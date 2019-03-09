2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 3 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
Day 3 of the Des Moines Pro Series featured Caeleb Dressel and Hali Flickinger in 3 A-finals swims of their own, along with Michael Andrew‘s not-so-atypical sprint double line-up.
Dressel finished 6th in the 200 free, 7th in the 50 breast, and 5th in the 50 fly. Meanwhile, Flickinger finished 4th in the 200 free, 2nd in the 200 back, and ended her triple-event lineup with a win in the 400 IM. Andrew took second in the 50 breast but quickly followed up with a win in the 50 fly.
Allison Schmitt is making a statement of her own, with a win in the 200 free to continue the momentum in her comeback. Rio Olympians Jacob Pebley and Jay Litherland won their respective events in some of their first meets in 2019.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- World: 1:52.98 7/29/2009 Federica Pellegrini
- American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt
- Jr World: 1:56.12 8/20/2014 Shen Duo
- Pro Swim: 1:54.43 2016 Katie Ledecky
- Trial Cut: 2:01.69
- Allison Schmitt (Sun Devil)- 1:57.70
- Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg)- 1:58.02
- Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford)- 1:58.47
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- World: 1:42.00 7/28/2009 Paul Biedermann
- American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps
- Jr World: 1:46.40 8/24/2017 Ivan Girev
- Pro Swim: 1:44.82 2016 Sun Yang
- Trial Cut: 1:50.79
- Breno Correia (Brazil)- 1:47.83
- Blake Pieroni (UN)- 1:47.92
- Alex Kunert (UN-Queens)- 1:47.93
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS
- World: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King
- American: 29.40 7/30/2017 Lilly King
- U.S. Open: 29.62 6/10/2018 Lilly King
- Jr World: 29.86 8/27/2013 Ruta Meilutyte
- Pro Swim: 29.62 2018 Lilly King
- Jhennifer Conceicao (Pinheiros)- 30.90
- Imogen Clark (Great Britain)- 30.91
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo)- 30.96
MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS
- World: 25.95 7/25/2017 Adam Peaty
- American: 26.76 8/4/2015 Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open: 26.84 7/27/2018 Michael Andrew
- Jr World: 26.97 4/4/2017 Nicolo Martinenghi
- Pro Swim: 26.97 3/8/2019 Felipe Lima
- Felipe Lima (UN)- 27.18
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 27.22
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs)- 27.45
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS
- World: 24.43 7/5/2014 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 25.48 7/29/2017 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell)
- U.S. Open: 25.48 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee
- Jr World: 25.46 8/26/2017 Rikako Ikee
- Pro Swim: 25.74 4/14/2018 Kelsi Dahlia
- Farida Osman (Pinnacle)- 25.79
- Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal)- 25.87
- Kendyl Stewart (Team Elite)- 26.37
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS
- World: 22.27 7/1/2017 Andrii Govorov
- American: 22.76 7/23/2017 Caeleb Dressel
- U.S. Open: 22.91 7/18/2009 Bryan Lundquist
- Jr World: 23.22 8/27/2017 Michael Andrew
- Pro Swim: 23.11 2012 Matt Targett
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 23.36
- Marius Kusch (UN-Queens)- 23.38
- Luis Martinez (Guatemala)- 23.79
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- World: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin
- American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin
- U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/25/2013 Missy Franklin
- Jr World: 2:06.43 7/28/2018 Regan Smith
- Pro Swim: 2:06.36 2018 Taylor Ruck
- Trial Cut: 2:14.69
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)- 2:08.08
- Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs)- 2:10.24
- Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs)- 2:11.18
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- World: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- American: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- U.S. Open: 1:53.08 7/11/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- Jr World: 1:55.14 6/28/2017 Kliment Kolesnikov
- Pro Swim: 1:55.04 2017 Xu Jiayu
- Trial Cut: 2:02.99
- Jacob Pebley (Team Elite)- 1:57.12
- Ryosuke Irie (UN-Team Elite)- 1:57.26
- Grigory Tarasevich (Cardinal)- 1:58.45
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- World: 4:26.36 8/6/2016 Katinka Hosszu
- American: 4:31.12 6/29/2008 Katie Hoff
- U.S. Open: 4:31.07 6/19/2015 Katinka Hosszu
- Jr World: 4:39.01 8/25/2015 Rosie Rudin
- Pro Swim: 4:31.07 2015 Katinka Hosszu
- Trial Cut: 4:51.79
- Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs)- 4:38.84
- Bethany Galat (UN-Aggie)- 4:43.64
- Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern)- 4:44.04
MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS
- World: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps
- American: 4:03.84 8/10/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 4:05.25 6/29/2008 Michael Phelps
- Jr World: 4:14.00 6/26/2016 Sean Grieshop
- Pro Swim: 4:08.92 2018 Chase Kalisz
- Trial Cut: 4:25.99
- Jay Litherland (Dynamo)- 4:17.28
- Brandon Cruz de Almeida (Sccp Brazil)- 4:17.65
- Gunnar Bentz (Dynamo)- 4:20.37
MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY- SWIMSQUAD
Winning Relay: Adams Squad (Jacob Pebley, Micah Sumrall, Kelsi Dahlia, Michael Andrew)
