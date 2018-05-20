WATCH: Race Videos From Day 4 At The Indianapolis Pro Swim Series

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Omega Results
- Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
Below, check out ‘A’ final race videos from the 4th and final day of the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis. Videos courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.
The last session of the meet featured some very impressive performances, including the 3rd fastest swim in history by Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800 free, a dominant 200 fly/IM double from Chase Kalisz, and a battle between Olivia Smoliga and Ali Deloof in the women’s 100 back that came down to one one-hundredth of a second. For a full recap of Saturday night, click here.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!