2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day 3 of the Des Moines Pro Swim Series will feature the finals of the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, and SwimSquad Mixed 200 medley relays.

Three swimmers look to take on 3 swims tonight. Notably, Hali Flickinger chose to keep her A-Final swims in the 200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. Likewise, Caeleb Dressel is keeping his A-final swims in the 200 free, 50 breast, and 50 fly, which are all back-to-back. Michael Andrew is also swimming another sprint double in the 50 breast and 50 fly as well as anchoring the mixed 200 medley relay for Team Adams.

Also from this morning, Brazilian Felipe Lima broke the Pro Swim Series record in the 50 breast with a 26.97. With U.S. Open record holder Michael Andrew in the same race, it should be a dogfight for the U.S. Open/PSS records.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

  • World: 1:52.98 7/29/2009 Federica Pellegrini
  • American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
  • U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt
  • Jr World: 1:56.12 8/20/2014 Shen Duo
  • Pro Swim: 1:54.43 2016 Katie Ledecky
  • Trial Cut: 2:01.69

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

  • World: 1:42.00 7/28/2009 Paul Biedermann
  • American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
  • U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps
  • Jr World: 1:46.40 8/24/2017 Ivan Girev
  • Pro Swim: 1:44.82 2016 Sun Yang
  • Trial Cut: 1:50.79

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

  • World: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King
  • American: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King
  • U.S. Open: 29.62 6/10/2018 Lilly King
  • Jr World: 29.86 8/27/2013 Ruta Meilutyte
  • Pro Swim: 29.62 2018 Lilly King

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

  • World: 25.95 7/25/2017 Adam Peaty
  • American: 26.76 8/4/2015 Kevin Cordes
  • U.S. Open: 26.84 7/27/2018 Michael Andrew
  • Jr World: 26.97 4/4/2017 Nicolo Martinenghi
  • Pro Swim: 26.97 3/8/2019 Felipe Lima

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

  • World: 24.43 7/5/2014 Sarah Sjostrom
  • American: 25.48 7/29/2017 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell)
  • U.S. Open: 25.48 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee
  • Jr World: 25.46 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee
  • Pro Swim: 25.74 4/14/2018 Kelsi Dahlia

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

  • World: 22.27 7/1/2017 Andrii Govorov
  • American: 22.76 7/23/2017 Caeleb Dressel
  • U.S. Open: 22.91 7/18/2009 Bryan Lundquist
  • Jr World: 23.22 8/27/2017 Michael Andrew
  • Pro Swim: 23.11 2012 Matt Targett

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

  • World: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin
  • American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin
  • U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/25/2013 Missy Franklin
  • Jr World: 2:06.43 7/28/2018 Regan Smith
  • Pro Swim: 2:06.36 2018 Taylor Ruck
  • Trial Cut: 2:14.69

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

  • World: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol
  • American: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol
  • U.S. Open: 1:53.08 7/11/2009 Aaron Peirsol
  • Jr World: 1:55.14 6/28/2017 Kliment Kolesnikov
  • Pro Swim: 1:55.04 2017 Xu Jiayu
  • Trial Cut: 2:02.99

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

  • World: 4:26.36 8/6/2016 Katinka Hosszu
  • American: 4:31.12 6/29/2008 Katie Hoff
  • U.S. Open: 4:31.07 6/19/2015 Katinka Hosszu
  • Jr World: 4:39.01 8/25/2015 Rosie Rudin
  • Pro Swim: 4:31.07 2015 Katinka Hosszu
  • Trial Cut: 4:51.79

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

  • World: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps
  • American: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps
  • U.S. Open: 4:05.25 6/29/2008 Michael Phelps
  • Jr World: 4:14.00 6/26/2016 Sean Grieshop
  • Pro Swim: 4:08.92 2018 Chase Kalisz
  • Trial Cut: 4:25.99

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY- SWIMSQUAD

