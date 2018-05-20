14 Meet Records Fall at CIF Finals; Hartman Posts 59.6 100 Breast

Boys Team Results:

Northwood 157 Oak Ridge 150 Bellarmine 145 San Ramon Valley 145 La Costa Canyon 101 Crespi 94 Loyola 87 Northgate 83 Jesuit 76 Junipero Serra 75

Girls Team Results:

Santa Margarita 266.5 Monte Vista 159 Saint Francis 118.5 Rio Americano 104 Davis 101 Country Day 100 Acalanes 99 Clovis West 97 Gunn 84 Palo Alto 76.5

The 2018 CIF State Championships concluded with finals on Saturday, May 19th. In addition to the 5 State Meet records which were broken in prelims the day before, 10 more records came down in finals, and all 4 of the para swimming events saw their records come down as well.

The finals session kicked off with a record-breaking performance by the Davis girls 200 medley relay team of Zoe Cosgrove (25.56), Natalie Bercutt (28.62), Mia Motekaitis (24.18), and Cody Hargadon (22.95). The team posted a time of 1:41.31, knocking down the previous record of 1:41.71. Alexei Sancov then broke his own 200 free record of 1:34.25 from last year, posting a 1:34.13. Sancov has been 1:32.9 before.

Amalie Fackenthal then broke a pair of records (sort of), in the 50 free and 100 free. Fackenthal ended up exactly matching her own CIF meet record from last year in the 50 – 22.45. She then broke the record she set in prelims the day before in the 100, posting a 48.43 (48.82 in prelims).

Andrew Koustik took down the boys 500 free record, breaking 4:20 for the first time in the process. Koustik posted a 4:19.14 to shatter the previous record of 4:21.66.

The St. Margarita girls 200 free relay team of Anicka Delgado (23.16), Marriott Hoffmann (23.32), Mackenzie Degn (23.34), Samantha Shelton (22.62) broke their own record from prelims of 1:32.90, posting a 1:32.44. The Bellarmine boys 200 free relay team of Nathan Yates (20.48), Emmanuel Ngbemeneh (20.55), Kevin Sichak (20.92), and Max Saunders (20.39) also broke the meet record, posting a final time of 1:22.34 (Previous record 1:22.74).

Zoie Hartman posted a 59.66 to win the girls 100 breast, breaking the record of 1:00.02, which she set in prelims. That was Hartman’s 2nd time under 1-minute, as she had been 59.8 previously. Ben Dillard shattered the boys 100 breast record of 54.74, throwing down a 53.96 to claim victory. That was Dillard’s first sub-54 performance.

The St. Margarita girls 400 free relay team of Anicka Delgado, Mackenzie Degn, Ella Ristic, and Samantha Shelton closed out the meet with a record-breaking time of 3:19.56. There was a timing pad error, so unfortunately their splits are unavailable.

Zoie Hartman also blasted an incredible 1:55.95 to win the 200 IM, although that time was still a ways off Ella Eastin’s meet record of 1:54.31. Nevertheless, that marked a huge drop from Hartman’s previous best of 1:57.71. Samantha Shelton came in second with a 1:58.44, but was DQ’d on butterfly as detailed in the tweet below.

Official word on Samantha Shelton DQ in 200 IIM — coming off butterfly turn, her arms weren't stroking together on same plane, one arm reached toward head – very rare and unfortunate DQ @SMCHSAthletics @SMCHSswim @ocvarsity @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) May 19, 2018

Grace Lockwood picked up a pair of wins and records in the 50 and 100 free for para swimmers. Lockwood posted a 30.29 in the 50, and 1:05.70 in the 100. Similarly, David Dove picked up a pair of wins and a pair of records, posting a 25.10 in the 50, and 56.64 in the 100 free.