Caeleb’s Crushing: Dressel Downs 50 Free World Record In 20.16

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Coming off of a earth-shattering world record performance in the 100 butterfly, Cali Condors swimmer Caeleb Dressel set his second all-time mark within 40 minutes during the ISL Grand Final.

Dressel swam to a time of 20.16 in the men’s 50 freestyle, breaking the world record he set during last season’s ISL final of 20.24. Prior to that, the fastest swim of all-time belonged to France’s Florent Manaudou, who held the mark for five years in 20.26.

The 24-year-old Dressel narrowly missed resetting the record during this season’s semi-finals as well, clocking 20.28. He now owns three of the five-fastest swims of all-time.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCM)

Manaudou, who competes for Energy Standard, was the runner-up in the race in a time of 20.60, while LA Current member Kristian Gkolomeev was third in 20.75 to lower his Greek Record by .05.