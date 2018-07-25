4 Reasons Why Year-Round Swimming is an Important Activity to Consider

Year-round swim lessons are very important for new swimmers. Many times, parents consider swim lessons as a “Summer Only” activity, keeping kids occupied during June, July, and August. This thought process should strongly be reconsidered by parents as the reality is that water emergencies can occur year-round. Here are 4 reasons why parents should strongly consider keeping their kids enrolled in year-round swim lessons.

YEAR-ROUND SWIMMING LESSONS

Kids can benefit greatly from year-round swim lessons from a safety and developmental standpoint. Incorporating swim lessons into your monthly routine is an invaluable asset to your child’s mental and physical well-being. All four of our children, Jake age 12, Kate age 9, and twins Ryan and Colt age 4 participate in our program year-round. Roughly 80% of our students maintain year-round swim lessons as well!

1. They Help Kids Retain and Improve Skills

Year-round swim lessons help kids retain and improve their water safety skills throughout the year. With more opportunities in the water, they can continuously increase their water safety skill set…rhythmic breathing, back floating, front floating, elementary backstroke, treading water, climbing out of the pool independently, monkey-walking, etc.

Read More at Swimtastic.com

ABOUT Swimtastic

FRANCHISE OVERVIEW: A swim school with over 20 years of proven success in the learn to swim market, Swimtastic uses focused teaching methods to help infants, children and adults learn to swim. Swimtastic was the first swim school franchise brand in the U.S.

MISSION: Our goal is to teach young children to swim in a positive, safe, and loving environment. We recognize that each child is an individual with different emotional and developmental abilities and we cater each lesson to those needs. In addition to teaching the skill of swimming, we also strive to develop each child’s self-esteem, confidence, and love for the water. Because creating a happy swimmer is a gift that lasts a lifetime.

Swimtastic is a part of the Streamline Brands Family

SafeSplash | Swimtastic | SwimLabs

Swim Training courtesy of Streamline Brands, a SwimSwam Partner.