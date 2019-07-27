Australierin Shayna Jack muss sich dem Vorwurf des Dopings stellen

Bei den Weltmeisterschaften vor 2 Jahren in Budapest hatte sie vier Medaillen mit australischen Staffeln gewonnen. Bei diesen Weltmeisterschaften sollte Shayna Jack in der 4×100 m Freistilstaffel starten. Jedoch reiste sie im Vorfeld der WM in Gwangju vorzeitig aus dem Trainingscamp des australischen Teams in Japan ab.
Nun hat der australische Verband Medienberichte bestätigt, die besagen, dass es eine positive Dopingprobe der 20 Jährigen gibt, die aus einer Trainingskontrolle vom 26. Juni stammt.
Jack hat zwischenzeitlich Stellung zu den Anschuldigungen auf ihrer Instagramseite bezogen, beteuert aber ihre Unschuld. Sie habe die verbotene Substanz nicht wissentlich eingenommen. Sie würde den Schwimmsport lieben und sie würde nie etwas tun, was dem Sport und ihrer Karriere schaden würde.
Vom australischen Verband wurde sie vorläufig gesperrt.
Shayna Jack, Instagram
View this post on Instagram
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, in this case a picture can not describe the amount of pain and vulnerability I am feeling right now. It is with great sadness and heartache that I had to leave due to allegations of having a prohibited substance in my system. I did NOT take this substance knowingly. Swimming has been my passion since I was 10 years old and I would never intentionally take a banned substance that would disrespect my sport and jeopardise my career. Now there is an ongoing investigation and my team and I are doing everything we can to find out when and how this substance has come into contact with my body. I would appreciate if you respect my privacy as this is very hard for me to cope with
