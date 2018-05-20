14 Meet Records Fall at CIF Finals; Hartman Posts 59.6 100 Breast

2018 CALIFORNIA INTERSCHOLASTIC FEDERATION SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- May 18-19, 2018
- Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School
- Short Course Yards
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
Boys Team Results:
- Northwood 157
- Oak Ridge 150
- Bellarmine 145
- San Ramon Valley 145
- La Costa Canyon 101
- Crespi 94
- Loyola 87
- Northgate 83
- Jesuit 76
- Junipero Serra 75
Girls Team Results:
- Santa Margarita 266.5
- Monte Vista 159
- Saint Francis 118.5
- Rio Americano 104
- Davis 101
- Country Day 100
- Acalanes 99
- Clovis West 97
- Gunn 84
- Palo Alto 76.5
The 2018 CIF State Championships concluded with finals on Saturday, May 19th. In addition to the 5 State Meet records which were broken in prelims the day before, 10 more records came down in finals, and all 4 of the para swimming events saw their records come down as well.
The finals session kicked off with a record-breaking performance by the Davis girls 200 medley relay team of Zoe Cosgrove (25.56), Natalie Bercutt (28.62), Mia Motekaitis (24.18), and Cody Hargadon (22.95). The team posted a time of 1:41.31, knocking down the previous record of 1:41.71. Alexei Sancov then broke his own 200 free record of 1:34.25 from last year, posting a 1:34.13. Sancov has been 1:32.9 before.
Amalie Fackenthal then broke a pair of records (sort of), in the 50 free and 100 free. Fackenthal ended up exactly matching her own CIF meet record from last year in the 50 – 22.45. She then broke the record she set in prelims the day before in the 100, posting a 48.43 (48.82 in prelims).
Andrew Koustik took down the boys 500 free record, breaking 4:20 for the first time in the process. Koustik posted a 4:19.14 to shatter the previous record of 4:21.66.
The St. Margarita girls 200 free relay team of Anicka Delgado (23.16), Marriott Hoffmann (23.32), Mackenzie Degn (23.34), Samantha Shelton (22.62) broke their own record from prelims of 1:32.90, posting a 1:32.44. The Bellarmine boys 200 free relay team of Nathan Yates (20.48), Emmanuel Ngbemeneh (20.55), Kevin Sichak (20.92), and Max Saunders (20.39) also broke the meet record, posting a final time of 1:22.34 (Previous record 1:22.74).
Zoie Hartman posted a 59.66 to win the girls 100 breast, breaking the record of 1:00.02, which she set in prelims. That was Hartman’s 2nd time under 1-minute, as she had been 59.8 previously. Ben Dillard shattered the boys 100 breast record of 54.74, throwing down a 53.96 to claim victory. That was Dillard’s first sub-54 performance.
The St. Margarita girls 400 free relay team of Anicka Delgado, Mackenzie Degn, Ella Ristic, and Samantha Shelton closed out the meet with a record-breaking time of 3:19.56. There was a timing pad error, so unfortunately their splits are unavailable.
Zoie Hartman also blasted an incredible 1:55.95 to win the 200 IM, although that time was still a ways off Ella Eastin’s meet record of 1:54.31. Nevertheless, that marked a huge drop from Hartman’s previous best of 1:57.71. Samantha Shelton came in second with a 1:58.44, but was DQ’d on butterfly as detailed in the tweet below.
Official word on Samantha Shelton DQ in 200 IIM — coming off butterfly turn, her arms weren't stroking together on same plane, one arm reached toward head – very rare and unfortunate DQ @SMCHSAthletics @SMCHSswim @ocvarsity @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld
— Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) May 19, 2018
Grace Lockwood picked up a pair of wins and records in the 50 and 100 free for para swimmers. Lockwood posted a 30.29 in the 50, and 1:05.70 in the 100. Similarly, David Dove picked up a pair of wins and a pair of records, posting a 25.10 in the 50, and 56.64 in the 100 free.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!