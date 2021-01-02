Michigan/IU/Northwestern Double Dual Headlines Released Big Ten Meet Schedules

After the turn of the new year, several Big Ten programs released their schedules for the winter 2021 semester. As of the time this article was posted, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Nebraska, and Michigan State have released their winter schedules, each of which consists of 3 meets. The first Big Ten action of the 2020-2021 is set to kick off the weekend of January 15th.
The Big Ten released the swimming & Diving schedule to the teams on New Years day. The shortened conference schedule consists of 3 meet weekends: January 15-16, January 22-23, and February 5-6. While every school hasn’t yet released their full conference schedule, we do know what the first weekend of Big Ten competition will look like, with one possible small adjustment.
Big Ten meets January 15-16:
- Michigan/Indiana/Northwestern
- Ohio State/Penn State/Rutgers
- Iowa/Wisconsin/Nebraska
- Purdue/Illinois/Michigan State
The only team that doesn’t appear to have a meet lined up for that first weekend is Minnesota, who we could potentially see join one of the already scheduled meets.
Indiana, whose men’s and women’s teams finished 3rd at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, will face off against Michigan, the defending men’s champions and women’s runner ups, and Northwestern, who were 5th in the men’s standing and 4th in the women’s. That meet will also be Northwestern head coach Katie Robinson‘s first official NCAA meet with the Wildcats since taking over for Jeremy Kipp. Defending women’s Big Ten champions and men’s runner up Ohio State will kick off their season against Penn State and Rutgers.
Here are the Big Ten schedules that have been released to this point:
Michigan
- January 15-16: Indiana/Northwestern, @IU
- January 22-23: Michigan State/Rutgers, @Michigan
- February 5-6: Ohio State, @Michigan
Northwestern
- January 15-16: Indiana/Michigan, @IU
- January 22-23: Iowa/Penn State, @Northwestern
- February 5-6: Wisconsin/Illinois, @Wisconsin
Penn State
- January 15-16: Ohio State/Rutgers, @Ohio State
- January 22-23: Northwestern/Iowa, @Northwestern
- February 5-6: Michigan State, @Penn state
Nebraska
- January 15-16: Iowa/Wisconsin, @Iowa
- January 22-23: Illinois, @Nebraska
- February 5-6: Minnesota/Iowa, @Minnesota
Michigan State
- January 15-16: Purdue/Illinois, @Purdue
- January 22-23: Michigan/Rutgers, @Michigan
- February 5-6: Penn State, @Penn State
Here is what we can piece together from the other Big Ten programs that haven’t yet released their meet schedules:
Iowa
- January 15-16: Nebraska/Wisconsin, @Iowa
- January 22-23: Northwestern/Penn State, @Northwestern
- February 5-6: Minnesota/Nebraska, @Minnesota
Ohio State:
- January 15-16: Penn State/Rutgers, @Ohio State
- January 22-23: TBA
- February 5-6: Michigan, @Michigan
Indiana
- January 15-16: Michigan/Northwestern, @Indiana
- January 22-23: TBA
- February 5-6: TBA
Minnesota
- January 15-16: TBA
- January 22-23: TBA
- February 5-6: Iowa/Nebraska, @Minnesota
Wisconsin
- January 15-16: Iowa/Nebraska, @Iowa
- January 22-23: TBA
- February 5-6: Northwestern/Illinois, @Wisconsin
Illinois
- January 15-16: Purdue/Michigan State, @Purdue
- January 22-23: Nebraska, @Nebraska
- February 5-6: Northwestern/Wisconsin, @Wisconsin
Purdue
- January 15-16: Michigan State/Illinois, @Purdue
- January 22-23: TBA
- February 5-6: TBA
Rutgers
- January 15-16: Ohio State/Penn State, @Ohio State
- January 22-23: Michigan/Michigan State, @Michigan
- February 5-6: TBA
As we approach the beginning of Big ten conference competition, here is a reminder of the final team standing for the 2o2o Big Ten Championships:
WOMEN
- Ohio State – 1503.5
- Michigan – 1306.5
- Indiana – 964
- Northwestern – 907.5
- Wisconsin – 734
- Minnesota -617
- Purdue – 602
- Penn State – 517.5
- Iowa – 430
- Nebraska -385
- Rutgers – 291
- Michigan State – 203
- Illinois – 193
MEN
- Michigan – 1548
- Ohio State – 1329
- Indiana – 1321.5
- Wisconsin – 834.5
- Northwestern – 665
- Iowa – 571
- Purdue – 561
- Minnesota – 551
- Penn State – 531
- Michigan State – 309