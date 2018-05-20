Penny Oleksiak is Currently Training with the Florida Gators (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

Canadian Olympic sprint champ Penny Oleksiak, who medaled in the 100 fly in Rio, showed off her longer range fly skills with a dominant win in the 200 fly. Oleksiak touched in 2:11.22, topping the field by over 3 seconds. Lindsay Looney and Abby Harter rounded out the top 3. Harter was within a second of her lifetime best, which she swam at this meet last season, as she outpaced Georgia’s Caitlin Cassazza (2:15.59) for 3rd.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

Penny Oleksiak was right back in the water. She nearly grabbed a 2nd win in as many events tonight, but Bailey Grinter put her head down and dug in at the finish to top Oleksiak by 5 hundredths. Erika Brown was a tenth faster than her prelims swim to take 3rd. Local sprint star Amanda Weir, an Olympic gold medalist, finished 5th here in 26.44.