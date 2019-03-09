2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 3 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day 3 of the Des Moines Pro Series featured Caeleb Dressel and Hali Flickinger in 3 A-finals swims of their own, along with Michael Andrew‘s not-so-atypical sprint double line-up.

Dressel finished 6th in the 200 free, 7th in the 50 breast, and 5th in the 50 fly. Meanwhile, Flickinger finished 4th in the 200 free, 2nd in the 200 back, and ended her triple-event lineup with a win in the 400 IM. Andrew took second in the 50 breast but quickly followed up with a win in the 50 fly.

Allison Schmitt is making a statement of her own, with a win in the 200 free to continue the momentum in her comeback. Rio Olympians Jacob Pebley and Jay Litherland won their respective events in some of their first meets in 2019.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

World: 1:52.98 7/29/2009 Federica Pellegrini

American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt

Jr World: 1:56.12 8/20/2014 Shen Duo

Pro Swim: 1:54.43 2016 Katie Ledecky

Trial Cut: 2:01.69

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

World: 1:42.00 7/28/2009 Paul Biedermann

American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 1:46.40 8/24/2017 Ivan Girev

Pro Swim: 1:44.82 2016 Sun Yang

Trial Cut: 1:50.79

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

World: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King

American: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King

U.S. Open: 29.62 6/10/2018 Lilly King

Jr World: 29.86 8/27/2013 Ruta Meilutyte

Pro Swim: 29.62 2018 Lilly King

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS

World: 25.95 7/25/2017 Adam Peaty

American: 26.76 8/4/2015 Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open: 26.84 7/27/2018 Michael Andrew

Jr World: 26.97 4/4/2017 Nicolo Martinenghi

Pro Swim: 26.97 3/8/2019 Felipe Lima

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

World: 24.43 7/5/2014 Sarah Sjostrom

American: 25.48 7/29/2017 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell)

(Worrell) U.S. Open: 25.48 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee

Jr World: 25.46 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee

Pro Swim: 25.74 4/14/2018 Kelsi Dahlia

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

World: 22.27 7/1/2017 Andrii Govorov

American: 22.76 7/23/2017 Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open: 22.91 7/18/2009 Bryan Lundquist

Jr World: 23.22 8/27/2017 Michael Andrew

Pro Swim: 23.11 2012 Matt Targett

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

World: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/25/2013 Missy Franklin

Jr World: 2:06.43 7/28/2018 Regan Smith

Pro Swim: 2:06.36 2018 Taylor Ruck

Trial Cut: 2:14.69

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

World: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol

American: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol

U.S. Open: 1:53.08 7/11/2009 Aaron Peirsol

Jr World: 1:55.14 6/28/2017 Kliment Kolesnikov

Pro Swim: 1:55.04 2017 Xu Jiayu

Trial Cut: 2:02.99

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

World: 4:26.36 8/6/2016 Katinka Hosszu

American: 4:31.12 6/29/2008 Katie Hoff

U.S. Open: 4:31.07 6/19/2015 Katinka Hosszu

Jr World: 4:39.01 8/25/2015 Rosie Rudin

Pro Swim: 4:31.07 2015 Katinka Hosszu

Trial Cut: 4:51.79

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

World: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps

American: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 4:05.25 6/29/2008 Michael Phelps

Jr World: 4:14.00 6/26/2016 Sean Grieshop

Pro Swim: 4:08.92 2018 Chase Kalisz

Trial Cut: 4:25.99

Jay Litherland (Dynamo)- 4:17.28 Brandon Cruz de Almeida (Sccp Brazil)- 4:17.65 Gunnar Bentz (Dynamo)- 4:20.37

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY- SWIMSQUAD

Winning Relay: Adams Squad (Jacob Pebley, Micah Sumrall, Kelsi Dahlia, Michael Andrew)