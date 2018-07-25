2018 U.S. Nationals Previews: Conger-Clark-Kalisz Rematch in 200 Fly

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SIMPLIFIED SELECTION CRITERIA – MOST OLYMPIC EVENTS

Top 1-4 to 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Top 2-6 juniors to 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

Top 1-2 (from Nationals + Pan Pacs) to 2019 World Championships

1-2 more to 2019 World University Games

1-2 more to 2019 Pan American Games

After an incredibly close finish at 2017 nationals, we’ll get to see a rematch between Jack Conger, Chase Kalisz, and Pace Clark in the 200 fly. It’s tough to say who will come out on top of this race, with Conger and Kalisz separated by just 2 tenths this season. Given that Kalisz is pretty much a lock to qualify for Pan Pacs in the 400 IM, he may not need to rest too much for this meet, leaning the favor slightly towards Conger. Because the 200 fly has so many guys who could make a move to place in the top 4, we may have guys like Conger and Clark who need to be a bit more rested for nationals in order to lock down a spot on the Pan Pacs roster. In any case, this should be a good race, and one to watch as Pace Clark tries to once again run down the field at the end. He nearly caught up to Conger last season and ended up clipping Kalisz for the 2nd spot at Worlds.

Also among the Pan Pacs roster threats are National Teamer Justin Wright, Zach Harting, and Gunnar Bentz. Bentz is the fastest of them with a 1:55.51 from 2017, but dealt with a broken collar bone in the fall that set him back some in training during the NCAA season. Last summer, Wright swam his lifetime best 1:56.11 at nationals. During the NCAA season, he earned All-American status as he dropped down to a 1:40.16 in the 200 yard fly. Harting, who shaved off a couple of tenths to go 1:41.54 this short course season, also swam his best last summer with a 1:56.65 at nationals. We could wind up seeing these three battling closely for the final spot on the Pan Pacs roster.

Veteran 200 butterflier and Olympian Tom Shields, who represented the U.S. in both butterflies in Rio, is slated to swim this race in Irvine. Shields didn’t start out the season at his best, citing back problems after a disappointing showing at the Austin Pro Swim. He’s been tinkering with self-training this season and started to bounce back in the spring. Shields fell short of making the final in this event last season, and will have to significantly improve his season best of 1:58.13 to make the team. His fastest ever is a 1:55.09 from 2016. He was slightly faster in season last year and only dropped from a 1:58-low in April to a 1:57-high at nationals. With his new training style, though, we could see a different result.

OTHERS IN THE MIX TO FINAL:

ACC CHAMPION NICOLAS ALBIERO

After demolishing his best time in the 200 fly during the NCAA season, swimming a lifetime best 1:40.85, and earning his first ACC title in the 200 fly, Albiero is certainly on the radar. He took down Seliskar’s 17-18 NAG Record as he brought home the conference victory. As of now, his best is a 1:58.17, but look out for him to make a big drop since he’s made such large improvements since starting at Louisville.

JUNIOR STANDOUTS ANDREW KOUSTIK AND JACK LEVANT

In addition to having the home field advantage, 18-year-old Koustik has momentum on his side after crushing a lifetime best 1:57.84 at the L.A. Invite 2 weeks ago. It may be hard to repeat that time at nationals depending on how much rest he had for that meet, but he may have a big swim in store instead. Similarly, LeVant swam his lifetime best 1:58.45 just 2 weeks ago at Austin sectionals.

200 FLY UP-AND-COMERS MAXIME ROONEY AND BRENDAN MEYER

Though Rooney has been well known since he was a top junior swimmer, he’s typically known for his freestyle speed. Last summer he showed some potential in the 200 fly, setting a lifetime best for the first time since 2014 with his 1:58.57. Since starting at Arizona, Meyer has brought his time down from a 1:59 to a 1:57.54 at 2017 nationals. This season, he’s swum his fastest ever in-season time with a 1:59.36 last month.

TOP 8 PICKS:

Darkhorse: Andrew Seliskar

In 2014, Seliskar swam a lifetime best 1:55.92 at Junior Pan Pacs and then again at the Austin Pro Swim in 201, but he hasn’t come close to that time in awhile. In his first 2 years with Cal, he focused on the 200 fly as one of his main events, breaking 1:40 in yards. Last season we didn’t get to see him swim tapered since he sat out due to injury. Even though he focused more on the 200 breast during the 2017-18 NCAA season, we still haven’t seen what he can do in the long course 200 fly now that he’s had the opportunity to train at Cal alongside Olympians and top-talent butterfliers such as Shields, Matt Josa, and Justin Lynch. His season best is a 1:58.64, which is the fastest he’s been since he put up a 1:57-low at 2016 Trials, so he seems to be moving in the right direction. If he’s close to his best time, he’ll be fighting for a Pan Pacs spot.