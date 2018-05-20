Penny Oleksiak is Currently Training with the Florida Gators (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY:
- Penny Oleksiak– 2:11.22
- Lindsay Looney– 2:14.49
- Abby Harter- 2:15.14
Canadian Olympic sprint champ Penny Oleksiak, who medaled in the 100 fly in Rio, showed off her longer range fly skills with a dominant win in the 200 fly. Oleksiak touched in 2:11.22, topping the field by over 3 seconds. Lindsay Looney and Abby Harter rounded out the top 3. Harter was within a second of her lifetime best, which she swam at this meet last season, as she outpaced Georgia’s Caitlin Cassazza (2:15.59) for 3rd.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE:
- Bailey Grinter- 25.74
- Penny Oleksiak– 25.79
- Erika Brown– 26.00
Penny Oleksiak was right back in the water. She nearly grabbed a 2nd win in as many events tonight, but Bailey Grinter put her head down and dug in at the finish to top Oleksiak by 5 hundredths. Erika Brown was a tenth faster than her prelims swim to take 3rd. Local sprint star Amanda Weir, an Olympic gold medalist, finished 5th here in 26.44.
