to that, the fastest swim of all-time belonged to France’s Florent Manaudou, who held the mark for five years in 20.26.

The 24-year-old Dressel narrowly missed resetting the record during this season’s semi-finals as well, clocking 20.28. He now owns three of the five-fastest swims of all-time.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 20.16 2020
2 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 20.24 2019
3 Florent Manaudou (FRA) 20.26 2014
4 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 20.28 2020
5 Roland Schoeman (RSA) 20.30 2009

Manaudou, who competes for Energy Standard, was the runner-up in the race in a time of 20.60, while LA Current member Kristian Gkolomeev was third in 20.75 to lower his Greek Record by .05.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mr Piano
31 minutes ago

How much rest did he even get after the 100? Incredible double

0
0
Reply
Horninco
Reply to  Mr Piano
51 seconds ago

About 35 minutes

0
0
Reply
PVSFree
26 minutes ago

Mods Caeleb too OP plz nerf

6
-1
Reply
Yup
20 minutes ago

Caeleb playing this game with cheat codes…

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!