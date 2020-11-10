Abbey Weitzeil Blows By 100 Free American Record In 51.26

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

Coming off of setting a new American Record in the women’s 50 freestyle on Monday, Abbey Weitzeil continued her impressive run by lowering the National Record in the 100 free on Tuesday.

Weitzeil, who represents the LA Current, used a scintillating opening 50 of 24.43 to lead her to a final time of 51.26, erasing Mallory Comerford‘s previous American Record of 51.63 by almost four-tenths of a second. Comerford had set that record at the 2018 SC World Championships.

Weitzeil, 23, absolutely annihilated her personal best time, which she set back in Match 5 at 51.96. She had entered the season only having raced the event twice in short course meters, holding a PB of 53.08 from the 2014 World Championships in Doha.

In the race itself, Weitzeil was actually beaten head-to-head by LA teammate Beryl Gastaldello, who roared home in 26.39 to set a new French Record in 51.16.

London’s Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin also broke 52 seconds in what was a very fast race. In the historical rankings, Weitzeil now ranks ninth all-time, while Gastaldello sits seventh.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year 1 Cate Campbell (AUS) 50.25 2017 2 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 50.58 2017 3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 50.95 2017 4 Libby Trickett (AUS) 51.01 2009 5 Emma McKeon (AUS) 51.02 2019 6 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 51.14 2020 7 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) 51.16 2020 8 Fran Halsall (GBR) 51.19 2009 9 Abbey Weitzeil (USA) 51.26 2020 10 Femke Heemskerk (NED) 51.29 2018

Gastaldello and Weitzeil now rank second and fourth in the ISL this season, with Energy Standard teammates Siobhan Haughey (51.14) and Sarah Sjostrom (51.17) sitting first and third, respectively.