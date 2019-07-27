2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the second to last finals session of the 2019 World Championships, the semifinals of the women’s 50 free/50 breast and men’s 50 back will be contested. The sprinting continues with new world champions to be crowned in the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, and men’s 100 fly. The evening will tone down to the women’s 800 free final and conclude with the mixed 4×100 free relay final.

Day 7 Finals Events:

Women’s 50 Fly- Final

Men’s 50 Free- Final

Women’s 50 Free- Semifinals

Women’s 50 Breast- Semifinals

Men’s 100 Fly- Final

Men’s 50 Back- Semifinals

Women’s 800 Free- Final

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay- Final

The main storyline to follow are Americans Caeleb Dressel and Regan Smith and the anticipation of their follow-up finals swims after breaking world records in their respective events. Dressel made history in the 100 fly and broke Michael Phelps‘ 2009 supersuit world record. Later in the session, 17-year-old Regan Smith broke Missy Franklin‘s 2012 world record in the 200 back. With a world record under their belts, can the fastest swimmers in their respective events snag a world title?

Day 7 Finals Top Storylines to Follow: