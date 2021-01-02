Michigan/IU/Northwestern Double Dual Headlines Released Big Ten Meet Schedules

After the turn of the new year, several Big Ten programs released their schedules for the winter 2021 semester. As of the time this article was posted, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Nebraska, and Michigan State have released their winter schedules, each of which consists of 3 meets. The first Big Ten action of the 2020-2021 is set to kick off the weekend of January 15th.

The Big Ten released the swimming & Diving schedule to the teams on New Years day. The shortened conference schedule consists of 3 meet weekends: January 15-16, January 22-23, and February 5-6. While every school hasn’t yet released their full conference schedule, we do know what the first weekend of Big Ten competition will look like, with one possible small adjustment.

Big Ten meets January 15-16:

Michigan/Indiana/Northwestern

Ohio State/Penn State/Rutgers

Iowa/Wisconsin/Nebraska

Purdue/Illinois/Michigan State

The only team that doesn’t appear to have a meet lined up for that first weekend is Minnesota, who we could potentially see join one of the already scheduled meets.

Indiana, whose men’s and women’s teams finished 3rd at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, will face off against Michigan, the defending men’s champions and women’s runner ups, and Northwestern, who were 5th in the men’s standing and 4th in the women’s. That meet will also be Northwestern head coach Katie Robinson‘s first official NCAA meet with the Wildcats since taking over for Jeremy Kipp. Defending women’s Big Ten champions and men’s runner up Ohio State will kick off their season against Penn State and Rutgers.

Here are the Big Ten schedules that have been released to this point:

Michigan

January 15-16: Indiana/Northwestern, @IU

January 22-23: Michigan State/Rutgers, @Michigan

February 5-6: Ohio State, @Michigan

Northwestern

January 15-16: Indiana/Michigan, @IU

January 22-23: Iowa/Penn State, @Northwestern

February 5-6: Wisconsin/Illinois, @Wisconsin

Penn State

January 15-16: Ohio State/Rutgers, @Ohio State

January 22-23: Northwestern/Iowa, @Northwestern

February 5-6: Michigan State, @Penn state

Nebraska

January 15-16: Iowa/Wisconsin, @Iowa

January 22-23: Illinois, @Nebraska

February 5-6: Minnesota/Iowa, @Minnesota

Michigan State

January 15-16: Purdue/Illinois, @Purdue

January 22-23: Michigan/Rutgers, @Michigan

February 5-6: Penn State, @Penn State

Here is what we can piece together from the other Big Ten programs that haven’t yet released their meet schedules:

Iowa

January 15-16: Nebraska/Wisconsin, @Iowa

January 22-23: Northwestern/Penn State, @Northwestern

February 5-6: Minnesota/Nebraska, @Minnesota

Ohio State:

January 15-16: Penn State/Rutgers, @Ohio State

January 22-23: TBA

February 5-6: Michigan, @Michigan

Indiana

January 15-16: Michigan/Northwestern, @Indiana

January 22-23: TBA

February 5-6: TBA

Minnesota

January 15-16: TBA

January 22-23: TBA

February 5-6: Iowa/Nebraska, @Minnesota

Wisconsin

January 15-16: Iowa/Nebraska, @Iowa

January 22-23: TBA

February 5-6: Northwestern/Illinois, @Wisconsin

Illinois

January 15-16: Purdue/Michigan State, @Purdue

January 22-23: Nebraska, @Nebraska

February 5-6: Northwestern/Wisconsin, @Wisconsin

Purdue

January 15-16: Michigan State/Illinois, @Purdue

January 22-23: TBA

February 5-6: TBA

Rutgers

January 15-16: Ohio State/Penn State, @Ohio State

January 22-23: Michigan/Michigan State, @Michigan

February 5-6: TBA

As we approach the beginning of Big ten conference competition, here is a reminder of the final team standing for the 2o2o Big Ten Championships:

WOMEN

Ohio State – 1503.5 Michigan – 1306.5 Indiana – 964 Northwestern – 907.5 Wisconsin – 734 Minnesota -617 Purdue – 602 Penn State – 517.5 Iowa – 430 Nebraska -385 Rutgers – 291 Michigan State – 203 Illinois – 193

MEN