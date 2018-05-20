Tom Shields Tinkers with Self-Training, Shifts Focus to 200 Fly (Video

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

The men’s 100 fly final proved to be incredibly close, with the top-3 finishers all within a tenth of each other. Indiana’s Vini Lanza got out to the early lead turning in 24.56, but Gunnar Bentz and Tom Shields were hot on his tail as the three raced for home. At the wall it was Bentz, who came back in 27.94, out-touching the other two for the win in 53.03, with Shields 2nd in 53.08 and Lanza 3rd in 53.12.

Camden Murphy of the Athens Bulldogs had the fastest back half of anyone in 27.73, claiming 4th in 53.30, while Drew Kibler (53.62) and Nicolas Albiero (53.92) also cracked 54 seconds for 5th and 6th. Carson Foster won the B-final for 9th overall in 55.18.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao, 2017

It was a 1-2 in the men’s 200 fly for the Athens Bulldogs, as Chase Kalisz and Pace Clark were the only men sub-2:00 in 1:55.72 and 1:57.93 respectively.

Kalisz had the fastest split of the field on every single 50 to come just under a tenth over his season-best of 1:55.63 which ranks him 9th in the world. Clark dropped his season-best of 1:58.23 by a few tenths.

Indiana’s Corey Gambardella went a best time in the heats and did so once again to take 3rd in 2:00.04, narrowly edging Brendan Meyer (2:00.43) and Nicolas Albiero (2:00.54). Albiero also went a new best time. Cal’s Tom Shields also saw a large improvement from prelims to win the B-final in 1:59.12.