2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day 3 of the Des Moines Pro Swim Series will feature the finals of the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, and SwimSquad Mixed 200 medley relays.

Three swimmers look to take on 3 swims tonight. Notably, Hali Flickinger chose to keep her A-Final swims in the 200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. Likewise, Caeleb Dressel is keeping his A-final swims in the 200 free, 50 breast, and 50 fly, which are all back-to-back. Michael Andrew is also swimming another sprint double in the 50 breast and 50 fly as well as anchoring the mixed 200 medley relay for Team Adams.

Also from this morning, Brazilian Felipe Lima broke the Pro Swim Series record in the 50 breast with a 26.97. With U.S. Open record holder Michael Andrew in the same race, it should be a dogfight for the U.S. Open/PSS records.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

World: 1:52.98 7/29/2009 Federica Pellegrini

American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt

Jr World: 1:56.12 8/20/2014 Shen Duo

Pro Swim: 1:54.43 2016 Katie Ledecky

Trial Cut: 2:01.69

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

World: 1:42.00 7/28/2009 Paul Biedermann

American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 1:46.40 8/24/2017 Ivan Girev

Pro Swim: 1:44.82 2016 Sun Yang

Trial Cut: 1:50.79

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

World: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King

American: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King

U.S. Open: 29.62 6/10/2018 Lilly King

Jr World: 29.86 8/27/2013 Ruta Meilutyte

Pro Swim: 29.62 2018 Lilly King

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

World: 24.43 7/5/2014 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 25.48 7/29/2017 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell)

(Worrell) U.S. Open: 25.48 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee

Jr World: 25.46 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 25.74 4/14/2018 Kelsi Dahlia

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

World: 22.27 7/1/2017 Andrii Govorov

American: 22.76 7/23/2017 Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open: 22.91 7/18/2009 Bryan Lundquist

Jr World: 23.22 8/27/2017 Michael Andrew

Pro Swim: 23.11 2012 Matt Targett

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

World: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/25/2013 Missy Franklin

Jr World: 2:06.43 7/28/2018 Regan Smith

Pro Swim: 2:06.36 2018 Taylor Ruck

Trial Cut: 2:14.69

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

World: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol

American: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol

U.S. Open: 1:53.08 7/11/2009 Aaron Peirsol

Jr World: 1:55.14 6/28/2017 Kliment Kolesnikov

Pro Swim: 1:55.04 2017 Xu Jiayu

Trial Cut: 2:02.99

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

World: 4:26.36 8/6/2016 Katinka Hosszu

American: 4:31.12 6/29/2008 Katie Hoff

U.S. Open: 4:31.07 6/19/2015 Katinka Hosszu

Jr World: 4:39.01 8/25/2015 Rosie Rudin

Pro Swim: 4:31.07 2015 Katinka Hosszu

Trial Cut: 4:51.79

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

World: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps

American: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 4:05.25 6/29/2008 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 4:14.00 6/26/2016 Sean Grieshop

Pro Swim: 4:08.92 2018 Chase Kalisz

Trial Cut: 4:25.99

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY- SWIMSQUAD