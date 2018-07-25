Press Conferences + Pancakes: US Nationals Day 0 Highlights (Video)

CHECK OUT ALL OF OUR U.S. NATIONALS PREVIEWS HERE
2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.
I thought it might be nice for viewers to go over all of the press conferences, and share my personal favorite highlights. A big topic that everyone got asked about was doping, especially related to the Lochte incident, so nearly every athlete speaks on that. Aside from that, and generally what we can expect to see this week in Irvine, I think a few of my favorite things were:
- It’s not easy being Katie Ledecky
- Lilly King is not fully tapered
- Chase Kalisz may be breaking into new events
- Simone Manuel has pet snails
